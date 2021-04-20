FAMILY NEWS

LaMar Edward

Lindsay

90, Libby

LaMar Edward

Lindsay, 90, of Libby, Mont., passed away,

surrounded by his family, on April 11, 2021.

LaMar was born to Earl and Ida (Brookbush) Lindsay on September 2, 1930 in Libby, where he resided his entire life.

He married Edna Koch in 1949. They shared 67 years of marriage. LaMar and Edna had 4 children, all born and raised in

Libby.

LaMar was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He enjoyed many years of hunting, boating, fishing, playing pinochle, and square dancing.

He worked 43 years at the Libby mill, 14 of those years were with the Fire Protection department.

For many years, the family spent time at Horseshoe Lake, Crystal Lake and Lake Koocanusa enjoying LaMar’s many different boats.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Edna Lindsay; sister,

Marlene Hill; brothers-in-law, Lavon Hill, Eugene Koch, and Johnny Cook; and sister-in-law, Sharon Koch.

Survivors include his

4 children, Maxine Kelly (Joe) of Libby, Kathy Isaacson (Gary) of Libby, Duane Lindsay (Donna) of Washougal, Wash., and Charlene Jensen (Jack) of Libby; sister, Joan Larson; sister-in-law, Florence Cook; 9 grandchildren, Lynette and Ryan Kelly, Michelle Sandage,

Jennifer Graudins, Lacy Sharpsteen, Leslie

DeShazer, Scott Lindsay, Christina and Melissa Spencer; Great grandchildren Tyler Sandage, Madeline, Elina and Logan Graudins, Lily and Garron Sharpsteen, Grace and Harrison DeShazer;

great-great-grandson, Bryson Sandage; and many nieces and nephews on both sides of his

family.

Services for LaMar were held on Friday,

May 28, 2021 at Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.

Online condolences

and memories may be shared by visiting: www.schnackenbergfh.com

Rod Newton

67, Troy

Rod Newton, 67, of Troy, MT passed away on May 25, 2021 after a lengthy battle with brain cancer.

Rod was raised in Sandpoint, Idaho, graduated from Sandpoint High School in 1972, then went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Business from The University of Idaho.

He began working full time for GTE, and it was during this time, while working in a hole locating a phone line, that he met his future wife, Kris. They wed in September, 1977, and added two sons and a daughter to the family over the next few years.

They moved to Troy, Mont. in 1985 where

Rod continued working in

telephone communications until his retirement in 2015.

Rod was happiest when surrounded by his family. He enjoyed telling stories to get people laughing, spending time on the floor playing with grandkids, and sneaking treats to his granddogs. Rod also loved hunting, fishing, raising birds,

gardening, and visiting with his countless telephone customers over

his 39-year career.

Rod is survived by

his wife, Kris; children Melanie, Darin (Rebecca), and Neil (Robyn);

brothers Skip (Helen)

and David (Ann); grandchildren Kira, Seth, Eyrie, and Cassin.

In remembrance of Rod and in lieu of cards or flowers, his family would request that you donate to a local youth sports organization.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.

Online condolences

and memories may be shared by visiting: www.schnackenbergfh.com

94 Years and Grateful

Thank YOU

I would like to thank VFW Post #1548 and the Auxiliary for putting on the Birthday Party in my honor this past week.

I would also like to thank all of you who attended my Birthday Party. I really enjoyed seeing all of you and I’m sorry that I didn’t get around and visit as much as I wish had been possible.

– Stella Sharp

Libby, Mont.

WELCOME!

Elisha Allen Ray Hooten

was born to

Jaron and BreAnna Hooten

on April 29, 2021,

at Family Birth Services

birthing suite.

Elisha weighed 6 lbs 14 oz

and measured 19 inches long, and was welcomed by his

big brother Jesse and Sister Ila.

His Grandparents are

Matt and Sheri Hooten

from Libby, Mont.

and Bret and Valerie Sweisthal from Lakebay, Wash.

Elisha was delivered by

Joyce Vogel, Licensed Midwife