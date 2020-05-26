LOCAL NEWS BREIFS

Cabinet View

Women’s League

results

The Cabinet View Women’s League met July 22, for a fun filled morning playing” Tee to the Green this is where you count the strokes on the fairway and lowest number wins. Group A winner was Barb Mee, and Group B was Phyll Mackey. The Low Gross winner was Barb Mee for Group A, and Group B was Phyll Mackey. Anna Guthrie was Low Net for Group A, and Connie Stantus was Low Net for Group B. The Women’s League welcomes all women who would like to come and enjoy golf ever Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Submitted by Shirley Chase

Annie

Wilkinson of Libby named to Harding University dean’s list

Annie Wilkinson, Senior theatre design/production and history major, is among more than 1,500 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the Spring 2020 semester.

The dean’s list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.

Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding’s student body is made up of students representing 49 states and 55 nations and territories. The University offers more than 100 undergraduate majors, graduate and professional degrees at the master’s, specialist and doctoral level.

Submitted by Merit Pages Now

Men’s Golf League Playoff results

Congratulations to Annie’s Cleaning for claiming the Men’s League Championship! They defeated Timberline Auto 9 to 7 on July 21 at Libby’s beautiful golf course. Picture left to right: Steve Lefever, Barry Fenn, Steve Bryant. Not pictured is Ron Thatcher and Mike Fissori. Photo courtesy of Jeff Dooley.