OBITUARIES

Allan Gamie Milne, 74, of Libby

Resident of Libby Montana for 6 years passed away on July 11.

Allan was born in Turriff Aberdeen Scotland UK on July 20, 1948 to Harry and Nan Milne. At the age of 16 he left Scotland for Birmingham England to join the police academy there, he joined the West Midlands Police Dept. He married Wendy and had two children Jonathan and Elizabeth (Jon and Liz). He retired from Police Department after several years. He met his second wife Cindy online in 2002 she being a resident of WA State at the time. They were married September 27, 2003 this in Warm Beach Washington. This September would have been 19 years. The couple moved to Libby in 2016, Allan worked for Lincoln County Transportation, in 2018 he found out he had cancer and retired from his job in 2018. He lost the battle on July 11 9 days before his 75th birthday. Allan leaves behind his mother Nan Milne and two Aunts Doreen Davidson and Chris Gammie in Scotland along with several cousins there. His wife Cindy of Libby Mont., His children Liz Milne Blewitt of Northwich Cheshire England UK and son in law Steve Blewitt, his son Jonathan Milne of Boston Mas. and daughter in law Francesca Barone Milne. 4 grandchildren Jack and Lucy Blewitt and Jessica and Lucrezia Milne, to whom he was granddad. Also 6 step kids Tammy and Steve Bonner, Kelly Christianson, Kerry Covey, Justus Covey&Theresa, Tabitha Elston, Jared Covey. 22 step grandchildren and 12 step gr grandchildren who all know him as Papa. He will be well missed. There will be no services here, his ashes will be shipped to the UK where his family will have a funeral in Scotland.

Marshall A. Warrington Jr., of Libby

Florence – Marshall A. Warrington Jr. known affectionately as Junior, Marsh, Ticker, or Tinker, born 93 years ago in Libby, Montana, became a new citizen of heaven on August 5, joining Patricia, his wife of 72 years, who arrived there a few weeks before. Marshall married “Pat” in 1950 and together they raised their sons, Ken, Rob, and Dave (all LHS grads.)

Marshall spent his entire life in Libby. As a member of the LHS class of ’47, he never graduated, although he dated one of his teachers. He served his country in the Army as a Sgt. for two “hitches,” 1946-48 in Korea and then was recalled for the occupation in 1950-51, training soldiers at Fort Ord, California. Marshall also served his community in a variety of ways. He was a charter member of Libby Rotary, a board member of St. John’s Lutheran Hospital for 22 years, and on the United Bank Board of Directors for 15 years. He was also a member of the Jaycees, the Libby Chamber of Commerce, and was a Libby Fire Department volunteer for 21 years. The Jaycees selected him Boss of the Year in 1968. He was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church for many years. His faith and his family were important aspects of his life. He enjoyed all that the Libby area offered; friendships, hunting, fishing, golf, work and enjoying God’s creation at Bull Lake.

The Warrington family; Ken, Rob, Dave, two daughters-in-law, six grandchildren, their spouses and seven great children, invite you to share memories of Marshall @ www.whitesittfuneralhome.com

A graveside ceremony for both Marshall and Pat is scheduled at Libby Cemetery on August 20 at 11 am, followed by a reception at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Libby, Montana.

Johnny P. Burkett, 63, of Libby

Johnny P. Burkett, 63, died on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby. He was born on November 11, 1958 at Hollis, Oklahoma to Randy and Elsie Burkett.

Johnny married Julie Matos in Libby on July 15, 2006. He was a wildland firefighter, worked for Stimson Lumber Company, Ace Hardware and was a driver for Libby Transportation. He was a kind hearted, spirit filled husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He always had a smile on his face and warmth that touched so many lives. Above all, he loved the Lord with all his heart, soul and mind.

He was preceded in death by his parents Randy and Elsie Burkett, his first wife Donna Burkett and brothers Leory, Buddy and Raymond and a sister Barbara.

Survivors include his wife Julie Burkett, Libby; children Chris (Stephine) Burkett, Moxee, Wash.; Pam (Steve) Winter, Libby; Laura Hayes, Kalispell; Kimberly (Jeremy) Maynard, Kalispell; Frankie (Trista) Burkett, Kalispell; stepchildren Sarah (Rob Urbani) Magar, Dickinson, Texas; Dori Magar, Kalispell; Dean Magar, San Diego, CA; grandchildren David (Harley) Winter; Amber (Keiton Julson) Winter; Andrew Hayes; Wyatt Hayes; Byron (Whisper Jimenez) Hayes; Zane, Kaleb Burkett; Keilani, Tristian, Brayden, Maynard and Kate Harper; and great granddaughter Aliyah Hayes; siblings James (Fannie) Burkett; Charles (Linda) Burkett; Richard (Pat) Burkett; Larry (Judith) Burkett; Linda Piscitelli and Neita Keeter.

