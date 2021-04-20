HEALTH & WELL-BEING

CPMC HAS HIRED A NEW FOUNDATION EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Submitted by CPMC

Libby, MT – Cabinet Peaks Medical Center is excited to announce Allye Anderson will be assuming the role of

Foundation Executive Director. Anderson is a Montana native, born and raised in the area. She has worked in the Imaging Department since 2012 and became a Foundation Board Member in the spring of 2020.

The Foundation Board had five representatives involved in the interviewing process, and the result was an overwhelming “yes” to hire Allye.

Bruce Whitfield, CPMC Chief Executive Officer is excited to have her on the team as well, “I am thrilled that Allye will be leading the Foundation and I’m confident that she will do a great job. The Foundation Board’s selection committee was impressed with Allye’s infectious, cheerful personality and her passion for the medical center and this community.”

Allye is excited for the new opportunity that has been

presented to her, “Since 2012, I have advocated for quality health and wellness in our area through my role as Lead Mammography Technologist and Imaging Technologist at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center. I also have a strong connection to the Libby area. I want to see this community receive the best care that can be provided. I am excited to have the

opportunity to raise funds for new technology that can

enhance quality care at our facility.”

Allye and her husband, Brian have two boys. Justin (five) and Collin (two). She enjoys camping and playing at the lake with her family. You can usually find her working on a house project or landscaping her yard.

Record-breaking debut on LMS track scene

by Stacy Bender

LMS track athlete, Kasen Day, strides for the finish line in Eureka on Friday, April 23.

(Courtesy Photo)

Libby Middle School track athlete, Kasen Day, has been breaking school records since settling into the starting blocks as an 8th- grade sprint competitor over the past three weeks.

“Heck no! I’d never

even attempt to race him,” said his younger sister, Saraya, during an afterschool practice at Logger stadium. “He’d just take me down!”

According to his mom, Kasen started running when he was about 4-years old and hasn’t stopped. So it came as no real surprise to his family that his stride would set sail and cinch noteworthy finish times once given the opportunity.

“I’ve been learning some really good things from my coaches,” shared Kasen while on a down-day between meets. “They have taught me to stay low in the starting block in order to be more aerodynamic, to take a deep breath right before I start, and also to exhale as long and as far as possible. Oh, and to seek the lead early on in the race.”

Heeding those cues, Kasen sped across the

finish line at his first-ever

competitive meet on April 16 in Bigfork with record times, breaking LHS school

records (though unofficially) in both the 100M and 200M sprints.

Kasen recorded 11.31 in the 100M, shaving .72 secs off the record previously set by Cade Liverman in 2000.

In the 200M, Kasen

recorded 24.47, exactly one-tenth of a second faster than the 24.57 recorded by Jay Beagle in 2017.

One week later, on April 23 in Eureka, Kasen again broke Liverman’s record.

Going into this week, Day was looking forward to both the County and School track meets where the times he has been posting thus far in his inaugural season will have a chance to be relived and permanently logged into the Libby Loggers and Lincoln County record books.

“But our relay team has broken a record, too,” Kasen shared while stopping to point them out and pass due credit around the field

during conversation. “We did that during the last meet [Eureka].”

Indeed, Kasen is a clear and present standout amidst several rising stars on this year’s LMS track team.

Stay tuned for Kasen’s final times of the season and a glimpse at the LMS track team’s overall 2021 journey in next week’s edition of

The Montanian.

Unite for Youth continues mission to promote health and well-being for area youth

As a community, we want our kids to do and be their best. But for too many, problem behaviors such as substance use, mental health

concerns and lack ofopportunities for prosocial involvement are detouring plans, delaying accomplishments, and making it difficult for young people to make their way.

Healthy youth development can be derailed by a variety of factors that exist

at home, among friends, at school, and in the community.

Risk factors make it more likely for young people to engage in problem

behaviors and more likely for them to experience depression, anxiety and

disconnection.

Protective factors work in the opposite direction and serve as buffers against harm. Protective factors promote health and well-being and make problem

behaviors less likely.

Unfortunately, Lincoln County youth in grades 8-12 report higher than

average levels of risk and lower than average levels of protection than their peers across the state and nation.

These conditions make it more difficult for young people to steer clear of problem behaviors and more likely for them to experience physical, emotional, and academic difficulties as a result (2018 Montana Prevention Needs

Assessment).

Connect with us today to learn more: lincolncountyuniteforyouth.org

Ready to make a difference for kids? Email Lincoln County Unite for Youth:

lincolncountyuniteforyouth@gmail.com

Honoring 4 million women living with

Alzheimer’s disease this Mother’s Day

Submitted by

The Alzheimer’s Association of Montana

On May 9, as we celebrate Mother’s Day, our thoughts turn to the more than four

million women across the United States who are living Alzheimer’s disease.

Women are overwhelmingly impacted by the disease. Roughly two-thirds of the 6.2 million people in the U.S. living with Alzheimer’s are women. Supporting and caring for these individuals are 11.2 million unpaid caregivers – family and friends – who volunteer their time and energy. Nearly two-thirds of those caregivers are women – wives, sisters, daughters and, sometimes, mothers themselves.

In Montana alone, 22,000 people – more than 14,000 of them women – are living with Alzheimer’s disease, which is the last major disease without a prevention, treatment or cure.

“On Mother’s Day, we will honor our mothers, grandmothers, wives, aunts and sisters.

If our loved ones are living with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia, it’s helpful to celebrate them in a manner that they can appreciate and enjoy while recognizing the challenges this disease presents,” said Lynn Mullowney Cabrera, executive director of the Alzheimer’s

Association of Montana.

The Alzheimer’s Association has a number of tips to help families celebrate

Mother’s Day with their loved one:

– Take a person-centered approach. Focus on what is enjoyable for the person with Alzheimer’s, such as looking at family pictures or enjoying the person’s favorite food.

Since large gatherings can be noisy and overwhelming (and still not recommended out of recognition of COVID risks), a small, quiet gathering is best.

– Keep it simple. Consider a celebration over lunch or brunch at home or where the person is most comfortable. Ask family or friends to bring dishes for a potluck meal or have food delivered by a local restaurant or grocery store.

– Don’t overdue it. Sticking to the person’s normal routine will help keep the day from becoming disruptive or confusing. Depending on the person’s stamina, plan time for breaks so the person can rest in a quiet area.

– Adapt gift giving. Encourage safe and useful gifts for the person diagnosed with

Alzheimer’s. If someone asks for gift ideas, suggest items the person with dementia needs or can easily enjoy. Ideas include: an identification bracelet, CDs of favorite music,

comfortable clothing, favorite foods and photo albums of family and friends.

– Find support. Learn more about Alzheimer’s in the Alzheimer’s and Dementia

Caregiver Center at www.alz.org/care. There you can also find more tips on supporting a family member with Alzheimer’s, join the ALZConnected online community, and find more information about the programs and services offered through the Alzheimer’s Association. The Alzheimer’s Association of Montana offers education, counseling, support groups and a 24-hour Helpline—all at no charge to families.

Ongoing contributions help fund advancements in research to prevent, treat and

eventually conquer this disease. The Alzheimer’s Association advocates for those living with Alzheimer’s and their families on related legislative issues, and with health and long-term care providers.

For more information please contact the Alzheimer’s Association the free 24/7

bi-lingual helpline at 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org.