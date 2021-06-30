JAIL ROSTER

Inmate Offense Roster

Monday, August 8

All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released.

Bailey, Raymond J.

Charged with driving under the influence. LCJC.

Bowers, James R JR.

Charged with motor vehicle theft, all other offenses, and trespass of real property. LCJC.

Crame, Trista S.

Charged with felony all other offenses and felony drug/narcotic violations.

Erickson, Brenton K.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCDC.

Hansen, Luke D

Charged with felony all other larceny.

Heil, Joseph D.

Charged with all other offenses and felony intimidation. LCJC.

Macy, Isaac W.

Charge not classified.

McCully, Cole D.

Charged with drug/narcotic violations, felony all other offenses, and three counts all other offenses. LCJC.

Plantiko, Travis C.

Charged with intimidation and felony aggravated assault.

Purkhiser, Walter J.

Charged with intimidation and all other offenses. LCJC.

Seaman, Garry D.

Charged with two counts felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter. LCJC.

Simeone, Michael C.

Charged with all other offenses. LCJC.

Watters, Charlene M.

Charged with all other offenses.

Williams, Cody A.

Charged with felony all other offenses.

Wolf, Colin C.

Charged with felony burglary/breaking and entering. LCJC.

Yakovenko, Bohdan Y.

Charged with simple assault, trespass of real property, and disorderly conduct.