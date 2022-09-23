FAMILY NEWS

Delbert Dean Carr, 78, of Libby

Delbert Dean Carr, 78, of Libby, died on August 18, 2023, at his home after a brief illness. Born on June 4, 1945, at the family ranch in Orofino, ID, to Adam Daniel Carr and Effie Hardman, Delbert was one of nine children.

Delbert married Linda Clawson on September 10, 1963. Together, they raised three daughters in Libby. Delbert worked on the construction of the Libby Dam, as well as operated a crane with Hanley Logging. He owned and operated South End Diesel and Towing in Libby, running wreckers and fixing large semi-trucks. He retired from full time business but continued to do odds-and-ends jobs in the shop, always willing to help loggers fix equipment. After Linda’s death in 2004, Delbert again found love with Kathy Drake, and they lived together in Libby until her passing in 2022.

Delbert was a musician, both playing guitar and singing country-western music throughout the Libby and Troy area for more than 50 years; first with the Mavericks and then with the Country Legends. Delbert was an avid bowler and enjoyed many a night trying to score a 300. Delbert loved to have a nice yard and aimed to have the best one on the block. Delbert could build and fix most things. He gave advice to many and was always agreeable to coffee and a donut.

He was a family man, who cared deeply for his daughters and their families; Penny Dean Kyes (Frank) and Wendy Lynn Chopyak (Joseph). He was a grandfather to Jake Cohenour (Kaylee) of Libby, and Kyle Cohenour (Catie) of Missoula, Daniel Mazza and Robert Mazza, both of Missoula, Shannon Kyes of Kalispell, and great grandson Russel Dean Cohenour of Libby.

He loved Kathy’s family and had close relationships with her daughters, Devi McCully (Marc) of Libby, Terry Stoltz (Steve) of Thompson Falls; her grandchildren Jennifer McCully and Aaron McCully both of Libby, Courtney Dean (Johnny) of Thompson Falls, and Colton Stoltz of Tucson; as well as great grandson Calum McCully of Libby; and great granddaughter Delaynee Dean of Thompson Falls.

Delbert is preceded in death by his daughter Theresa Joyce Mazza (David); grandson Corey Robin Kyes; nephew Corey Clawson, whom he raised as a son; brothers Lloyd, Arlan, and Glen; and sisters Lorraine Brown, Wanda Hill, and Darla Koskela.

Surviving family members include his daughters Penny Dean Kyes (Frank), Wendy Lynn Chopyak (Joseph); brother Melvin Carr (Phyllis); and sister Aletta Lloyd (Stanley).

A visitation was held at the Schnackenberg Funeral Home, 422 W. Second Street, Libby, from 1-7 p.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023. The celebration for Delbert’s life was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the Libby Christian Church with Associate Pastor Dean Byrns directing the service. Interment with Linda will follow at the City of Libby Cemetery.

