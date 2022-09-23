FAMILY NEWS

SERVICE NOTICES

Delbert D. Carr, 78, Of Libby

Delbert D. Carr, 78, passed away on August 18, at his home in Libby, Montana. He was born on June 4, 1945. A visitation for Delbert will be held on Friday, August 25, from 1:00-7:00 p.m. at the Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Services for Delbert will be held on Saturday, August 26,11:00 a.m. at the Libby Christian Church. Arrangements are under the care of the Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.

Russell “Russ” R. Thompson, 85, Of Libby

Russell “Russ” R. Thompson, 85, passed away on August 11, at his home in Libby, Mont. He was born on January 25, 1938, in Dillion, Montana. Services for Russ will be on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Libby Christian Church. Arrangements are under the care of the Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.

Celebration

of life for

Jim Kenyon

McGillivray Campground-Site1

Saturday,

August 26th,

4 p.m. to 6p.m.

Potluck to Follow. Bring Memories, Stories & Photos

Corey Robert James, 36, Of Libby

Corey Robert James, 36, fell asleep in death on August 13. Corey was born on July 27, 1987, to parents Jesse James and Renee Petersen in Libby, Montana. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents; maternal great grandparents; stepdaughter Trinity; and his beloved dad Jesse. He leaves behind his beautiful wife Kristy James; his in-laws Todd Michels, Nancy Michels, Pete Paquet; children Alea, Tucker, Noah, Taylor, Tanner, and Tristan; sisters Megan and Hannah; Grandma Dia; as well as many aunties, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends. Some of Corey’s friends include Chris and Jeremy Goucher, as well as Mike and Dori McIsaac. Corey was an intelligent, charismatic, fun-loving man who enjoyed working alongside his wife to run a local over-comers program. He cherished helping ones draw closer to their creator, despite facing his own obstacles. He worked a variety of jobs including rock work, cooking, and carpentry. Corey enjoyed the great outdoors such as camping, fishing, skiing, snowmobiling, hunting, and swimming. Despite the sting of death, may we all find comfort in the promise found in the Bible in Revelation 21:3-4. It reads, “God himself will be with them and he will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away.”

There will be a viewing on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, from 1:00-7:00 p.m. at the Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Services will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, 1:00 p.m. at the Assembly of God with a reception to follow. Please come and share your memories with his loved ones. Arrangements are under the care of the Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby. Memorials and condolences may be shared online by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.

“I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go; I will guide you with My eye. Do not be like the horse or like the mule, which have no understanding, which must be harnessed with bit and bridle, else they will not come near you. Many sorrows shall be to the wicked; but he who trusts in the Lord, mercy shall surround him. Be glad in the Lord and rejoice, you righteous; and shout for joy, all you upright in heart!” Psalm 32:8-11

– Submitted by Ruthanne Dolezal