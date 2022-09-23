LOCAL NEWS

Help Preserve Star Peak Lookout on the

Kootenai National Forest Brews for Benefits at CMB

Submitted by Kyle Stetler

The humble beginnings of Star Peak Lookout – Credit Gary Weber

In addition to work at Star Peak, NMLA volunteers will also be working on Meadow Peak, Mount Wam, McGuire Mountain, Big Creek Baldy, Zeigler Mountain, Mount Henry, Lost Horse, and Stahl Peak lookouts. As part of these efforts, the NMLA enjoys working closely with the four Kootenai National Forest Ranger Districts to bring life back to these iconic structures.

The first gable roofed L4 built in the 1930s – Credit Gary Weber

Join the Northwest Montana Lookout Association (NMLA) at the Cabinet Mountain Brewing Company (CMBC) to support a fundraising campaign for the restoration of fire lookouts located on the Kootenai National Forest. We’ll have multiple nights including March 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Through the CMBC’s Brews for Benefits Program, CMBC pledges to donate $1 of every beer sold between 6-8pm to NMLA.

The history of fire lookouts on the Kootenai dates to 113 years ago. In 1910, Granville “Granny” Gordon, first ranger on the Noxon District, along with his wife, Pauline Reitmiller Gordon, constructed a native-stone cabin on Star Peak. The cabin was to serve as living quarters for the fire guard stationed on the mountain. The actual “lookout” at that time was a stacked stone pillar on the mountain apex and this pillar was probably later incorporated into part of the current Star Peak Lookout foundation. The stacked stone foundation served as the lookout platform until the early 1930’s, when the Forest Service erected a gable roof “L-4” cab lookout. Around 1957 the current lookout was constructed; a pyramidal roof “L-4” cab structure. Star Mountain Lookout complex includes the original 1910 stone building, a stone step path from the building leading to the actual lookout, two helipads, or helicopter landing sites and of course, an outhouse. In 1991, a historical preservation project put a new roof on the building and repaired windows of the stone building. The two-foot thick, dry laid native stone walls show remarkable craftsmanship and resilience; the masonry has endured the harsh elements and stood intact for nearly a century. Historical documents indicate a telephone line was run to the lookout and that a “good, clear spring” about 3/8 mile below the peak, at an old mine, provided water for the fire lookout. Located in the Cabinet Mountains, it sits at an elevation of 6167 feet, and provides an incredible view over a wide area in western Sanders County and eastern Idaho and this was the last active lookout on the Cabinet Ranger District and was staffed from 1906-2003. We are pleased to announce that this summer NMLA will kick off restoration work at Star Peak as our newest KNF project!

Eaton’s Income Tax & Services

Congratulations to Libby of Chamber of Commerce’s new member, Eaton’s Income Tax & Services, on their Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Celebration!

The Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening Celebration was held on Friday February 17 at their office located at 209 Mineral Avenue in Libby, Mont.

Photos Courtesy of Libby Chamber of Commerce