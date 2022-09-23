SUICIDE PREVENTION AWARENESS

You Are Never Alone

September is Suicide Prevention Month, a time to remind those who are struggling that they are not in this alone. It is also a time to remind everyone that even the smallest gesture can have a lasting impact on someone’s life.

How can you spread hope? Make eye contact – smile at others – talk with others – just be there. Its a start that may lead to a better tomorrow.

If you or anyone you know is struggling, please reach out for help by texting MT to 741741 or calling 1-800-273-8255, 24 hours a day/7 days a week. You are never alone.

You can also find resources to help yourself and others at dphhs.mt.gov/suicideprevention/suicideresources.

Courtesy of

Neighbor Works Montana

Quotes to Keep Going

Soak up the Views. Take in the bad weather and the good weather. You are not the storm.

This life. This night. Your story. Your pain. Your hope. It matters. All of it matters.

If you were born with the weakness to fall, you were born with the strength to rise.

You will one day experience joy that matches this pain. Life is waiting for you. You might be stuck here for awhile, but the world isn’t going anywhere.

Rock bottom just means crisis. It is not the end. Life does not evict us from anything unless it’s inviting us to something better.

Out of The Darkness Walk

Many people’s introduction to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, comes through the Out of the Darkness Walks, taking place in cities nationwide. In our Community, Campus and Overnight Walks, those affected by suicide and those who support them, raise awareness and much needed funds, strongly sending the message that suicide is preventable, and that no one is alone.

Community Walks

AFSP’s signature fundraising series brings together friends, family, and supporters in more than 400 communities nationwide.

Campus Walks

Engage young adults in AFSP’s mission and programs with 5k walks each spring at colleges and high schools across the country.

Overnight Walk

AFSP’s flagship fundraising event, The Overnight is a challenging endurance walk from dusk to dawn that rotates cities each year.

If you are in crisis, please call 988 or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

Courtesy of American Foundation for

Suicide Prevention

Know the Signs & Be A Helping Hand

Risk factors for increased suicide risk:

Mental disorders, particularly mood disorders, schizophrenia, anxiety disorders, and certain personality disorders

Alcohol and other substance use disorders

Hopelessness

Impulsive and/or aggressive tendencies

History of trauma or abuse

Major physical illnesses

Previous suicide attempt(s)

Family history of suicide

Job or financial loss

Loss of relationship(s)

Easy access to lethal means

Local clusters of suicide

Lack of social support and sense of isolation

Stigma associated with asking for help

Lack of healthcare, especially mental health and substance abuse treatment

Cultural and religious beliefs, such as the belief that suicide is a noble resolution of a personal dilemma

Exposure to others who have died by suicide (in real life or via the media and Internet)

Warning signs of increased imminent risk:

Talking about wanting to die or to kill themselves

Looking for a way to kill themselves, like searching online or buying a gun

Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live

Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain

Talking about being a burden to others

Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

Acting anxious or agitated; behaving recklessly

Sleeping too little or too much

Withdrawing or isolating themselves

Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge

Extreme mood swings

Courtesy of Riley Black

Mental Health Recourses in Montana

Montana has a population of approximately 1 million people. Close to 4.4% of adults in Montana (according to SAMHSA) live with serious mental health conditions such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depression.

Public mental health and substance use services in Montana are administered and provided by the Department of Public Health and Human Services–Addictive and Mental Disorders Division.

Only 47.5% of adults with mental illness in Montana receive any form of treatment from either the public system or private providers (according to SAMHSA). The remaining 52.5% receive no mental health treatment. According to Mental Health America, Montana is ranked 39 out of the 50 states and Washington D.C. for providing access to mental health services.

Medicaid is a combined state and federal program that provides health coverage to people with low income, including those who are unable to work because of a mental health disability. Residents of Montana can apply for Medicaid through the Montana Health Marketplace.

Other Montana Resources

Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services–Addictive and Mental Disorders Division

Montana Medicaid

Montana 211 – 2-1-1 is a free referral and information helpline that connects people to a wide range of health and human services, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To contact 2-1-1 in any state, including Montana, simply dial the numbers 2-1-1 from any phone.

National Alliance on Mental Illness–Montana – The National Alliance on Mental Illness is a nationwide advocacy group, representing families and people affected by mental health disorders in the United States. The national organization is organized into state and local affiliates, of which NAMI–Montana is one.

Courtesy of Resources to Recover