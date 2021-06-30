Lincoln County Inmate Offense List—July 5, 2021

Inmate

Offense List

Monday, July 5 (Only)

All charges are

misdemeanors unless

specified as a felony.

This list of inmates reflects solely those being held

by the

Lincoln Country

Sheriff’s Office

on the date listed above.

This list does not reflect those who may have been arrested and/or released over the past nine days.

Ague, Timothy W.

Charged with felony

assault on a peace officer, felony sexual assault. LCJC.



Assance, Tristan K. Charged with felony

assault with a weapon,

destruction of a

communication device. LCDC.

Bosma, Salli S.

Charged with felony

parole violation, criminal mischief/vandalism. LCJC.

Bowen, Robert L

Charged with partner

family member assault, violation of protective

order. LCJC.

Crammer, Christian E.

Charged with felony

burglary – residence,

felony parole violation, criminal mischief—vandalism, trespass to property, theft, illegal

handle of stolen property, disorderly conduct.

Daniels, Lisa S.

Charged with partner family member assault, two counts traffic offense. LCJC.

Gibbons, Robert

Charge not classified.

Graham, Kiethren M.

Charged with felony

revocation of susp/deferred, one count

all other offense.

LCJC/LCDC.

Hays, Roger N.

Charged with all other offense. LCJC.



Hudak, Nakuma F.

Charged with felony

attempt, felony burglary- residence, felony

possession of burglary tools, felony possession of

dangerous drugs, traffic offense, possession of drug paraphernalia. LCDC.

James, Jonathan

Charge not classified. LCJC.

Kendall, Jeremiah R.

Charged with felony

attempt, felony burglary -residence, felony

tampering with evidence, felony escape, illegal

handle of stolen property.

Kirkedahl, Scott L.

Charged with felony

homicide, deliberate.

Kirkwood, Kevin R.

Charged with felony

possession of drugs,

felony parole violation,

possession of drug

paraphernalia. LCDC.

Kreutz, Rodney A.

Charge not classified. LCDC.

Kusener, Kimberly D.

Charged with felony

possession of dangerous drugs, felony offense—all others, possession of drug paraphernalia.

LCDC/OOS.

Legan, Jon Q.

Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drugs, probation

violation. LCJC

Manges, Christopher J.

Charged with revocation of susp/deferred. LCDC.

Mattis, Cody

Charged with felony

sexual intercourse

without consent. LCDC.

McDaniel, William F.

Charged with felony DUI – drugs or alcohol. LCJC.

McMillen, Larry G., Jr.

Charged with felony, not classified. LCDC.

Mendez, Angella D.

Charged with two felony

offenses, felony—not

classified. OOS/LCDC.

Miller, Nathan M.

Charged with felony, not classified. NCL.

Oropreza, Adrian D.

Charged with felony

revocation of susp/deferred, possession

of drug paraphernalia,

traffic offense. LCDC/LCC.

Raymond, Mitchell B.

Charged with felony

criminal endangerment, two felony offenses—all others. LCJC/OOC/OOS.

Sevey, Renea E.

Charged with aggravated partner family

member assault. LCJC.

Sonju, Jared L.

Charged with felony

criminal endangerment, two counts felony assault with a weapon, assault – reasonable apprehension,

disorderly conduct,

carrying CW while

intoxicated. LCJC.

Steele, Karyl R

Charged with felony,

probation violation,

resisting arrest.

Stevens, Jeremiah J.

Charged with felony

revocation of susp/deferred, additional

felony offense. LCDC.

Tedrow, William L.

Charged with obstructing a police officer, two counts disorderly

conduct. LCJC.

Thiel, Julie L.

Charged with violation of protective order. ECC.

Thompson, Tiffani A.

Charged with felony

offense – all other.

Tomaskie, Nick J.

Charged with criminal attempt. LCDC.

Warren, Cathie I.

Charge not classified. NCL.

Williams, Jonathon D.

Charged with strangulation of partner family member assault. LCDC.

Yakovenko, Bohdan Y.

Charged with traffic

offense. LCJC.

Published July 4, 1991

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office processed 146 complaints during the seven-day period ending Sunday, June 30, at 1:45 p.m. Here are some of them:

Monday, June 24—

A caller complained that someone took a 5-gallon container of Pepsi from the car wars on Hwy 2 West next to the drive-in. Value $35.

Wednesday, June 26—

A caller said he just noticed a dead moose across the Yaak River from the Hell Roarin’ Saloon. He called back later to report that it was a log and not a moose.

Thursday—June 27

A Trego man called to report to the Eureka Police Department that a Black and Decker drill had been

stolen from his residence… two years ago.

As published on

Thursday, July 4 – 1991

Wednesday, June 26—

Helena (AP)

The Eureka airport will get $1,069, 200 for improvements under a U.S. Department of Transportation grant. The town will use the grant to construct runway, taxiway and apron and to install runway lighting, visual approach aids and an airport beacon.

Thursday, June 27—

Livingston, Mont.

A 70-foot brontosaur, the biggest and oldest dinosaur fossil ever found in Montana, is being chipped from a sandstone grave south of here,” said paleontologist Jack Horner of the Museum of the

Rockies.

Friday, June 28—

Los Angelas (AP)

A 6.0 Richter earthquake rocked Southern California, killing two persons, damaging buildings and homes in suburbs east of Los Angeles and triggering rockslides on mountain and canyon roads.