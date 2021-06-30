FAMILY NEWS

OBITUARIES

Russell Dean Stephenson, 54

Russell Dean Stephenson, 54, passed away to be with our Lord on June 25, 2021.

Russell was born in Bonners Ferry, Id. On

November 20, 1966, to Walter and Mary

Stephenson of Troy.

He graduated from Troy High School and went on to attend college in Missoula, Mont.

Russell then worked at the ASARCO mine in Troy and later for mines in Kearney, Ariz., and

Republic, Wash.

His career would then take him to the position

of foreman for Avista

in Spokane where he worked for 18 years

and loved his job.

When not working, Russell enjoyed preparing a good BBQ, cooking for others, hunting, fishing, and camping with family.

Each time he came home to visit in Montana, Russell was also known for giving the best hugs.

He was greatly loved and will be missed dearly by all his family and friends.

Russell is survived by his parents, Walter and Mary; brother, Tony Stephenson; his wife, Sue Stephenson; daughters, Jessica and Megan Stephenson; stepson, Gage; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on August 1, 2021, beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Coeur D’Alene Casino in Worley, Id.

Brad J. Drake

Belmont, 54

Brad J. Drake, 54,

went to be with the

Lord and Savior on

June 7, 2021.

Brad was born in

Roseburg, Ore. to Jack

and Betty Drake on

October 16, 1966.

When he was two years old, his family moved to Libby, Mont. where Brad was then raised and graduated

from high school in 1985.

Brad moved to Billings, Mont. to further his education. It was there that he met and married his wife, Kimberly Fried in 1992.

Brad and Kimberly then welcomed their son, Cameron, in 1997. The family then moved to Vancouver, Wash.

He and his family

were later transferred from Vancouver to

Belmont, North Carolina, where they currently

resided. Brad worked as an International Product Manager for Mann and Hummel.

Brad greatly valued

both his family and God. He enjoyed time being outdoors riding

motorcycles, and also

keeping his home and yard in tip-top shape.

Brad is survived by his wife, Kimberly; his son, Cameron; his mother,

Betty Drake; father and mother in-law, Don and Roberta Fried; brother

in-law, Mike Fried; his aunts Darlene, Gail and Bonny; and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Drake.

Services were held on June 15, 2021, at The Bumgardner Chapel in Belmont, N.C.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com

Welcome!

Ralie Foss Harrington

Jason Harrington and Mandi Foss

welcomed a baby boy on

June 25, 2021 at 3:03 pm.

Ralie Foss Harrington

weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces

and measured 20.5 inches long.

He was delivered by Dr. Brian Bell.

Photo provided by: Joseph D. Jameson

Photography