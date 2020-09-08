FAMILY NEWS

Richard (Rich) Darsow, 73, of Libby

Long-time member of the Libby community Richard (Rich) Darsow,73, died peacefully on September 2. He was surrounded by his children and the thoughts and prayers of his extended family and friends.

Rich was born in Libby, Mont. on October 11, 1946 to Bill and Jerry Darsow, and grew up in Libby as the youngest of four brothers. After graduation from Libby Senior High, Rich began college at Montana State University in Bozeman. In 1968, his studies were interrupted when he voluntarily joined the United States Marine Corps and served a tour in Vietnam in the 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, D Company. Following his honorable discharge in 1969, Rich returned to Bozeman to complete his Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Education and accepted a job in Libby teaching business education at Libby Senior High, where he worked until his retirement.

Rich was an active member of the Libby community. He played in the Libby softball, pool and bowling leagues, coached youth football and golf, and was a member of the ELKS club, VFW and the American Legion. Rich golfed as many days of the year as the Cabinet View Country Club and the weather would permit, and when that was not enough, he would travel south with friends in the winter to catch a few additional days on the courses of Arizona and California. He was an avid fisherman, a gifted artist, loved spending time in the outdoors and always kept a watchful eye on the birds and animals that lived in the forest near his home.

Rich was a proud and loving father and the most devoted of grandfathers to his two grandchildren whom he enjoyed immensely and delighted in spoiling. Throughout his life, Rich established a remarkable extended “family of friends” who have always been an integral and cherished part of his life. He will be greatly missed.

Rich was preceded in death by his mother, father and two of his brothers Norman Darsow (Tacoma, Wash.) and Leonard Darsow (Gig Harbor, Wash.). His survivors include his brother Donovan Darsow (Kennewick, Wash.), his daughter Tamara Darsow, her husband Anthony Moreau and their two children (Copenhagen, Denmark) and his son, Richard Allen Darsow (Libby).

Arrangements are being handled by Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby. Graveside services with military honors were held at the Libby Cemetery on September 14, at 2 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Legion. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

John Max Sundblad 86, of Libby

John Max Sundblad, 86, long time resident of Libby, died on September 7, 2020 at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby. He was born January 7th, 1934 to William and Ruth (Conklin) Sundblad in Spirit Lake, Idaho. He was the oldest of 4 children.

John served in the US Navy on the Princeton on the Princeton as an aircraft engine mechanic for 2 years until being honorably discharged. He worked for the Bache Brothers, Crismore Logging and Tisher and Brown Logging. He will be missed by his family, friends and neighbors.

He was preceded in death by a brother Phillip Sundblad and sisters Janet Rishling and Dianne Falsetto.

Survivors include 7 nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.

Births

Annabella Crittenden

Annabella Crittenden was born on August 18 at 5:28 a.m. at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby, Mont. She was seven pounds and 1.2 ounces and was 20 inches long at time of birth. Her parents are Ryan and Cierra Crittenden. She was delivered by Dr. Greg Rice.

Sophie Lynell Blaz

Sophine Lynell Blaz was born on August 4 at 7:09 p.m. at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby, Mont. She was six pounds and was 20 inches long at time of birth. Her parents are Teagan and Callie Blaz. She was delivered by Dr.Kelli Jarrett.