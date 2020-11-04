Family news

Russell Eugene Wise, 81, of Libby

Russell Eugene Wise (Gene) fell asleep in death Nov. 1 surrounded by family. Gene was born Oct. 4, 1939 in Sandpoint, Ida. to Russell and Gayle (Armstrong) Wise. He grew up on the family farm, one of eight siblings in Heron, Mont. He attended school at Heron Elementary and graduated from Noxon High School in 1958. He worked for the Forest Service for a few years before starting his own logging business. Gene was a logger, providing logs to many of the mills in North West Mont. and Idaho. Gene felt at home in the woods, he loved logging. But there was something that Gene loved even more, and that was his relationship with his God, Jehovah. In 1974 Gene was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Through the years he served as an elder in both the Noxon Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and then in the Libby Congregation where he was dearly loved and respected by all. He helped many in both congregations by making time to study the bible with them, helping them on the road to everlasting life. Gene enjoyed snowmobiling in his younger years as well as hunting, fishing, picking huckleberries and gardening. He will be dearly missed by all. Gene is survived by his wife Mary of 32 years; daughters Marie (Don) Rasmussen, Tracy (Bob) Roullier, and Wendy (Brian) Rick all of Missoula, Mont; stepsons Peter (Meng) Cady, Forest Grove, Ore.; Richard (Kirsten) Cady, Libby; Kenneth (Kimie) Cady, Jakarta, Indonesia; and Chuck (Denise) Cady, Scottsdale, Ariz.; sisters Lela Wilson, Heron, Mont.; JoAnne Miller, Noxon, Mont.; and Betty Grigsby, Florence, Mont; brother Harold (Mary) Wise of Libby; 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved so well. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Paul and sisters Patty (Skip) Thompsom and Juanita (Glenn) Watters. Virtual services were held via Zoom on Saturday, Nov. 7 Arrangements were by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.

Harold T. “Hal”

Torerson,

75, of

Libby

Harold T. “Hal” Torgerson, 75, passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, in Spokane. He was born March 19, 1945 at Fort Wright, Wash. to Harold and Betty Torgerson. He lived in Spokane at L’Arche Group Home. Survivors include Greg Stickney, Bob Stickney, Ruth Miller and Mike Norris all of Libby. Services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, at the City of Libby Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.

Carol Ann

(Menean)

Hoefner, 86, of Libby

Carol Ann (Menehan) Hoefner, 86, passed away on Nov, 3, at Cheney Care Center in Cheney, Wash., due to complications of a stroke that she suffered in Feb. 2020. Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Nov. 12, at Schnackenberg Funeral Home (422 West 2nd Street, Libby Mont.) with burial to follow at the City of Libby Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.

Births

Warren Kade Smith

Warren Cade Smith was born on October 30 in Libby Mont. He was 6 pounds and19 inches long. His parents are Andrew and Mari-Ruth Smith.

Delivered by Joyce Vogel, Licensed Midwife

Declan John

Ostman

Declan John Ostman was born on September 29, at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby Mont. He was 7 pounds 30 ounces. and 20.5 inches long. His parents are Josie Nelson and Thor Ostman.

Delivered by Dr. Gregory Rice.