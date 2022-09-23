Back to School Blast in Troy

By Brooklynn Reid, of the Montanian

The Back to School Blast event was held at the Troy Activity Center on August 11, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Families gathered to get ready for all of the busy school prep and sports registrations. The parking lot filled with happy families and kids. Face paintings, delicious barbeque food, games, and donated school supplies were available to community members getting ready for the school season.

Troy and Libby Kiwanis, VFW & VFW Aux, United Way, Spring up Troy, The Troy Youth Foundation, Troy Public Schools, Troy Christian Fellowship, Zero to Five, Troy Ministerial Alliance, Troy Track Project, Love Inc., Lincoln Count Public Health, Troy Police Department, with many other amazing volunteers pulled together to make this event happen.

Other volunteers including the scouts troops, 4-H, Jr. Patriots, and the CARD Clinic set up education tables and donated supplies.

“I enjoy volunteering and helping families get prepared for the school year and bring a little happiness and celebration to the community.” Said Katie Reid, a local Troy volunteer.