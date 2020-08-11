LOCAL NEWS

Yaak Valley Forest Council’s Office Manager, Ashley South assists the Montana Shed Center delivery of a new school garden shed to Morrison Elementary in Troy. Funds for the shed were provided by the Yaak Valley Forest Council’s Community Development program through The Sample Foundation. Photo courtesy of Yaak Valley Forest Council.

Krispy Kreme Fundraiser

cancelled due to Covid-19

Submitted by Laurie Mari

With August upon us, the board of U Serve Libby, Inc. had to make the difficult decision to cancel our long-standing Krispy Kreme Doughnut fundraiser this year due to many factors surrounding Covid-19. We know many of our faithful supporters share in our disappointment.

This would have been our 17th year selling Krispy Kremes in September. Each year it has been successful, allowing us to complete construction of the Libby Community Tennis Courts, and then fulfill our commitment to contribute annually to its maintenance fund. The board of U Serve Libby and its members thank all those who have made this fundraiser a success over the years. We hope to continue next year.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, U Serve Libby, Inc. will continue to promote tennis in Libby as a fun, healthy sport for a lifetime. Free tennis lessons are continuing each Tuesday through August 25 from 7 to 8 p.m. for anyone ages 10 and up. Rackets are available for loan during the lessons. The courts are located on East Spruce Street near Pure North Athletic Club and City Hall. They are open to the public free of charge. Pickleball is also played on these courts. Anyone interested in learning this fast-growing sport is invited to join the group Monday and Wednesday evenings 5 to 7 p.m. or Monday and Friday mornings at 9 a.m. If you have questions, call Dave Nelson at 293-7069.

Morrison Elementary School in Troy receives new garden shed

By McKenzie Williams

Recently, the Morrison Elementary School Garden received a much needed addition.

Yaak Valley Forest Council’s Office Manager, Ashley South stated, “We are pleased to announce the school garden shed has been delivered and will be used by Morrison Elementary students and staff. I have been a volunteer at the Yaak Valley Forest Council since I was 15, and attended Troy schools. It makes us proud to provide this shed to the youth and Troy community.”

Morrison Elementary School Garden was established in 2009 for the students to learn, see, help, and taste fresh produce. It is located near the back corner of the school grounds next to Mill Road. The garden started as a collaboration between the Yaak Valley Forest Council (YVFC) and the Troy After School Program.

Funds for the new shed were provided by the YVFC Community Development program through The Sample Foundation.

According to yaakvalley.org the council’s development program actively supports a more united, vibrant and healthy community in the Troy, Bull River and Yaak communities by enabling a broad spectrum of community members to be included in community activities, and providing leadership training and implementation opportunities

Or more information on the garden or the YFVC contact their office. If you have an extra plants, seeds, tools, or volunteer time to help maintain the garden. For more information on the garden or the YFVC contact their office. YVFC's office at 295-9736.

Classrooms come out to visit and learn about the garden. Students help water, weed, care for the plants, and get to see them in different stages of growth. During the school year, the school will use the veggies for meals.

The hope of this garden is to get fresh food into local kids. If you happen to be walking by the garden this summer and need a snack, stop and grab a bite, and to please be mindful of the rules. Rules of the garden are neatly hung on the fence for visitors and students to see.

Hunting Block

Management information available

By Brian Baxter

Hunters who may be interested in hunting Block Management Areas in Montana for big game this upcoming season can now get their BMA Hunting Access Guide, maps, and rules information from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks. Info is available by mail, phone, or email, or by completing the on line Access Guide request form, and downloading or printing BMA maps at fwp.mt.gov/BMA. Folks that have already ordered their maps should be receiving them soon, as guides and maps have begun to be mailed as of August 10, 2020.

Important steps to follow include identifying the BMA you would like to hunt by using the FWP on line Hunt Planner or a printed BMA Hunting Access Guide. Next, visit the website listed above to download or print the free geo-referenced pdf BMA map and rules, and maps may also be obtained by phone, email, or mail request to FWP also. Folks can download the free pdf reader application and import the maps on their smart-phones. Hunters are asked to please read through thoroughly all the info and tips on how to obtain permission to hunt an area. And above all, FWP asks that hunters be respectful of the lands they hunt, and courteous to the landowners. Good luck hunting this season.