STATE NEWS

High School Students Look Forward to Co-op Youth Tour in Washington, D.C.

Flathead Electric Cooperative will send three area high school students to our nation’s capital this summer on the annual Washington, D.C. Youth Tour.

Participants go through a competitive application process involving transcripts, essays, and references. This year, the Co-op selected Tayen Lackey, a rising senior at Flathead High School and the son of Shanti Lackey; Kyle McCormick, a rising homeschool senior and son of Kerri McCormick and Lonnie McCormick; and Kaylee Hampton, a rising junior at Flathead High School and the daughter of Amanda Hampton and Robert Hampton.

Lackey is currently participating in Model United Nations and enrolled in International Baccalaureate courses. He is also an active member of BSA Troop 1901 and is working on his Eagle. “I have for many years been fascinated with the greatest systems in Washington, D.C., and their importance to our nation and the world,” Lackey enthused in his application.

McCormick is a dual-enrollment student at Flathead Valley Community College (FVCC) in addition to being an Eagle Scout, competitive swimmer, track participant and football player through Bigfork High School. This summer, he looks forward to visiting our nation’s many treasures in Washington, D.C., such as the Declaration of Independence, which is on display at the National Archives Museum.

Hampton is deeply involved with Flathead’s Speech and Debate Team, in addition to the Kalispell Future Farmers of America group and volunteering at a veterinarian’s office. While in D.C., she is excited to increase her understanding of our nation’s electrical system as related to growth, and to learn more about cooperatives, too.

Senator Lyndon Baines Johnson inspired the Youth Tour when he addressed the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) Annual Meeting in Chicago in 1957. The Senator and future president declared, “If one thing comes out of this meeting, it will be sending youngsters to the national capital where they can actually see what the flag stands for and represents.” This notion evolved in the 1960s into a nationwide effort to send young people on organized, fun and educational trips to the nation’s capital.

Today, the NRECA Youth Tour sends more than 1,500 high-school students to Washington, D.C. each year to learn about the history of this country and the role electric cooperatives played in that history. Students also meet with their legislative delegation. Montana sends more than 25 students each year to participate in the Youth tour at no cost to those students.

The Co-op uses unclaimed capital credits to fund “all-expense paid” trips to Youth Tour each year. Applications are open to high school sophomores or juniors from schools in the Flathead Electric service territory. The student’s parent or guardian must be served by Flathead Electric Cooperative.

Submitted by Courtney Stone

Governor Gianforte Proclaims March Montana Agriculture Month

Governor Greg Gianforte today proclaimed March 2023 Montana Agriculture Month to honor and celebrate the state’s agriculture industry, farmers and ranchers, and their contributions to the Montana way of life and the world.

In his proclamation, the governor also declared the week of March 19-25, 2023, Montana Agriculture Week, and March 21, 2023, Montana Agriculture Day.

“With more than 27,000 farms and ranches across our state, agriculture is the bedrock of our economy and communities,” Gov. Gianforte said. “We’ll continue to promote and invest in value-added ag to create jobs, expand opportunities, and help our hardworking producers keep pace with a transforming industry.”

The governor’s proclamation can be viewed here and below.

WHEREAS , agriculture is Montana’s number one industry with more than 27,000 farms and ranches across the state; and

, agriculture is Montana’s number one industry with more than 27,000 farms and ranches across the state; and WHEREAS , one of our greatest sources of pride as Montanans is the world-class products grown, raised, or made here in the Treasure State; and

, one of our greatest sources of pride as Montanans is the world-class products grown, raised, or made here in the Treasure State; and WHEREAS , Montana’s farmers and ranchers work tirelessly to feed our nation and the world, overcoming fires and floods, wind and hail, abnormal dry seasons, and frigid winters; and

, Montana’s farmers and ranchers work tirelessly to feed our nation and the world, overcoming fires and floods, wind and hail, abnormal dry seasons, and frigid winters; and WHEREAS , agriculture is an economic driver for Montana communities, helping define our Montana way of life;

, agriculture is an economic driver for Montana communities, helping define our Montana way of life; NOW, THEREFORE, I, Greg Gianforte, Governor of the State of Montana, do hereby proclaim the month of March 2023

Submitted by Kaitlin Price

Gianforte signs $1 Billion Republican Tax Rebate, Tax-Cut Package into Law

‘What the governor called ‘the largest tax cut in Montana history’ provides rebates up to $2,250 for Montanans who own their homes, pays down state debt, and invests in highways.’

By Eric Dietrich, Montana Free Press

Flanked by dozens of Republican lawmakers on the steps of the state Capitol, Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a tax cut, rebate and spending package totalling more than $1 billion Monday.

The eight-bill package, which provides short-term property and income tax rebates and also cuts state income taxes on an ongoing basis, puts a major slice of the state’s estimated $2.5 billion budget surplus toward what the governor called “the largest tax cut in Montana history.”

The bills also cut the state’s business equipment tax, pay off $125 million of state debt, restructure the state’s corporate income tax, streamline capital gains taxes and put $100 million into a highway construction fund.

“These are policies that will improve our business climate, grow our economy, create jobs and increase opportunities for Montanans,” said Gianforte, a Republican.

