LIFESTYLE & HISTORY

Wednesday…Partly cloudy and locally breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s with upper 40s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 70s with upper 50s around 5000 feet.

Thursday…Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except mid 50s in thermal belts on slopes and hillsides with near 50 around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s with upper 60s around 5000 feet.

Friday…Partly cloudy and warm. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s except upper 50s in thermal belts on slopes and hillsides with mid 50s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 80s to near 90 with near 70 around 5000 feet.

Saturday and Sunday…Partly cloudy and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms at times through the period. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s except near 60 in thermal belts on slopes and hillsides with upper 50s around 5000 feet. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s with lower 70s around 5000 feet.

Weekly Gas Prices

Average gasoline prices in Montana have fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.99/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 615 stations in Montana. Prices in Montana are 25.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 20.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.297 per gallon.

This Week In History – Aug.23 –Aug.29

August 23

1784: Western North Carolina (now eastern Tennessee) declared itself an independent state called Franklin. (It was not accepted into the United States and lasted only four years.)

1904: The automobile tire chain was patented in the United States.

August 24

A1814: British troops invaded Washington, D.C., and set fire to the White House, the U.S. Capitol, and many other buildings.

August 25

1609: Galileo Galilei demonstrated his telescope to Venetian lawmakers.

2007: 1st Women’s Snow Polo World Championship takes place in Bariloche, Argentina.

August 26

1498: Michelangelo was commissioned by French Cardinal Jean de Bilhères to carve the Pietà.

1748: The Pennsylvania Ministerium became the first Lutheran denomination in North America, founded this day in Philadelphia, Pa.

August 27

1896: The shortest war in world history, the Anglo-Zanzibar War, took place from 9:00 a.m. to 9:40 a.m., between the United Kingdom and Zanzibar, off the eastern coast of Africa.

August 28

1898: “Brad’s Drink,” a carbonated soft drink made by Caleb Bradham at his drugstore in New Bern, N.C., was renamed Pepsi-Cola.|

1937: Toyota Motor Corporation was founded in Tokyo.

August 29

1786: The United States negotiated with Spain for free navigation of the Mississippi River.

1831: Michael Faraday discovered electromagnetic induction, in London, England.

