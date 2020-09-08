LOCAL NEWS

Free meals to all children through June 4, 2021

Who can get free meals? Any student, whether they are doing in-person learning at school or virtual/remote learning at home, can get free meals.

Free meals are also available to children 18 years & younger who are not enrolled in our district. This includes younger children who are not in school yet, children enrolled in other districts, and children who are homeschooled.

Where are the free meals available? During Phase 2 & 1 in ALL School Buildings: Breakfast and lunch will be provided on the 2020-21 scheduled calendar days of operation.

Libby Public Schools will provide free meals to students who are participating in-person learning at school during the normal scheduled times and grab-and-go meals for students who are participating in the remote-learning education option.

The Grab-and-Go meals will be available for a family member to pick up at the District Kitchen located on the southwest side of the Asa Wood building near the soccer field – 700 Idaho Avenue. To order the grab-and-go meals, which will consist of breakfast and lunch meals, please call 406-293-4010 before 9:00 a.m. and pick up at 11:00 a.m. daily.

During Phase 0 in Only One School Building (i.e. Libby Elementary School):

Grab-and-Go meals will be delivered for the students who are remote-learning to the following locations at these approximate times:

Route 1, Route 2

Central School at 11:30 a.m.

Libby Elementary School at 11:30 a.m.

Youth Center at 11:45 a.mm

Vanderwood Trailer Court at 11:50 a.m.

Empire Foods at 11:55 a.m.

Belle Vue Manor Trailer Court at 12:00 p.m.

Corner of McKay/Granite Streets at 12:15 p.m.

Shopko at 12:10 p.m.

Jerry Dean Park by McGrade at 12:25 p.m.

Libby Plaza II Apartments at12:20 p.m.

Bears Truck Stop at 12:40 p.m.

Mental Health Center at 12:55 p.m.

During Phase 0 in ALL School Buildings:

All students are Remote-Learning. We will deliver meals once or twice a week via Harlow’s Bus Service. This delivery option will be similar to how we provided meals last spring.

Children do not have to be present for meal pick-up. Adults are welcome to purchase these meals for $2.50 for breakfast and $4.25 for lunch.

Why have things kept changing? Our program has to follow certain rules set at the national level by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). We have made changes based on what is allowed by the USDA.

How can I learn more? If you have questions, please contact Ellen Mills at 406-293-8811 or sd4@libbyschools.org.

Submitted by Libby Public Schools, Ellen Mills

Libby Assembly of God Church

celebrates Pastor’s 20 years of service

Pastor Kevin Lindgren and his wife, Jennifer, were celebrated on Saturday evening, October 17, for bringing 20 years of ministry and leadership to the Libby Assembly of God Church. On-hand to address those present at the limited affair and speak to the work of Pastor Lindgren and his wife was Dave Phillips, Network Superintendent for the Montana Ministry Network. Photo Courtesy of Kela and Trey Miller

Flathead Electric

Co-op

Scholarship Essay Contest

Montana’s electric cooperatives have elected not to participate in The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) 2021 Youth Tour to Washington, D.C. due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic. As a result of this decision, which was made considering new information presented by NRECA after the call for entries went out, Flathead Electric Cooperative has closed their current call for applications.

However, current high school sophomores and juniors are invited to compete in a new essay contest answering the question “How has reliable electricity benefited you and your community through the COVID-19 pandemic?” The essays will be judged, and the top five submissions will receive $1,000 scholarships for any future college or trade school in the state of Montana. Like all Flathead Electric Co-op scholarships, these awards are funded by unclaimed capital credit dollars which must be used for educational purposes in Montana.

In addition, the top-rated essay submitted to Flathead Electric Co-op will go on to compete in a statewide contest for an additional $2,500 scholarship sponsored by the Montana Electric Cooperatives’ Association.

To be eligible for the Youth Tour Essay Scholarship Contest, the student must be a current sophomore or junior in high school and their parent or guardian must be a member of Flathead Electric Cooperative. The deadline to enter the contest is December 18. For more information or to submit an essay, visit www.flatheadelectric.com/youthtour.

Submitted by Flathead Electric Co-Op, Wendy Ostrom Price