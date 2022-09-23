LOCAL NEWS

Hunting and Fishing

License Year Begins March 1

Submitted by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

The new license year opens March 1, which means that is the day you can buy your 2023 hunting and fishing licenses and begin applying for permits and special licenses. The deadline to apply for deer and elk permits is April 1.

Applications for most species – deer, elk, antelope, deer B licenses, elk B licenses, antelope B licenses, moose, sheep, goat, bison, bear, turkey – can be made beginning March 1.

Hunters and anglers can also take advantage of the MyFWP mobile app, if they haven’t already. The app holds and displays licenses, permits and E-Tags, which can be downloaded and used in the field without cell service. Hunters and anglers will need a MyFWP account to use the app, which is a secure and convenient digital profile that stores licenses, permits and related information.

To create a new account, visit the MyFWP login page. Users need to make sure to link their ALS number to the MyFWP account to ensure their hunting and fishing licenses are attached to their MyFWP account.

A MyFWP account is not used to apply or make purchases. Purchases and applications are done through the online licensing system.

Hunters and anglers can buy licenses and apply for permits on the FWP website beginning at 5 a.m. on March 1; click on “Buy and Apply.” Most FWP offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The licensing call center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from March 1 through March 31; after April 1, the hours will return to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The call center can be reached at 406-444-2950.

Remember, if you’re applying for a special license or permit, you will need to have a valid email address.

Application deadlines:

Feb. 15: Smith River Permit

March 23: Upper Missouri River Paddlefish harvest tag (white tag)

April 1: Deer and elk permits, and non-resident big game combinations

May 1: Moose, sheep, goat, bison

June 1: Deer B, elk B, antelope

New Boat Validation Decals Required;

Current decals expire February 28

Submitted by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Owners of motorboats, sailboats or personal watercraft need to get new, free 2023-2026 validation decals for their watercraft soon. The current red decals expire Feb. 28.

Boaters who have permanently registered their boats, sailboats, or PWC must still obtain two free boat validation decals every three years at FWP regional and area offices, or by going to the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov/activities/boating.

Owners who order validation decals on the FWP website will receive the decals in the mail. Information included on a current boat registration receipt issued by the county treasurer is needed to obtain the decals in person or on FWP’s website.

For new boat or personal watercraft owners, the county treasurer’s office will provide the first set of validation decals when the watercraft is registered. Boat owners will obtain subsequent sets of validation decals at a FWP regional or area office, or online.

For more information, visit FWP’s website or call 406-444-2535.

Annual Outhouse Races in Yaak a Success

The annual Yaak Outhouse Races were held on Saturday February 18 at the Yaak River Mercantile. Photos Courtesy of Gordie Hull.