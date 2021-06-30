Lincoln County Inmate Offense List—July 5, 2021

Inmate
Offense List
Monday, July 5 (Only)
All charges are
misdemeanors unless
specified as a felony.
This list of inmates reflects solely those being held
by the
Lincoln Country
Sheriff’s Office
on the date listed above.
This list does not reflect those who may have been arrested and/or released over the past nine days.
Ague, Timothy W.
Charged with felony
assault on a peace officer, felony sexual assault. LCJC.
Assance, Tristan K. Charged with felony
assault with a weapon,
destruction of a
communication device. LCDC.
Bosma, Salli S.
Charged with felony
parole violation, criminal mischief/vandalism. LCJC.
Bowen, Robert L
Charged with partner
family member assault, violation of protective
order. LCJC.
Crammer, Christian E.
Charged with felony
burglary – residence,
felony parole violation, criminal mischief—vandalism, trespass to property, theft, illegal
handle of stolen property, disorderly conduct.
Daniels, Lisa S.
Charged with partner family member assault, two counts traffic offense. LCJC.
Gibbons, Robert
Charge not classified.
Graham, Kiethren M.
Charged with felony
revocation of susp/deferred, one count
all other offense.
LCJC/LCDC.
Hays, Roger N.
Charged with all other offense. LCJC.
Hudak, Nakuma F.
Charged with felony
attempt, felony burglary- residence, felony
possession of burglary tools, felony possession of
dangerous drugs, traffic offense, possession of drug paraphernalia. LCDC.
James, Jonathan
Charge not classified. LCJC.
Kendall, Jeremiah R.
Charged with felony
attempt, felony burglary -residence, felony
tampering with evidence, felony escape, illegal
handle of stolen property.
Kirkedahl, Scott L.
Charged with felony
homicide, deliberate.
Kirkwood, Kevin R.
Charged with felony
possession of drugs,
felony parole violation,
possession of drug
paraphernalia. LCDC.
Kreutz, Rodney A.
Charge not classified. LCDC.
Kusener, Kimberly D.
Charged with felony
possession of dangerous drugs, felony offense—all others, possession of drug paraphernalia.
LCDC/OOS.
Legan, Jon Q.
Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drugs, probation
violation. LCJC
Manges, Christopher J.
Charged with revocation of susp/deferred. LCDC.
Mattis, Cody
Charged with felony
sexual intercourse
without consent. LCDC.
McDaniel, William F.
Charged with felony DUI – drugs or alcohol. LCJC.
McMillen, Larry G., Jr.
Charged with felony, not classified. LCDC.
Mendez, Angella D.
Charged with two felony
offenses, felony—not
classified. OOS/LCDC.
Miller, Nathan M.
Charged with felony, not classified. NCL.
Oropreza, Adrian D.
Charged with felony
revocation of susp/deferred, possession
of drug paraphernalia,
traffic offense. LCDC/LCC.
Raymond, Mitchell B.
Charged with felony
criminal endangerment, two felony offenses—all others. LCJC/OOC/OOS.
Sevey, Renea E.
Charged with aggravated partner family
member assault. LCJC.
Sonju, Jared L.
Charged with felony
criminal endangerment, two counts felony assault with a weapon, assault – reasonable apprehension,
disorderly conduct,
carrying CW while
intoxicated. LCJC.
Steele, Karyl R
Charged with felony,
probation violation,
resisting arrest.
Stevens, Jeremiah J.
Charged with felony
revocation of susp/deferred, additional
felony offense. LCDC.
Tedrow, William L.
Charged with obstructing a police officer, two counts disorderly
conduct. LCJC.
Thiel, Julie L.
Charged with violation of protective order. ECC.
Thompson, Tiffani A.
Charged with felony
offense – all other.
Tomaskie, Nick J.
Charged with criminal attempt. LCDC.
Warren, Cathie I.
Charge not classified. NCL.
Williams, Jonathon D.
Charged with strangulation of partner family member assault. LCDC.
Yakovenko, Bohdan Y.
Charged with traffic
offense. LCJC.
Published July 4, 1991
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office processed 146 complaints during the seven-day period ending Sunday, June 30, at 1:45 p.m. Here are some of them:
Monday, June 24—
A caller complained that someone took a 5-gallon container of Pepsi from the car wars on Hwy 2 West next to the drive-in. Value $35.
Wednesday, June 26—
A caller said he just noticed a dead moose across the Yaak River from the Hell Roarin’ Saloon. He called back later to report that it was a log and not a moose.
Thursday—June 27
A Trego man called to report to the Eureka Police Department that a Black and Decker drill had been
stolen from his residence… two years ago.
As published on
Thursday, July 4 – 1991
Wednesday, June 26—
Helena (AP)
The Eureka airport will get $1,069, 200 for improvements under a U.S. Department of Transportation grant. The town will use the grant to construct runway, taxiway and apron and to install runway lighting, visual approach aids and an airport beacon.
Thursday, June 27—
Livingston, Mont.
A 70-foot brontosaur, the biggest and oldest dinosaur fossil ever found in Montana, is being chipped from a sandstone grave south of here,” said paleontologist Jack Horner of the Museum of the
Rockies.
Friday, June 28—
Los Angelas (AP)
A 6.0 Richter earthquake rocked Southern California, killing two persons, damaging buildings and homes in suburbs east of Los Angeles and triggering rockslides on mountain and canyon roads.