LOCAL NEWS

In The Know: Awareness of Heat Related Illness

By Karen Morrissette, The Montanian

Summer temperatures are on the way and just a few weeks ago, Montana was already experiencing temperatures up to 20 degrees higher than normal. Heat illnesses are common, both with elevated temperatures and with more moderate temperatures when the humidity is particularly high. Dehydration, heat

exhaustion, and heat stroke all serious conditions that require immediate action.

Dehydration, or excessive loss of water from the body, can happen quickly to those who are not hydrating properly before, during, and after activity. Thirst, dizziness, confusion, and loss of consciousness can occur. If not treated in a timely manner, dehydration can lead to severe neurological problems, heart rhythm disturbances, and acute renal failure.

Heat exhaustion usually manifests as muscle weakness, excessive sweating, lightheadedness, and nausea or vomiting. Treatment does not always require medical care. Many people respond to being moved into a cooler environment; loosening clothing; taking a cool shower or bath; application of cool cloths or packs to the face, neck, armpits, and groin; drinking cool fluids such as water or sports drinks. If the afflicted individual does not respond well, immediate medical care should be sought.

Heat stroke is the most dangerous and usually occurs when the body’s temperature exceeds 103 degrees. Confusion or loss of consciousness, hot dry skin, rapid heart rate, rapid breathing, and nausea or vomiting are the defining symptoms. If you suspect someone is having a heat stroke, call 911 immediately or take them directly to the nearest Emergency Department. This can become life-threatening in a short period of time. Blood work and imaging are usually needed to determine the extent of the damage, and more advanced cooling methods, such as delivering cool fluids directly into the body, are often required. The very young, the very old, the obese, and those with underlying medical conditions are most at risk. People not acclimated to the heat or who are doing strenuous work are also more prone to develop heat stroke.

Excessive heat and increased humidity have a detrimental effect on those with underlying lung, cardiac, renal, autoimmune, neurological, and other chronic conditions. These individuals may have a lower than normal exercise tolerance and become symptomatic more quickly. For those that do have to perform strenuous work, do it in short periods interspersed with frequent breaks to hydrate and to cool off, whether in the shade, with a fan, or in the air conditioning. When possible, schedule more taxing activities during the cooler hours of late evening or early in the morning. Drinking enough fluid is paramount.

The Pitiful Players Proudly Present “Pirates of the Kootenai” Showing

Submitted by Keith Meyers

“The Pirates of the Kootenai” Friday June 30th and Saturday July 1st, at the Maki Theatre in Libby. Both shows are at 7 p.m.

Then at the Lincoln Theatre as part of Troy’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July! Shows will be at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. This show is fabulous family fun and it’s FREE so come see!

For more information call Keith Meyers at 406-293-9277.

New Splashpad Install at Troy’s Roosevelt Park

Submitted by T.J. Boswell, Troy City Council Member

This week a significant amount of work was completed for the new splash pad at Troy’s Roosevelt Park. Crews installed all the plumbing and water feature pedestals along with the 12 inch slab ground sprayers. Concrete was placed and finished last week. Next week work will concentrate on landscaping around the new pad and the installation of the above ground water features. The project is proposed to be complete in a few weeks.

Troy City Council

Appoints Two New

Members

Submitted by The City of Troy

Jamie Shupe and Dallas Carr have recently been appointed to the Troy City Council. For meeting dates and agenda details email citytroy@troymt.net

Koocanusa Reservoir Early Summer Update

Current conditions:

Koocanusa Reservoir elevation: 2449.18 feet

Koocanusa Reservoir inflow: ~14.5 kcfs

Libby Dam outflow: 10.0 kcfs

Kootenai River elevation at Bonners Ferry: 1748.61 feet

Current changes and highlights:

The following outflow changes are scheduled for Tuesday, 20 June:

-Outflows will decrease from 10.0 kcfs to 9.0 kcfs at 2300 MDT

Libby outflows will be reduced to 9.0 kcfs this evening and will remain there until further notice. Libby Dam is currently being operated to manage the spring-summer refill of Lake Koocanusa, with a refill estimate of 2454 ft by mid-July.

Submitted by Ethan Cheng, EIT

Civil Engineer (Hydraulic) US Army Corps of Engineers