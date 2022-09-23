FAMILY NEWS

OBITUARIES

Eileen Mee, 79, of

Kalispell

Eileen Mee, 79, passed away February 12, at Logan Health Care in Kalispell, Mont. surrounded by her husband, sons, daughter in law and grandkids. She died peacefully due to leukemia.

Eileen was born May 17, 1943, in Butte America with an identical twin sister, Elaine. They had 2 brothers, Bob and Ken Lousen and an older sister, Jeanne. Eileen grew up playing tennis with her twin sister, Elaine, culminating in a state doubles championship in 1958. Eileen graduated from Butte High in 1961.

After graduation, Eileen met the love of her life, Jim Mee, in Butte and they were married November 18, 1961. Eileen moved to Outlook, Mont. with her husband and newborn son, Jerry, in 1963. While in Outlook, they had a baby daughter, Terri, born August 2, 1964. The family of 4 moved to Dillon, Mont. and a third child, son John, was born March 26, 1965.

Jim got a teaching job in Libby and the family moved, in 1965, to Libby where she lived with her husband until she passed away.

In Libby, Eileen was involved in many activities including Hospice and the Libby Care Center. Her main activity and love in life was her family. She enjoyed following the activities of her kids and grandkids. Eileen enjoyed playing tennis and golf.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents Ed and Noela Lousen.

Survivors include her husband, Jim of Libby; 2 brothers and 2 sisters; son, Jerry and wife Barb Mee of Libby; daughter, Terri and husband John Knadler of Spokane, WA; son, John and wife Nikki of Spokane, WA; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.

Visitation for Eileen will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, February 24, 2023 at Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. A celebration of life will be held this summer. In lieu Of flowers please make donations to Meals on Wheels or the Pregnancy Care Center. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Christina Allen, 61, of Libby

Christina Olivia Allen, 61, of Libby, MT passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023 after a long battle with breast cancer. She lost the war, but has gone to be with her heavenly Father in Heaven. She was met by her dad, William Traylor; mom, Velma Murillo; sister, Lydia; and most recently her niece, Kylah Martinez; all who preceded her in death.

Christina was born February 15, 1961 in Phoenix, AZ. She was a published author and an award winning poet. She was a licensed minister through her husband’s church and loved her mission to Namibia and Botswana. She enjoyed camping, fishing and boating. She had an enormous heart and loved all. Christina would give you her jacket off her back if you needed it. She was sweet and will be remembered for her grace and love. As for her love for Christ, she was unbreakable and her belief in Him was as strong as ever. Her final words to her family and friends were, “Meet me in Heaven”.

Christina leaves behind a loving and adoring husband Garrey Allen; 2 amazing sons Jared and James; 2 daughters Michelle and Stephanie; 8 grandchildren; brothers Sandy, John and Ray; sisters Dodie and Margaret; and a boatload of nieces and nephews. She loves you all.

Arrangements are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.

“Great is the Lord, and greatly to be praised in the city of our God, in His holy mountain. Beautiful for elevation, the joy of the whole earth, is Mount Zion on the sides of the north, the city of the great King. God is in her palaces; He is known as her refuge…tell it to the generation following; For this is God, our God, forever and ever; He will be our guide even to death.” Psalm 48:1-3, 13b-14

– Submitted by Ruthanne Dolezal

Welcome to The World

Baylor Rogue Timbrook

Brandon and Brittany Timbrook welcomed Baylor Rogue Timbrook on December 26, 2022 at 8:49 a.m.

Baylor weighed 8 pounds 9 ounces and was 21 inches long at time of birth. Delivered by Dr. Kelly Williams at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby.

Lisa M Yoder

Lisa M Yoder was born on December 29, 2022 at Family Birth Services birthing Suite. Lisa weighed 8 lbs. 7 oz. and 20.5” long. Her parents are Monroe and Alice Yoder from Rexford. She is welcomed by her 2 brothers: Steven and Jason and her sister Maria. She was delivered by Joyce Vogel, Licensed Midwife

Ash Maddox Potter

Chanse Potter and Jasmine Kerr welcomed Ash Maddox Potter on January 20.

Ash weighed 6 pounds and 12.6 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long at time of birth. He was delivered by Dr. Kelly Williams at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby.