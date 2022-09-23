Troy Museum and Visitor Center Replaces Historic Carved Sign

By Ashley South

The new statues in process of being carved by Ron Adamson, photo courtesy of Ben Palmer. Photo right: The historic Troy Museum sign being removed by the City of Troy employees, photo courtesy of The City of Troy.

The Troy Museum and Visitor Center is replacing their historic welcome sign. The wooden sign in front of the museum was carved entirely by chainsaw over twenty years ago by Dave Clarke of Eureka, MT. The current wooden sign and statues of the logger and miner have been weathered and have needed repair for sometime. Carver Ron Adamson has been crafting and recreating the new wooden statues that hold the welcome sign. The project is sponsored by a Family Foundation and the wood was donated by Ekstedt Tree Services.

The Troy Museum and Visitors’ Center, conveniently located on Highway 2 as you enter Troy from the east, is a volunteer-run attraction featuring all Troy-related historical items. It is also home to the 18 basket frisbee golf course, nature trail, Callahan Creek access, public restrooms and showers, a bike path, bike tools, and picnic tables. The Museum grounds serve as a gathering place for local history, events, and community connections. The new wooden sign will beautify the town of Troy and ensure the towns historical value with the recreated miner and logger statues.

Fireman’s Park in Libby Held Grand Opening for New Playground Equipment

By Ashley South

Fireman’s Park in Libby, received newly upgraded playground equipment. The playground equipment was made possible by multiple partners and volunteers including, the City of Libby, LOR foundation, Zero to Five Lincoln County, Chance and Carol Hilliard Memorial Fund, Masters Touch Electric, Rotary Club, Sam Sikes, and Sherpa Trailers.

The LOR Foundation secured funding for an innovative new swing, The Brava® Universal Swing. It is a gateway to independence for children of all abilities. “With a unique and completely new way for children to swing themselves, it redefines swinging as not just simply pumping your legs but using whatever part of your body you’re most comfortable with – arms, core or legs. It is also designed to mimic stimming behaviors so children on the autism spectrum can participate in an activity that is comfortable and calming for them and build confidence by participating in group activities with other children of varying abilities. We are excited to support this solution and help bring inclusivity to one of our community gems.” Said Tabitha Viergutz, LOR’s Libby community officer. The project is a new upgrade to Fireman’s Park and makes and inviting space for visitors and community members.

Troy’s Annual Timberbeast Disk Golf Tournament Hosts 180 Participants

By Ashley South

The Annual Timberbeast Disk Golf Tournament was held in Troy June 23rd-25th 2023, at the Troy Museum Grounds 18 basket Disk Golf Course. Presented by Terp House Sessions and Sponsored by Innova, this year’s event was a PDGA C tier event. This PDGA-sanctioned singles tournament brought in 180 participants for this years tournament.

The Timberbeast Challenge has been the highest attended disc golf tournament in Montana for nearly every year of it’s 18 year history. It also had the second highest payout in Montana in 2022! This event saw the largest Women’s fields in Montana with nearly 30 ladies competing last year, too! This is an event you don’t want to miss! According to the Timberbeast Facebook Page.

This years tournament used a modified true amateur format for the amateur divisions. All amateur and Junior players received a players pack including MA3, FA2, FA3, and all Junior divisions were Trophy Only. Trophies and merchandise payouts for the top 3-5 in all other amateur divisions.

Spokane Ladies Disc Golf provided dinner on Saturday night, all proceeds from the dinner went towards Spokane Ladies Disc Golf. Multiple local businesses and individual sponsors helped support the success of this years event. See full tournament results at www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/Timberbeast_Challenge_2023 or their Facebook page.

Troy Skatepark Opens After Completion of Phase Two Construction

By Ashley South

The Completion of phase two of the Troy Skatepark has come to a close. Also known as “The Landing” the grand re-opening celebration for the Troy Skatepark was held Friday June, 23rd 2023. Dreamland Skateparks, the contractors and designers of the project arrived back in Troy to complete the new additions this spring. The crew focused on completing skate features additions to the existing concrete pad, after a few weeks of hard work the concrete was set and the park was ready to re-open. The new additions include a 3×11 quarter pipe, wide u pipe, rails, ledges, steel coping, DIY additions, and once retired ramp renovations. Last fall phase one of the skatepark was completed with an additional competition style skate bowl installment, funded by Montana Pool Service. “Dreams really do come true”. Said Danyel Scott, Co-Founder of Dreamland Skateparks.

Skate enthusiasts have traveled from all across Montana to try out the new bowl and features. The Troy Skatepark renovations began when the City of Troy applied for and was rewarded a grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The matched donations from community members made the park a possibility for the Troy Community. The Troy Skatepark Committee helped organize and plan for the renovations, along with inspiring contributions.

Kolby Zugg, a life long Troy skater was a driving force for the completion of the park. Zugg has an honorary bench dedicated to the park in his name. Not only did he grow up skating at “The Landing” it was the start to his skateboard career. Many other’s have been inspired by the skatepark space over generations, including Billy Moyle, Zach McDougall, Dalton Mossy, Steph Jones, and many more. “These renovations are going to make a positive impact for Troy”. Said Shawna Kelsey, Troy City Council Member.