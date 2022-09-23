This Week in History

September 28

1787: Congress submitted the new U.S. Constitution for ratification the state legislatures.

1951: CBS made the first color televisions available for sale to the general public. (The product was discontinued within a month.)

1971: The Parliament of the United Kingdom passed the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 banning the medicinal use of cannabis.

2015: NASA scientists announce the discovery of flowing water on Mars.

2018: Up to 50 million Facebook accounts hacked due to a code weakness.

September 29

1907: The cornerstone for the Washington National Cathedral was laid in the U.S. capital.

1913: Virtuoso cornet player Ernst A. Couturier received a patent for his “quick-change A-Bb” trumpet design.

1966: Chevrolet introduced the Camaro, its answer to the hugely successful Ford Mustang. (Chevrolet originally named the new model the Panther.)

1979: Pope John Paul II became the first pope to visit Ireland.

1990: Construction of the Washington National Cathedral was completed.

2002: A record 2 pound 13 ounce southern kingfish was caught near Sandbridge, Va.

2008: The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 777.68 points, the largest single-day point loss in history.

2018: Rapper Kanye West announces on Twitter he is changing his name to Ye.

September 30

1901: Hubert Cecil Booth patented the vacuum cleaner.

1927: Babe Ruth became the first baseball player to hit 60 home runs in a season.

1935: Hoover Dam, on the border between Arizona and Nevada, was dedicated.

1962: Mexican-American labor leader César Chávez founded the National Farm Workers Association, which later became the United Farm Workers. 1968: The Boeing 747 was shown to the public for the first time at the Boeing factory in Everett, Wash.

1996: Congress passed an Amendment that bars the possession of firearms for people who were convicted of domestic violence, even misdemeanor level.

2004: The first images of a live giant squid in its natural habitat were taken 600 miles south of Tokyo.

October 1

1811: The first steamboat to sail the Mississippi River arrived in New Orleans, Louisiana.

1869: Austria issued the world’s first postcards.

1880: John Philip Sousa became the leader of the United States Marine Corps Band. The first electric lamp factory was opened by Thomas Edison in Menlo Park, New Jersey.

1890: Yosemite National Park in California was established by Congress.

1891: Stanford University opened in Stanford, Calif.

1908: Ford Motor Co. put the Model T car on the market for $825.

1940: The Pennsylvania Turnpike, considered the first superhighway in the United States, opened.

1957: The phrase “In God We Trust” first appeared on U.S. paper currency.

1958: NASA was created.

1971: Disney World opened near Orlando, Fla. The first brain-scan using x-ray computed tomography (CT or CAT scan) was performed at Atkinson Morley Hospital in Wimbledon, London.

1982: Sony launched the first compact disc player for consumers.

1992: The Cartoon Network began broadcasting.

October 2

1789: George Washington sent the proposed constitutional amendments (The U.S. Bill of Rights) to the states for ratification.

1919: Twenty-eighth President Woodrow Wilson suffered a massive stroke, leaving him partially paralyzed.

1925: John Logie Baird performed the first test of a working television system at his laboratory in London, England.

1950: Charles M. Schulz’ cartoon Peanuts debuted.

1959: Rod Serling’s The Twilight Zone premiered on CBS television.

1980: The U.S. House of Representatives voted 376-30 to expel Rep. Michael Myers, D-Pa., for accepting a $50,000 bribe from undercover FBI agents. Myers became the first member of either chamber of Congress to be expelled since the Civil War.

October 3

1849: American author Edgar Allan Poe was found delirious in a gutter in Baltimore, Md., under mysterious circumstances. It was the last time he was seen in public before his death four days later. (Author John Evangelist Walsh theorized in his book, Midnight Dreary: The Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe, St. Martins Press, copyright 2000, that Poe died after he was ambushed, poisoned with alcohol, drugged, and beaten by the brothers of a wealthy widow to whom Poe was engaged to wed on Oct. 17.)

1863: President Abraham Lincoln declared that Thanksgiving Day is the last Thursday in November.

1872: The first Bloomingdale’s department store opened at 938 Third Ave., New York City.

1955: The Mickey Mouse Club debuted on ABC.

1964: The first Buffalo Wings were made at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York.

October 4

1927: Gutzon Borglum began sculpting Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

1957: The Soviet Union launched Sputnik I, the first artificial satellite to orbit the Earth. Leave It To Beaver premiered on CBS.

1965: Pope Paul VI arrived in New York to become the first Pope to visit the United States of America and the Western hemisphere.

1988: U.S. televangelist Jim Bakker was indicted for fraud.

1997: The second largest cash robbery in U.S. history occurred in Charlotte, N.C., at the office of Loomis, Fargo and Company, when $17.3 million was stolen. (An FBI investigation eventually resulted in 24 convictions; approximately 95 percent of the stolen cash was recovered.)

ON THIS DAY… SEPTEMBER 28 – OCTOBER 4

September 28- NATIONAL STRAWBERRY CREAM PIE DAY

Did you know that the strawberries themselves contribute up to 70% of the weight of a strawberry cream pie?

September 29- NATIONAL

COFFEE DAY

Hot, iced, or blended, who doesn’t love coffee?

September 30- NATIONAL LOVE PEOPLE DAY

This day is dedicated to inspiring and supporting others with the power of unconditional love.

October 1- MODEL T DAY

This day commemorates the day that changed how America traveled on its roads.

October 2- WORLD FARM ANIMALS DAY

October 3- NATIONAL

CONSIGNMENT DAY

This day encourages people to sell items we no longer use or want to consignment stores.

October 4-NATIONAL TACO DAY

Consider this day a concentrated and intensified version of the “Taco

Tuesdays” many restaurants offer.