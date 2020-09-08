JAIL ROSTER AND SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of September 8, 2020

Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting interference and felony aggravated assault. Lincoln County. $100,000. Basham, Robert Dale, 85; arrested on Sept. 2, 2020. Charged with felony obstructing justice. $50,000. Berg, Mary Arlene, 49; arrested on Aug. 14, 2020. Charged with revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. $10,000. Released on Aug. 31, 2020. Cunnington, Myron Lloyd, 54; arrested on June 28, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI drugs or alcohol. DOC. Delger, Clifford Daniel, arrested on Aug. 29, 2020. Charged with open container in motor vehicle, suspended driver’s license, and felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Libby City Court. $10,000. Released on Sept. 4, 2020. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. Libby Justice Court. $100,000. Fettig, Jason Matthew, 40; arrested on June 6, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol, improper turn, and suspended driver’s license. Lincoln County. $10,000. Graham, Kiethren Monroe, 22; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with felony motor vehicle theft and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $15,000. Green, Sara Marie, 42; arrested on Sept. 1, 2020. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Kootenai County. Heavyrunner, John James Richard, 27; arrested on Aug. 31, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault – minor injury/physical contact. Libby Justice Court. Scheduled to be released on Sept. 21, 2020. Kendall, Jeremiah Robert, 40; arrested on Aug. 24, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release – bail or bond and felony probation violation. Adult Probation. Kirkpatrick, Kip Spencer, 38; arrested on Sept. 5, 2020. Charged with possession of dangerous drugs and felony revoke release – bail or bond. Lincoln County. Leland, Scott Bronston, 67; arrested on Aug. 17, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $50,000. Marciniak, Jackson Anthony, 21; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with two felony counts of theft, all others and felony hold/commit for outside agency. DOC. Released on Sept. 2, 2020. Masters, Ronald James JR, 43; arrested on Aug. 21, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license, felony criminal endangerment, felony assault with a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $75,000. Miller, Nathan Michael, 41; arrested on July 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual abuse of children and felony sexual assault. LCDC. $100,000. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Morris, Leroy Robert, 67; arrested on Aug. 29, 2020. Charged with eight felony counts of arson. Lincoln County. $750,000. Released on Sept. 7, 2020. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 65; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. DOC. Nelson, Brant Robert, 38; arrested on Aug. 29, 2020. Charged with open container in vehicle and felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Libby Justice Court. Released on Sept. 4, 2020. Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer-aggravated injury and felony custodial interference. $35,000. LCDC/LCJC. Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated animal cruelty. Lincoln County. $250,000. Powell, Levi Jessie, 40; arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony intimidation, two counts of privacy in communication, and two counts of partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $60,000. Rebo, Jesse David, 39; arrested on Aug. 29, 2020. Charged with three counts of felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Bonner County. Released on Sept. 2, 2020. ST Onge, Zachary Paul, 39; arrested on Aug. 25, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license and felony partner family member assault – minor injury/physical contact. Libby Justice Court. $75,000. Released on Sept. 1, 2020. Switzer, Juan Juarez Jr, 62; arrested on June 10, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. $20,000. White, Matthew James, 19; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with felony theft, all others and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $15,000.

Friday, September 4

5:31 p.m. Caller reporting neighbors crossing into their yard without permission.

8:29 p.m. Caller reporting an impaired female has been trespassing on their property.

Saturday, September 5

1:11 a.m. Troy dispatch advising of reports of an underaged drinking party.

2:16 p.m. Caller reporting a person in the drive through of a local fast food restaurant playing

really loud music.

5:31 p.m. Caller reporting someone stole a building, took the whole building.

6:36 p.m. 911 caller reporting a suspicious individual carrying a rifle under his arm walking down the roadway.

11:34 p.m. Caller reporting loud partying neighbors, not music, yelling and cussing.

Sunday, September 6

3:41 p.m. Caller reporting finding drugs in a storage units he is trying to sell.

8:59 p.m. Caller reporting two individuals jumped in front of her vehicle and the pair are creeping around the property late at night.