CLASSIFIEDS

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871.

Event Rentals:

All your event rentals in one place! Chairs, Tables, Dance Floor, Linens, and Accessories. Make your event planning easier! Call 406-291-9409 for rental estimates.

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335 Call 406-293-7424.

For Rent:

We have rentals at Town ad Country. Check out our website for up-to-date listings. Libbyrentals.com

*$60.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment. Call 406-293-7559.

For Rent:

Four bedroom log home on one acre. One mile to hospital and Rosauers. Electric and wood heat. Located on dead end (cul de sac) with wildlife and utmost privacy. Borders green belt. $1,500 per month plus deposit. Call 406-293-7424.

For Rent:

One bedroom home, fruit trees, flower bed, garden, storage shed, nice yard, economical heat, quiet, safe neighborhood, walk to town, pet considered. $950 plus deposit, 406-293-7424.

For Rent:

Three bedroom home, super large fenced shady yard/garden area. Pet friendly. No water and sewer bills. Pasture yet one mile to town. Cheap to heat. 1300 plus deposit. 406-293-7424.

For Rent:

Located in Libby, 4 BR, 2 Ba, LG. Kitchen – Stove, Frig, dishwasher, washer, dryer, AC, Rec-Room in basement, covered patio, 2.5 car garage, good credit, Non-Smoking, Approval for pets. First months security and cleaning, 3995 sq ft, Lease $1500 per month. Call 406-295-1018 or 406-334-9488.

Real Estate:

Gated subdivisions with 1-9 acre lots for sale. 406-293-3714. www.tungstenholdings.com

Real Estate:

Improved land for sale with well, power, and septic installed.

406-293-3714. www.tungstenholdings.com

Yard Sale:

2-Family Yard sale. #65 &51 –Twin Creek Drive Hwy 56, Troy MT. Sept. 1, 2 , 3, & 4th. 9 a.m. – ?. Lots Of Misc.

Yard Sale:

Yard sale August 25 & 26. 9 a.m. to ?. 72 Timberlane Pinewood Village.

Yard Sale:

VFW Auxiliary yard sale, Aug. 25 & 26 9 to 4 p.m. 318 E. Spokane Ave. Books, tools, baby items, music CD’s, Cloths Coats, Cookers, Misc and much more. Come Check us out. Donations unless priced. Donations go to Dayton Johnson, a local student has a golden opportunity to explore 6 countries & 8 Cities worldwide, fueling his dream of becoming a professional musician.

For Sale:

Power lift and reclining chair—brown. Used one month. $1,000 call 406-293-6183.

For Sale:

Two kids 4 Wheelers. Need a little work. $300 for both. 293-8295

Chena and Eli:

These two dogs are a special breed of sled husky and greyhound, built for speed. When they raced competition, Chena was lead and Eli the power. Their racing days are in the past, as they both sister and brother are 12 years old. When brought to the shelter, they were reclusive and shy around us. After one year, Chena is welcoming to her walker, and all of us, saying helo and coming for attention. Eli may not lose his shyness, exept with the person/people who could prove to him they will not cause him any harm. They must be fostered together. If you or yours has interest in these two, there will be a time of introduction and interaction required from KPFL Volunteers. Come visit with them and our other dogs and cats for a friendship that can last a life time. For more information call KPFL at 406-293-5735