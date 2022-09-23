COMMUNITY BULLETIN

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Property

Improvement

Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc. All phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871

Lots For Rent:

Two lots for RV, Mobile Home, no size or age restrictions. $250.00 plus utilities. Water sewer and electric hookups on sight. Animals accepted upon approval.

36457 Hwy 2 So. “B”, Libby, MT House

Studio coming up for rent soon, full kitchen and bathroom. You Pay Power

No smoking . Pets upon approval – Pet Friendly

Available End of September *Does not come furnished.

228 Commerce Way, Libby, MT – APARTMENT

2-bedroom 1 bath apartments are conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood. This is new construction built-in 2021. Each apartment will have its own personal carport. These spacious 2 bedrooms are a part of a 4-plex and are available now! This is a lower-level apartment. NO PET PROPERTY

414 Montana Ave.,

Libby, MT- APARTMENT

Newly Remodeled Two-Bedroom, One-Bathroom Apartment. Upstairs Level Unit Water, Sewer, and Garbage Included. Large Shared Front and Back Courtyard. Additional Storage Shed On-Site.

*$60.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment. Call 406-293-7559.

For Rent:

1 bedroom home, fruit tree, nice yard, flower bed, electric heat, well insulated. Very quiet and safe neighborhood. In walking distance to Rosauers. $880.00 plus deposit. Call 406-293-7424.

For Rent:

3 bedroom, wood & electric. Shady fenced yard. Small pasture, well insulated cool in Summer. Pet Considered $1400 plus deposit. Call 406-293-7424.

For Rent:

Off season Air BnB for rent. Lake house 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 3,000 square feet. Two master bedrooms, sleeps 12, no smoking, pets negotiable, fast wifi. $3,000 per month and utilities. Avaliale October 1st—May 31st. See Airbnb.com/rooms/48757674 for photos. Call 720-402-1619

For Rent:

Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club Pavilion. Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.

For Sale:

By owner, Large vacant building lot in city limits in a newer housing development. .3 Acre 106 Michelle Lane, Libby. Considering offers of $58,900 or more with quick closing. 406-283-1708.

For Sale:

House for sale by owner. Charming front porch home, 1116 square foot sub dividable able fence, large garden area. Priced at $274,999 Call 360-355-7678.

For Sale:

1991 Subaru Legacy Wagon, AWD, Std. Tran. $300 Call 406-293-2490.

For Sale:

New corrugated metal 8 ft. 36 sheets.. $10.00 each and 16 16ft. Sheets $16.00 each call 406-293-5417.

For Sale:

New espresso Brown 5 piece steel outdoor patio set with cover. $600.00 Call 406-293-6183.

Yard Sale:

791 Granite Ave Yard sale, lots of tools. Saturday Oct. 1—Oct 5, starts at 10 a.m. until 3p.m.

Rummage Sale:

E.O. RUMMAGE SALE

Saturday, October 1

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

180 Montgomery Road in Libby (Turn right off Indian Head Road, first house on the right) First house on the Right

Employment:

Green Meadow Manor hiring for part time maintenance position. Pick up application at 403 Idaho Ave in Libby or call the office at 406-293-5651 and ask for Kim or Makita.

Employment:

Medical clinic seeks bookkeeper $16-18/hour DOE. 32 hours per week with full benefits. Must know QuickBooks and Excel. Apply in person at CARD Clinic, 214 E. 3rd St., Libby, through Job Service, or on Indeed.com.

Employment:

ISO! Caregivers Libby/Troy area. Apply in person at 417 Mineral Ave Suite 5 or call 406-293-4600 Cabinet Peaks Homecare.