JAIL ROSTER AND SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.
As of September 8, 2020
- Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting interference and felony aggravated assault. Lincoln County. $100,000.
- Basham, Robert Dale, 85; arrested on Sept. 2, 2020. Charged with felony obstructing justice. $50,000.
- Berg, Mary Arlene, 49; arrested on Aug. 14, 2020. Charged with revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. $10,000. Released on Aug. 31, 2020.
- Cunnington, Myron Lloyd, 54; arrested on June 28, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI drugs or alcohol. DOC.
- Delger, Clifford Daniel, arrested on Aug. 29, 2020. Charged with open container in motor vehicle, suspended driver’s license, and felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Libby City Court. $10,000. Released on Sept. 4, 2020.
- Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. Libby Justice Court. $100,000.
- Fettig, Jason Matthew, 40; arrested on June 6, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol, improper turn, and suspended driver’s license. Lincoln County. $10,000.
- Graham, Kiethren Monroe, 22; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with felony motor vehicle theft and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $15,000.
- Green, Sara Marie, 42; arrested on Sept. 1, 2020. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Kootenai County.
- Heavyrunner, John James Richard, 27; arrested on Aug. 31, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault – minor injury/physical contact. Libby Justice Court. Scheduled to be released on Sept. 21, 2020.
- Kendall, Jeremiah Robert, 40; arrested on Aug. 24, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release – bail or bond and felony probation violation. Adult Probation.
- Kirkpatrick, Kip Spencer, 38; arrested on Sept. 5, 2020. Charged with possession of dangerous drugs and felony revoke release – bail or bond. Lincoln County.
- Leland, Scott Bronston, 67; arrested on Aug. 17, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $50,000.
- Marciniak, Jackson Anthony, 21; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with two felony counts of theft, all others and felony hold/commit for outside agency. DOC. Released on Sept. 2, 2020.
- Masters, Ronald James JR, 43; arrested on Aug. 21, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license, felony criminal endangerment, felony assault with a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $75,000.
- Miller, Nathan Michael, 41; arrested on July 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual abuse of children and felony sexual assault. LCDC. $100,000.
- Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000.
- Morris, Leroy Robert, 67; arrested on Aug. 29, 2020. Charged with eight felony counts of arson. Lincoln County. $750,000. Released on Sept. 7, 2020.
- Munyan, Timothy Gale, 65; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. DOC.
- Nelson, Brant Robert, 38; arrested on Aug. 29, 2020. Charged with open container in vehicle and felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Libby Justice Court. Released on Sept. 4, 2020.
- Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer-aggravated injury and felony custodial interference. $35,000. LCDC/LCJC.
- Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated animal cruelty. Lincoln County. $250,000.
- Powell, Levi Jessie, 40; arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony intimidation, two counts of privacy in communication, and two counts of partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $60,000.
- Rebo, Jesse David, 39; arrested on Aug. 29, 2020. Charged with three counts of felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Bonner County. Released on Sept. 2, 2020.
- ST Onge, Zachary Paul, 39; arrested on Aug. 25, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license and felony partner family member assault – minor injury/physical contact. Libby Justice Court. $75,000. Released on Sept. 1, 2020.
- Switzer, Juan Juarez Jr, 62; arrested on June 10, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. $20,000.
- White, Matthew James, 19; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with felony theft, all others and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $15,000.
Friday, September 4
5:31 p.m. Caller reporting neighbors crossing into their yard without permission.
8:29 p.m. Caller reporting an impaired female has been trespassing on their property.
Saturday, September 5
1:11 a.m. Troy dispatch advising of reports of an underaged drinking party.
5:31 p.m. Caller reporting someone stole a building, took the whole building.
6:36 p.m. 911 caller reporting a suspicious individual carrying a rifle under his arm walking down the roadway.
11:34 p.m. Caller reporting loud partying neighbors, not music, yelling and cussing.
Sunday, September 6
3:41 p.m. Caller reporting finding drugs in a storage units he is trying to sell.
8:59 p.m. Caller reporting two individuals jumped in front of her vehicle and the pair are creeping around the property late at night.