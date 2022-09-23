HAPPY EARTH DAY

Earth Day Theme is

INVEST IN OUR Planet

This year, we rally behind the theme “Invest In Our Planet”, which highlights the importance of dedicating our time, resources, and energy to solving climate change and other environmental issues. Investing in our planet is necessary to protect it and the best way to pave a path towards a prosperous future.

When we Invest In Our Planet together, we are supporting healthy, happy, and wealthy communities worldwide. Visit EARTHDAY.ORG to learn more and sign up for updates on our work.

Courtesy of

Earthday.org

Ways FOR YOU TO INVEST IN OUR PLANET

Plant Trees: Join a reforestation campaign, often as little as $1 per tree!

Reduce Plastic Consumption: Make a plan to reduce your plastic consumption.

Participate in Advocacy: Send a letter to your local elected official, speak up at your next town hall meeting or sign an Earth Day petition.

Vote Earth: Use our Vote Earth hub to register to vote, learn your voting rights, and get reminders for important voting deadlines.

Sustainable Fashion: Learn about the detrimental impacts of fast fashion, the importance of

sustainable fashion, and commit to reasonable consumption.

Ways for Local Government to INVEST IN OUR PLANET

Set high building efficiency standards for development projects and building upgrades.

Develop and implement a plan for all public transportation to run on renewable energy.

Mandate green roofs for all buildings and plant trees to protect human health, conserve natural spaces, and mitigate climate impacts.

Significantly expand or create pedestrian and bicycle-only zones in the city.

Establish a carbon pricing or taxing scheme.

Launch a major clean energy or green infrastructure project, taking climate justice into account.

Develop a biodiversity protection strategy & establishing green corridors for wildlife in your city.