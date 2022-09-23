Troy V.F.W. Post 5514 Honors Heritage Museum Volunteer

Submitted by Bill Lafrance

On Thursday, August 17, Heritage Museum Volunteer August Eric Hardgrove was honored by his post for 35 years of dedicated service to the Heritage Museum. He was awarded the Veterans of Foreign Wars National Community Service Citation, along with a check by his fellow post members for his exemplary service.

He was instrumental in daily maintenance operations for the facility as an unpaid volunteer. Often called upon, his duties included structural repairs, antique vehicle restoration, property maintenance, and cooking for guests during the museum’s annual community events.

August was very proud of his military service, having served in the U.S. Navy during the Viet Nam War aboard the U.S.S. Buck DD-761.

We congratulate August for his unwavering and dedicated 35-year service to the Heritage Museum.

Lincoln County Wins Battle of The Counties

Igniters Car Club held their annual car show “Battle of the Counties” with a huge turn out at Happy’s Inn, located between Libby and Kalispell. The proceeds that were raised will be donated to food banks in Lincoln County with a total of $1,200 to distribute.

Cabinet View Golf Club Fundraiser Success

The Cabinet View Golf Club held a four person scramble fundraiser for the golf course maintenance and building fund on August 26, 2023. The fundraiser brought in a total of $10,000.

Rotary Welcomes New Member

Rotary of Kootenai Valley Libby and Troy welcomed a new member Katie Rau, Achievements Group Home Manager to the Rotarian Club. If you would like to learn more about Rotary Club please email rotarylibby@gmail.com

Photo Courtesy by McKenzie Williams. Pictured ileft to right is Bruce Weatherby, Past President of Rotary and local business partner of Sherpa Trailers and Katie Rau, Achievements Group Home Manager.

Libby Back to School Blast

Special thanks to: Lincoln County Unite for Youth Coalition, Kiwanis of Libby and Troy, Northwest, Montana United Way, Spring Up Libby. In Libby we served a total of 340 kids, ranging from Preschool to Seniors in High School, thanks to the amazing community.

Ten Year Anniversary of the Yaak WINGS Walk Fundraiser Success

The first participants from 2013. Left to right: Bob Zaccheo, Roberta Deneau, Kerri Fahlund, Pam Mayo, Laurel Chupp, Helen Carpenter, and Jim Mayo

Each Spring, the residents of the Yaak are very generous with their Time and money to raise money for Lincoln County WINGS. The proceeds are used to fund grants for Lincoln County cancer patients. The grant money is used for travel and other expenses incurred while undergoing cancer treatment. The Yaak sponsors a walk as a second fundraising for Lincoln County WINGS every summer. This year’s event had 23 participants and was held on Saturday August 19. Yaak resident and event organizer, Roberta Deneau, is hoping to exceed 2022’s total of $20,668. This is the 10th anniversary of the walk which has a long and rich history.

In May 2013, Roberta organized a walk to help her friend, Linda Garrison, who had been diagnosed with a very aggressive cancer. Roberta wanted to raise money to help with Linda’s medical bills. The first walk had 5 people, Kerri Fahland, Helen Carpenter, Pam Mayo, Laurel Chupp and Roberta Deneau. Support vehicles were driven by Jim Mayo and Bob Zaccheo, who followed along as the walkers bravely hiked Montana Hwy 508 (the Yaak River Road). The goal was to walk Hwy 508 from the Yaak River Tavern to Hwy 2. Linda passed away in November 2013 at the age of 56 but she inspired the continuation of an annual walk. The following year the walk expanded to became part of the WINGS fund raising activities in Lincoln County. Walkers ask for pledges by the mile or a lump sum. In 2016, the walk was moved to August so it would not conflict with the May WINGS Live auction. In 2017, the walk grew to over 40 people and was held on Labor Day weekend. Over the years Linda Garrison’s children, Jackson and Aimee, have participated and donated to the walk.

The event is held in either August or early September with the hope for a bright, sunny day. In its 9- year history, the walk has collected $136,951 for Lincoln County WINGS. A few participants have been known to walk wearing angel “Wings” and in some interesting costumes such as (a dragon for example!) Others walk to celebrate finishing cancer treatment or in memory of a loved one lost to cancer. Some participants are of the four-legged variety that also have collected pledges! Donations of water and granola bars keep the walkers’ energy level high. Support staff is crucial to the success of this event. Bob Zaccheo has volunteered for 10 years driving up and down the Yaak River Road offering water and rides to the walkers.

Roberta has walked over 30 miles each year in addition to organizing the event and according to her the Yaak WINGS Walk mantra has always been “We are each a crucial feather in the Wings that lift our neighbors.” She remarked that “I know, corny, but I’ve had it on our (Facebook) page for forever, and people seem to like it.” You can keep track of the fund-raising progress by visiting Yaak WINGS Walkers Facebook page.