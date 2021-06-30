FAMILY NEWS

OBITUARIES
Russell Dean Stephenson, 54
Russell Dean Stephenson, 54, passed away to be with our Lord on June 25, 2021.
Russell was born in Bonners Ferry, Id. On
November 20, 1966, to Walter and Mary
Stephenson of Troy.
He graduated from Troy High School and went on to attend college in Missoula, Mont.
Russell then worked at the ASARCO mine in Troy and later for mines in Kearney, Ariz., and
Republic, Wash.
His career would then take him to the position
of foreman for Avista
in Spokane where he worked for 18 years
and loved his job.
When not working, Russell enjoyed preparing a good BBQ, cooking for others, hunting, fishing, and camping with family.
Each time he came home to visit in Montana, Russell was also known for giving the best hugs.
He was greatly loved and will be missed dearly by all his family and friends.
Russell is survived by his parents, Walter and Mary; brother, Tony Stephenson; his wife, Sue Stephenson; daughters, Jessica and Megan Stephenson; stepson, Gage; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on August 1, 2021, beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Coeur D’Alene Casino in Worley, Id.
Brad J. Drake
Belmont, 54
Brad J. Drake, 54,
went to be with the
Lord and Savior on
June 7, 2021.
Brad was born in
Roseburg, Ore. to Jack
and Betty Drake on
October 16, 1966.
When he was two years old, his family moved to Libby, Mont. where Brad was then raised and graduated
from high school in 1985.
Brad moved to Billings, Mont. to further his education. It was there that he met and married his wife, Kimberly Fried in 1992.
Brad and Kimberly then welcomed their son, Cameron, in 1997. The family then moved to Vancouver, Wash.
He and his family
were later transferred from Vancouver to
Belmont, North Carolina, where they currently
resided. Brad worked as an International Product Manager for Mann and Hummel.
Brad greatly valued
both his family and God. He enjoyed time being outdoors riding
motorcycles, and also
keeping his home and yard in tip-top shape.
Brad is survived by his wife, Kimberly; his son, Cameron; his mother,
Betty Drake; father and mother in-law, Don and Roberta Fried; brother
in-law, Mike Fried; his aunts Darlene, Gail and Bonny; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Drake.
Services were held on June 15, 2021, at The Bumgardner Chapel in Belmont, N.C.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com
Welcome!
Ralie Foss Harrington
Jason Harrington and Mandi Foss
welcomed a baby boy on
June 25, 2021 at 3:03 pm.
Ralie Foss Harrington
weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces
and measured 20.5 inches long.
He was delivered by Dr. Brian Bell.
Photo provided by: Joseph D. Jameson
Photography