In total, the package will provide $764 million in tax rebates and reduce state tax collections by roughly $150 million a year on a permanent basis, saving taxpayers about $300 million over the state’s next two-year budget period.

Individual taxpayers will be eligible for up to $1,250 in income tax rebates for their 2021 taxes and homeowners will be eligible for up to $1,000 in total property tax rebates for taxes paid in 2022 and 2023.

The governor’s office said Monday that the income tax rebates would be credited to taxpayers automatically and that details will be forthcoming from the state Department of Revenue about how homeowners should apply for the property tax rebates.

The permanent income tax cut reduces the state’s top-bracket marginal tax rate from 6.5% to 5.9%. Another provision in the income tax bill expands the state’s version of the federal Earned Income Tax Credit, which reduces taxes due from low- and moderate-income working families. The governor’s budget office says the income tax cut is expected to reduce state revenue by about $150 million a year, while the earned income tax provision is expected to cost the state about $11 million annually.

This year’s cut follows the cut Gianforte and the Legislature made in 2021, which reduced the top-bracket rate from the 6.9% rate that was in effect when he took office. For individual filers in 2024, the new 5.9% rate will apply to income earned in excess of $20,500.

Gianforte has argued that Montana needs to lower its income tax rates to remain economically competitive with neighboring states.

“Montana has one of the highest income tax rates in the Rocky Mountain West and the fourteenth-highest in the country,” he said. “This is hard on middle-class families and small businesses. Higher taxes mean less take-home pay, less job creation, greater burden on hard-working Montanans and more of our kids leaving the state.”

Montana is one of five states in the U.S. without a statewide sales tax. The state’s overall tax climate was ranked this year by the Tax Foundation, a national think tank, as the fifth-best in the nation.

Democrats and progressive groups have criticized income tax cuts as providing disproportionate benefit to the state’s wealthiest residents, who have more taxable income in the top income brackets.

“These bills will result in a significant cut to our tax base, which is risky, especially with economic uncertainty on the horizon,” Montana Budget & Policy Center Director of Research Rose Bender said in a press release co-signed by 17 other progressive advocacy organizations.

Democratic leaders have also criticized the timing of the rebate package, saying it should have been left until later in the session, when lawmakers have a better sense for the cost of other spending priorities such as housing affordability efforts and shoring up health care and prison systems.

In a joint statement Monday, House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, D-Helena, and Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, described the package as “reckless spending that disproportionately benefits the wealthiest Montanans.”

“In the continuing absence of any real plan from the GOP, Montana Democrats will keep fighting to fix the crises facing ordinary Montanans,” they added.

At Monday’s event, Gianforte called for the lawmakers assembled behind him to also pass the remainder of his budget proposal, citing specific provisions that would provide a child tax credit, an adoption tax credit, fix the “broken” state hospital and prison system, set aside money for housing-focused infrastructure and fill a disaster mitigation fund.

“Our fiscally responsible plan invests in a stronger future for Montana. Let’s get it done,” he said.

The eight bills signed March 13 are as follows:

House Bill 222 puts $284 million toward property tax rebate checks of as much as $1,000 for Montana homeowners — $500 for taxes paid in each of 2022 and 2023. The Montana Department of Revenue estimates about 312,000 households will be eligible.

House Bill 192 spends $480 million on income tax rebates of up to $1,250 per taxpayer, or $2,500 for spouses who file taxes jointly. The revenue department estimates the rebates will be available to an estimated 460,000 taxpayers who were full-time Montana residents in 2020 and 2021.

House Bill 251 allocates $125 million to paying down some state debt, saving the state money on future interest payments.

House Bill 267 puts $100 million into a highway fund to let the state access matching federal funding.

House Bill 212 raises the exemption threshold for the state’s business equipment tax from $300,000 to $1 million. The revenue department estimates the tax cut will cost the state about $9 million a year. The bill will also backfill local government revenues reduced by the cut.

House Bill 221 streamlines the state’s capital gains tax code and cuts its effective rates. The revenue department estimates the bill will reduce state revenues by about $16 million a year.

Senate Bill 121 will reduce the state’s top-bracket income tax rate from 6.5% to 5.9% at an estimated cost of $150 million a year. It will also expand the state’s version of the federal Earned Income Tax Credit, directing about $11 million more annually toward lower-income working families.

Senate Bill 124, will adjust the state’s corporate income tax code to generally shift tax burden from companies with extensive in-state facilities and payroll onto e-commerce companies such as Amazon that sell into Montana with a comparatively light physical footprint. The revenue department estimates the bill will on net increase state revenues by about $16 million a year.

Montanafreepress.org

Alcohol Involved in 51% of Fatal Crashes in Montana

Our team of analysts found that alcohol was involved in 51% of fatal crashes in Montana. However, we also found that DUI citations are down 12% in Montana since 2010.

Our full report on DUIs and fatal crashes involving alcohol is available at the link:

Key Findings for Montana:

27% of crashes involved someone severely impaired

50 DUI arrests were made per 10k registered drivers

Fatal crashes are up 18% nationwide since 2020

Submitted By Emily Lamb