LOCAL NEWS

Flathead National Forest Recruiting For Summer 2023 Youth Conservation Corps

Program

The Flathead National Forest is accepting applications for our 2023 Flathead Youth Conservation Corps. (YCC) program – a conservation and education work-based program for youth between the ages of 15 and 18

YCC is a program designed to accomplish needed conservation work on public lands, provide gainful employment for students from all segments of society while gaining an appreciation of natural resources and cultural heritage. It also provides our youth an opportunity to engage in a variety of jobs the Forest Service does and learn about career opportunities within the agency.

“We are excited to host this great program that provides jobs for our youth in the valley while they explore their national forest and the potential careers we have to offer,” said Kurt Steele, Flathead National Forest Supervisor. “We have provided this opportunity in years past and it is always a highlight to hear about their adventures at the end of the season, and their work has also provided a great service to our public.”

Applicants will be selected to spend nine weeks of their summer based out of the Flathead National Forest, Tally Lake Ranger District / Supervisors Office located in Kalispell, MT. Participants will work together with a Forest Service crew leader and program staff to complete projects including trail maintenance and construction, wildlife monitoring, landscape restoration, visitor support services, resource management, and more all around the Flathead National Forest.

This year’s YCC program runs from Tuesday June 20 through Thursday August 17, 2023 and is a 40- hour work week.

Preference will be given for students able to commit to the entire nine-week program. Flexible scheduling is possible; please disclose known leave needed in your application to help us better plan our summer program. All participants must attend the mandatory safety and job-related training and orientation on June 20, 2023 and attend the season end-of-year presentation and awards ceremony on August 17, 2023. Participants must have reliable transportation to the office in Kalispell. Work is physical and will be performed outdoors in all weather conditions.

Possible Work Schedules are Monday to Friday 8:00-4:30 or Monday to Thursday 7:00-5:30. Pay for these positions is $15.00 per hour.

The competitive hiring process includes an application, essay, and resume to select and retain the best possible candidates. For more information including the application follow this link: https://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/flathead/ycc the deadline to submit applications is April 3, 2023. Please email your completed documents to matthew.hoppe@usda.gov and Julie.gerrior@usda.gov you can also mail your completed application, essay and resume to Flathead National Forest, Tally Lake Ranger District, ATTN: YCC Program Coordinator, 650 Wolfpack Way, Kalispell, MT 59901.

If you would like assistance navigating the hiring process, or have questions please contact Matthew Hoppe at matthew.hoppe@usda.gov

Submitted By Ivy Gehling