LOCAL NEWS & COMMUNITY COLLAGE

Thursday Night Pursuits 2020 Drive-In Services Libby Christian Church Kick-Off October 22

By Stacy Bender

Each year, coinciding with Montana’s rifle season, the Libby Christian Church shifts gears and hosts a 5-week series of services which incorporate its congregation’s passion for hunting, the outdoors, and God.

As the 15th Annual event launches on Thursday, October 22, things are going to look just a little different than in the past. Rather than packing into the sanctuary filled with various prize mounts harvested by local hunters, all are encouraged to come early and find a spot in the parking lot where two 25 ft big-screens and an FM transmitter will be positioned and projecting each week’s live service.

Local wildlife videos, stories and messages of hope, all from the comfort of your own vehicles. Pastor Phil Alspaw will be delivering a short message each week building upon this year’s Pursuit focus, “What the Deep Wilderness Teaches Us.”

The youth team will continue to offer some exciting indoor programs for kids and the traditional giveaways which have become synonymous with the annual hunting season services will still be happening. Door prizes including firearms and other outdoor sports items will be awarded each week to those whom are eligible and in attendance.

Also new this year, a food booth will be open preceding each service at 6:30 pm for those who would like to purchase edible items to enjoy while listening from their vehicles. Week one will offer 4″ subs, chips and a drink from Subway. Week two – burgers from McDonalds. Week three – tacos from Burger Express. Week 4 – popcorn from the Dome Theater. And Week Five – pizza by the slice from Pizza Hut.

Kootenai Kiwanis Koats 4 Kids

By Stacy Bender

In all, over 350 items from coats and boots to hats and gloves were distributed to Lincoln County adults and children in an effort to ensure they would be warm during the coming Winter season.

While the Koats 4 Kids closet is now closed for the 2020 season due to necessary relocation, the Kootenai Kiwanis Club encourages anyone to reach out if they or someone they know may be in need of Winter apparel.

Please contact Kate at 293-5363 or Ray at 293-7424.

Kootenai Kiwanis member, Jean Steele, helps a young shopper find just the right winter coat during the Koats 4 Kids one-day-only giveaway event held on Saturday, October 17.Photo by Stacy Bender, The Montanian

Final Farmers Market held in Troy

During the final Farmers Market of the 2020 Season held in Troy this past Friday, October 16, Bonnie Geber of Hoot Owl Farms greeted a consistent line of socially-spaced customers ready to buy in bulk at their final opportunity to purchase the farm’s locally-grown produce at the fresh market. Photo by Stacy Bender, The Montanian