A Celebration of life was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 13, at Libby Baptist Church, 105 East Cedar Street in Libby. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Service Notice: Loretta Mae Thorstenson

Loretta Mae (Lori, Huck) Thorstenson, 86, our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, was granted her angel wings on August 20, 2021 in Libby, Montana.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 13 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Libby. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be made to www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Martha Marilyn Henderson Street, 69, of Libby

Martha Marilyn Henderson Street, 69, of Libby, was welcomed into the loving arms of her Savior on Sunday, August 7, at Kalispell Regional Medical Center. She was born on October 1, 1955 at Bottineau, N.D. to Wathen and Gladys Henderson. After enduring so much pain, her body let her know she had had enough. She was loved by all who knew her and if she knew you she loved you. She loved so fiercely you never doubted that love.

She was preceded in death by her parents Wathen and Gladys Henderson.

She leaves behind a massive emptiness in her family’s heart and a legacy of love, along with a wonderful husband of 48 years, Ronald Street; a loving daughter Angela (Jes) Adams, all of Libby; grandchildren Samantha (Allen) Sweatt, Libby; Stephen (Katherine) Adams, Fla.; great grandchildren Madison, Linziell, Kallie Jo, Whitley, Hunter, Colten and Ayva; adopted granddaughters Emily McCollum and Catlin Huffman; a brother Jim (Susan) Henderson, Alaska; sisters Patty Henderson, N.D.; Carol (Matt) de Mayo, Wash.; Diane (Jim) Cali, WI; and Joan (Dave) Henderson, Wash.; nieces and nephews Lara (Bruce) Megard, Wash.; Jill (Tye) Allum, Wash.; Erica Rae, Wash.; Justin (Kayla) Henderson, N.D.; Noah Cali, Sam Cali, both of Wis.; and Chris de Mayo, Wash.

Visitation was held from 1 p.m., Monday, August 15, at the Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Services where held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 16, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints followed by a graveside service at the City of Libby Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

.

Milo Jerome Haugen, 75, of Libby

Milo Jerome Haugen, 75, passed away on August 3, 2022 at his home in Libby. He was born May 4, 1947 in Valley City, North Dakota to Kermit and Millie Haugen. Milo was raised in North Dakota, Idaho and Montana, graduating from Plains, Mt before attending college at the U of M to be a forever GRIZ fan. He played and enjoyed watching all sports from Plains Horsemen, Montana Grizzlies, Libby Loggers, 49ers, Brewers, and the Celtics.

He worked as a logging truck driver, heavy equipment operator, supervisor on road construction, and weed control. After retirement he started substitute teaching at Libby Public School and found the love of teaching. He was so looking forward for school to start this year. He had a special bond with so many of the students and staff in the last seven years. He was especially proud and honored to have the 2020 Libby Logger Yearbook dedicated to him.

Milo was an avid hunter and fisherman. He especially liked camping at “Lambeau Field hunting camp”. Having a Rainer beer by the campfire with friends and brothers and eating Milk Duds as a snack.

Milo was preceded in death by his Dad, Mother, sister Rita and brother Mark.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years Phyllis, his 3 children Jeff (Holly), Mike, and Leslie (Tony) Bennett; stepson Jeff Larson and stepdaughter Tricia (Joe) Brooks; 10 grandkids, Kaitlyn Haugen, Mitch (Kallie) Haugen, Brad (Kirsten) Bennett, Hayley Bennett, Cody Haugen, Melissa Haugen, Kelly Jo (Tim) Spencer, Davie Jane (Klint) Kinden, Jeramiah Larson, and Darbi (Zac) Rebo; 4 great grandkids, Carleigh, Taylor, Blakely, Ashlynn and with one more due in January; 4 brothers, Terry, Kelly (Rosanne), Chuck (Linda), and Lynn.

Services are to be held at 1:00 Saturday August 27, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Libby.

Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Homes. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergth.com.

Billie R.

Zajanc, 80, of Libby

Billie R. Zajanc, 80, passed away August 6, 2022 at her home in Libby. She was born November 11, 1941 in Eureka, Montana to Floyd and Ruth Reeves.

Billie married Gary W. Zajanc on January 7, 1961. They built a life together in Libby, Montana where their three girls were born and raised. Billie enjoyed being involved in many activities the girls were a part of, such as: 4-H and Omoksee. She loved all animals but had a special passion for horses. She loved riding into the backcountry on horseback and camping. Gardening, fishing, and rodeos were also hobbies that she loved being a part of.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents Floyd and Ruth Reeves, brother Jack Reeves, and sister Juanita Caton.

Survivors include husband Gary Zajanc, daughters Charli Zajanc, Jo Zajanc, and Hinki Wilson; grandchildren GJ (Amanda) Zajanc, Cricket (Cain) Eaton, Samantha Kruse; great-grandchildren Alexis and Gatlin Zajanc, and Gracie Kruse; niece Scooter Reeves and nephew John Reeves.

A private family interment service is scheduled for a later date. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com