Libby Highschool Band Plays in Seattle

Great news from Mr. Boone, The Libby High School Band gave an outstanding performance in Seattle, Wash. this weekend earning a Gold ranking and 1st place in class A. Congratulations to our fine musicians and bravo.

Libby Invitational: Trojans finish 1-2 in the 800-Meter; 6 Trojans set 8 new personal best!

By Jim Dasios

Was it last year’s Libby Invite where the weather was so bad? Well, not so this year. Warm temperatures and sunny skies lasted through the day and sweatshirts, hoodies, and jackets were cast to the ground.

Enjoy today’s weather, it won’t last.

After last Saturday’s fifteen-sixteen-hour day attending the Bigfork Invite, the Troy Trojans could get a few more hours of sleep this Saturday. Staying close to home, the Trojan’s traveled to Libby to compete in the Libby Invitational Track Meet. A total of seven schools were represented.

Troy girls took 5th in the team competition, finishing with 36 points.

Results for the girls include Soph Cortenie Rogers jump of 29’ 9 ½” was good for second in the triple jump, along with Roger’s personal best.

Roger placed third in the long jump with a mark of 14’ 6 2/3”. Junior Sarah Rogers took fourth in the log jump sailing 14’ 2 ¼”. Rogers also placed fifth in the 100-meter with a time of 14.6; both were personal bests.

Freshman Jaylee Myers took a pair of third place. Myers ran the 800 meters in a time of 2:50 and the 1600 meters in 6:28, both personal best.

The Trojan boys also finished in 5th place, finishing with 60 points.

Junior Jacob Gromley tossed the discuss 113’ to place 2nd in the discuss. His heave of 37’ 11” gained him fourth place, while setting in a new personal best.

Sophomore Kempton Sloan placed first in the triple jump, with 38’5”, Sloan placed fourth in the high jump clearing 5’6”.

Junior Marcus Hermes finished with a 2:10 in the 800-meter, taking fifth place. Hermes previous personal best was 2:15.

Freshman Nolan Morris, running the 800-meter for the first time this season finished in second, clocking a time of 2:11. The time was also a personal best. Morris won the 1600 meter in a time of 5:08.

With fewer numbers, most class B and C schools have a hard, if not impossible time of having competitors in all seventeen events.

The Trojans have a couple of good 800-meter runners. In what looked to be a rut in the 800-meter came down to be an exciting finish.

At the 400-meter mark Troy’s Hermes began to separate himself from the rest of the field. Hermes kept building his lead and with around 150 meters left most probably thought the race was over. Not so fast! Fellow Trojan had other plans.

Like a stray cat feeling the sting of a high-pressure hose, Morris took off. Sprinting, he began to close the gap on Hermes lead. With the finish line nearing, Hermes had a little left in the tank. Still closing in was Morris, but Hermes lead proved ti much to overcome.

Five Trojans combined to set seven personal best marks. Maybe it was the extra sleep.

The Trojans traveled to Thompson Falls Tuesday April 18 to compete in a 13 team meet. Saturday April 22 then Trojans were in Missoula competing in the twenty six team, Seely-Swan Invitational.

Extraction Training With Troy Volunteer Ambulance

Disc Golf Tournament At Timber Beast

Submitted By Timber Beast Golf Course

88 masters-age players enjoyed an absolutely fantastic day at the Timberbeast yesterday for Masters Under the Big Sky Sponsored by Innova.

Full tournament results are posted at https://www.pdga.com/tour/event/65888 Congrats to all of the divisional winners! And hats off to Tom Putra for hitting an ace on hole 1 during the second round, which was his final throw of the tournament! Payouts via PayPal will happen this evening.

Huge Thanks to Jon Reny, Jeremy Huisentruit, and especially Mike Wallace for all of your work in keeping the Beast looking great .

Big Thanks to all the sponsors who helped make this event happen.

SILVER SPONSORS

Nancy Morgan

Lesli Younger

Dade Irwin

Jon Graff

HOLE SPONSORS

Karen Brown

Ron Pannesi

Joe Harr

Dave Spencer

Fuseek Trucking

Jon Reny

Iron Turtle Disc Golf

Mike Wallace

CTP SPONSORS

Iron Turtle Disc Golf

Fuseek Trucking

Flying B Disc Golf

What a day in Troy, Montana.

Photo Courtesy Of Timber Beast Golf Course

Drought Reduced In Parts of Montana

While much of the state, particularly northcentral Montana, is entering the third year of drought, conditions are dramatically improved from one year ago according to the 2023 Montana Water Supply Outlook Report. According to the report, 42 percent of the state is classified in moderate to severe drought, with another 29 percent showing abnormally dry conditions. “The wetter and cooler than average fall and winter offer a good indication that drought conditions may continue to improve in the coming months,” said Michael Downey, Drought Program Coordinator with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. “With cooler temperatures prevailing through March and into early April, many parts of Montana are still holding snow, which has the potential to improve soil moisture and surface water storage.”

Average to above average precipitation and colder temperatures have created near record snowpack conditions in parts of western and southwest Montana. Conditions in the northwest remain concerning, however, with snowpack currently below average. “The current streamflow forecast for much of the state is better than we have seen for quite some time, and this winter’s snowpack will provide ample runoff this spring and early summer,” said Downey.

Montanans should continue to keep a close eye on short-term weather patterns, as prolonged warm and sunny conditions could release a substantial amount of water in a short time, resulting in local and potentially regional flooding.

As detailed in the report, current drought conditions across Montana are the result of three years of above average temperatures and below average precipitation. While the drought in the early 2000s lasted longer, the current drought is the most severe that Montana has experienced in more than 20 years.

he Montana Water Supply Outlook Report is an annual report compiled by water planning staff at the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. The 2023 report is available online at https://dnrc.mt.gov/…/Drought-Plan-and…/Drought-Plan.

Submitted by Montana DNRC

2023Ben Graham Golf Tournament

May 12, 13 and 14

The “BEN” is an annual tournament held in memory of Ben Graham. Ben was a popular and successful high school golfer who died tragically at a young age. This tournament services many purposes; to keep his memory alive and to support all junior golf activities from ages 3 to graduating seniors. The proceeds go to help support our Libby Logger Golf Team, High school scholarships, and the Junior golf program. The junior golfers receive free, instruction, range balls during the camp, a shirt, rewards, meal, and the kids favorite treats! It makes for a great FUN learning environment, of a lifetime sport.

This year’s tournament has lots to offer:

Friday practice round, Derby 5:30, $1,000.00 added money! Saturday, Make your own foursome 8 am to 12 pm, Sunday Shotgun start.

Other benefits that come with your entry=a $70.00 golf vest, $50,000.00 Hole in one prize Saturday and Sunday, $10.00 Gift Card for food, beverage or merchandise, Saturday duce pot, Sunday skins. Long drive, Long putt hole prizes Saturday. $100.00 KPs Saturday and Sunday! WHAT A DEAL

We will also have a few raffle items.

Entry fees $80.00 Member, $100.00 non member

There will be no dinner Saturday night we encourage you to support the New Clubhouse as they will be serving food.

Also thanks to all the Libby Business for your support and please visitors also support the many wonderful supportive businesses!

Donations always welcome!

The Ben Graham Junior Golf Foundation is a non-profit C 3 organization set up for charitable and educational purposes, and donations are always welcome.

The tournament committee and all the young Libby golfers thank you for your support!

Submitted By Dann Rohrer