FAMILY NEWS

Welcome to The World

Brody Adams

Brian Adams and Jordan Green welcomed a baby boy on February 25, 2023 at 6:48 p.m. Brody Adams was 7 pounds and 1 ounce and was 20 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Tomlinson at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby, Mont.

Lucas Bailey

Quentin and Shelby Bailey welcomed a baby boy on January 19, at 9:14 a.m. Lucas Bailey weighed 7 pounds and 14 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long. He was born at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby, Mont.

Echo Moss

Gregory Moss and Kaywin McMillan welcomed a baby girl on December 16, 2022 at 7:28 p.m. Echo Moss weighed 7 pounds and 3 ounces and was 19 inches long. She was delivered by Dr. Taylor Williams at Cabinet PEAKS Medical Center in Libby, Mont.

OBITUARY

Renee Louise Gaussoin, 69, Of Libby

Renee Louise Gaussoin, 69, passed away Thursday, March 16, at her home in Libby, Montana. She was born on May 13, 1953, in Carmel, California. Arrangements are under the care of the Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.

“Praise the LORD! I will praise the LORD with my whole heart, in the assembly of the upright and in the congregation. The works of the LORD are great, studied by all who have pleasure in them. His work is honorable and glorious, and His righteousness endures forever. He has made His wonderful works to be remembered. The LORD is gracious and full of compassion. He has sent redemption to His people; He has commanded His covenant forever; Holy and awesome is His name.” Psalm 111:1–4, 9

– Submitted by Ruthanne Dolezal