Troy V.F.W. Post 5514 Honors Heritage Museum Volunteer

By Bill Lafrance

On Thursday, August 17, Heritage Museum Volunteer August Eric Hardgrove was honored by his post for 35 years of dedicated service to the Heritage Museum. He was awarded the Veterans of Foreign Wars National Community Service Citation, along with a check by his fellow post members for his exemplary service.

He was instrumental in daily maintenance operations for the facility as an unpaid volunteer. Often called upon, his duties included structural repairs, antique vehicle restoration, property maintenance, and cooking for guests during the museum’s annual community events.

August was very proud of his military service, having served in the U.S. Navy during the Viet Nam War aboard the U.S.S. Buck DD-761.

We congratulate August for his unwavering and dedicated 35-year service to the Heritage Museum.

Community Conversation: Increasing Library

Accessibility

We are excited to invite you to an important community conversation aimed at making our library more inclusive and accessible to patrons with disabilities. Your insights and ideas are crucial in ensuring that our library remains a welcoming and accommodating space for everyone. Wednesday September 6, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Lincoln County Library –Libby

Agenda:

Welcome and Introduction

Overview of Current Library Accessibility Initiatives

Sharing Personal Experiences and Challenges

Brainstorming Session: Ideas for Enhancing Accessibility

Lunch is FREE and will be provided by Smoking Guns BBQ. Anyone interested in making the library accessible to all is welcome to attend.

Courtesy Of Lincoln County Library-Libby

All charges are

misdemeanors

unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been

arrested or released.

Bailey, Austin M.

Charged with not classified.

Barr, David F.

Charged with felony aggravated assault.

Bohn, Eric E.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCDC.

Butala, Chase A.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and simple assault. All other offenses. LCJC.

Dubler, Douglas L.

Charged with not classified.

Eutsler, Joseph A.

Charged with felony arson. LCJC.

Fisher, Samuel R.

Charged with traffic offense. LCJC.

Gallery, Justin M.

Charged with two felony counts of drug/narcotic violations, traffic offenses, all other offenses. LCJC. OOC.

Gibson, Jesse W.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCJC.

Haflich, Laurence A.

Charged with felony two counts forcible fondling and incest. LCJC.

Hoffman, Joshua D.

Charged with felony drug narcotic violations, drug equipment, traffic offense. LCJC.

Kelso, Heather D.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCDC.

Marozzo, Daniel J.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCDC.

McDonald, Nathanel R.

Charged with felony all other offenses. NCL.

Miller, Jason A.

Charged with five counts felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter, felony aggravated assault, felony destruction/damage/vandalism, and felony all other offenses. LCJC.

Miller, Joshua

Charged with felony aggravated assault. LCJC.

Nieblas, John E.

Charged with three counts felony for bad checks, counterfeiting, and forgery. LCJC.

Ohara, Colby G.

Charged with felony theft from a building, burglary, breaking and entering. LCJC.

Peltier, Tracey M.

Charged with traffic offense, driving under the influence.

Peterson, Johnathan J.

Charged with intimidation, destruction, vandalism, burglary, breaking and entering, and disorderly conduct.

Pillans, Michelle L.

Charged with two counts felony all other offenses. LCDC.

Plantiko, Travis C.

Charged with simple assault.

RedL, Joseph A.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCDC.

Rosenlund, Barry W.

Charged with felony drug narcotic violations. LCJC.

Sauls, Joshua J.

Charged with felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter. LCJC.

Seaman Garry D.

Charged with two counts of felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter. LCJC.

Williams, Elizabeth K.

Charged with felony all other offenses. Family offenses, non-violent and traffic offenses. TCC.

Redaction for

Heil, Joseph D.

Charges were: felony Intimidation LCJC. OOC. Has been released.

Sheriff’s Call Report

Submitted By Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

Crash Non-Injury:

Call reported at 16:15:07 Officer R. Buckner responded to Health Park, Drive Libby, MT. Officer responded to a reported hit and run crash located on private property.

Crash Non-Injury:

Call reported at 13:51:30 Officer R. Buckner responded to W. 9th St. Libby, MT.

Citizens Dispute:

Call reported at 15:41:07 Officer R. Buckner responded to Spruce St. Libby, MT. Officer advised of a property dispute.

Domestic Disturbance:

Call reported at 05:09:24 Officer R. Buckner, C. Ercanbrack responded to Mineral Ave. Libby, MT.

Theft of Automobile:

Call reported at 03:02:32 Officer R. Buckner responded to Mineral Ave. Libby, MT. Officer advised of the theft of a

Crash Non-Injury:

Call reported at 11:13:17 Officer K. Davis responded to 3rd St. Troy, MT. Small vehicle collision, no injury, minimal damage.

Trespassing:

Call reported at 21:21:30 Officer M. Miller responded to N 2nd St. Troy, MT. Report of trespassing.

Disturbance, Fighting, Altercation:

Call reported at 21:00:08 Officer H. Roy, B. Fisher responded to Kalispell Ave. Troy, MT.

DUI Step Patrol:

Call reported at 19:01:47 Officer M. Miller responded to Troy, MT.

Property Damage, not Vandalism:

Call reported at 10:43:00 Officer T. Miller responded to Missoula Ave. Troy, MT.

Illegal Burning:

Call reported at 16:44:32 Officer M. Miller, H. Roy responded to Grant Ave. Troy, MT.

Threatening:

Call reported at 18:50:06 Officer M. Miller, H. Roy responded to Missoula Ave. Troy, MT.

Animal Complaint:

Call reported at 21:30:03 Officer M. Miller responded to US Hwy 2 Troy, MT.

Traffic Stop:

Call reported at 21:55:38 Officer H. Roy responded to US Hwy 2 and Hunts Mill Rd. Troy, MT.