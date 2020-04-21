FAMILY NEWS

Obituaries

Kenneth “Ken” Holcomb, 82, of

Libby

Kenneth “Ken” Holcomb, 82, died on Saturday, May 9, at Kalispell Regional Medical Center after a short battle with cancer. He was born on April 19, 1938 to Joe and Eula Holcomb in Corning, Ark. They moved to Longview, Wash. when he was a child. He joined the U.S. Marines – Semper Fi- after high school. He moved to Libby, Mont. in 1962.

Ken married Andrea Taylor in 1965. He worked in the woods for 40 years, and was an outdoors man. He loved to hunt, fish, and enjoyed the Kootenai National Forest. He will surely be missed by all of his family. “Go rest high on the mountain.”

Ken was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.

Survivors include his wife Andrea Holcomb; children Amy (Jesse) and Mike; one grandson Clay (Megan) Robbins; one great granddaughter Alexis Robbins; a sister Beverly, Essex, Mont.; and many other relatives and friends; and Lainie, his little hunting dog.

Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Peggy Joyce Countryman

Petersen, 77, of Troy

Peggy Joyce Countryman Petersen, 77, of Troy, passed away on Saturday, May 9. She was born on March 4, 1943 in Chewelah, Wash. Her family moved to Troy, Mont. shortly after her birth. She attended school in Troy. She moved to Washington and raised her family there.

The loves of Peggy’s life were here grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and Swedish weaving. She entertained her family and friends with her beautiful voice. She was an active member of a country western band that played at numerous RV parks along the Colorado River. She lived and loved life with her husband Jerry for 51 years. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. She will be forever in her family’s hearts.

Peggy was preceded in death by a son Shane Clark, her parents Luke and Ollie Jean Countryman, sisters Patricia Christenson and Pamela LeCount.

Survivors include her husband Gerald Peterson, Troy; children Coralynn (Troy) Myers, Cle Elum, Wash.; David Clark, Duvall, Wash.; Holly (Larry) Turney, Carnation, Wash.; Steven Clark, Monroe, Wash.; brother Dennis Countryman, Troy; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Services were at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 17 at Milnor Lake Cemetery in Troy. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.