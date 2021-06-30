LOCAL NEWS & HAPPENINGS

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks,

seeks members to serve on

regional Citizen Advisory Council

Kalispell — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking individuals to serve on its Region 1 (Northwest Montana) Citizen Advisory Council.

The purpose of the Citizen Advisory Council (CAC) is to advise FWP on

various regional and statewide issues, programs and policies; help identify areas in which the department can be more effective; help identify emerging trends and resolve conflicts; and offer insight and guidance from members’ own

experiences and community.

The CAC members will act as ambassadors to various interest groups and help establish communication between the public and FWP.

CAC members are expected to bring input from their constituents and

community and take information back to them; this two-way communication

is key to the role of CAC members.

Those appointed will serve two-year terms and should expect to attend

at least 4 meetings per year.

Applications can be downloaded online by visiting:

https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/regions/region1

Click the Citizen Advisory Council section. Applications should be completed and returned to Martha Abbrescia at mabbrescia@mt.gov.

The deadline to apply is Friday, July 30, 2021.

For more information about the Region 1 CAC, contact Dillon Tabish at

(406) 751-4564 or by email at dillon.tabish@mt.gov.

18th Annual Kootenai River Stampede

PRCA Rodeo ready to ride at J. Neils Arena

Submitted by Patty Rambo

On the heels of a very trying and highly unusual 2020— dealing with the many challenges of Covid— the 2021 Kootenai River Stampede PRCA Rodeo committee is excited to announce that efforts are coming together for producing another successful rodeo experience. Sure to satisfy those in the community hwo highly anticipate the big weekend each year. This will be the 18th year providing the Libby community and surrounding areas with the professionalism associated with a PRCA event.

The 2021 rodeo is scheduled for Friday July 30 and Saturday July 31. Starting time for the rodeo will be at 7:30 pm. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. allowing

spectators time to find a good spot, explore the numerous food and craft

vendor booths, grab some food and settle in for the action.

One quote from last summer, regarding the tribulations facing committees trying to produce such events during the onset of the pandemic, was that “It

requires fortitude and faith”. The brave hearts who did attend were treated to

a weekend of exciting rodeo action featuring nearly 200 contestants hungry for action at one of the few rodeos offering them an opportunity to make their living by competing to earn prize money.

Two years ago, the Alberta Mini Chuckwagon races were quite successful in wowing the crowds. They had been hired to return in 2020 before they even

left the rodeo grounds. Unfortunately, the Canadian border was then closed,

preventing their return last summer.

Highland Gathering returns to

River Bend grounds in Libby…

Continued from Page 1

Highland Gathering t-shirts, blacksmithing, furs, silver jewelry, handmade knives, soaps, baked goods, Celtic kilts and attire. Dragon’s (turkey) legs, Guinness stew, corn-on-the-cob, Braveheart Burgers, coffee, and so much more.

Bring a lawn chair and an umbrella for some shade. There will be two large misting tents on site to take a walk and cool down if necessary.

For the kids, a $5 pass on Saturday will bring unlimited use of the bouncy house, water slide, and train rides for the entire day.

Admission is by donation. Parking is in the field entrance just past the River Bend Restaurant.

“We hope that everyone will take a little time to come out and enjoy the games this year, learn a little something new that they maybe did not know about the athletic games, and just have an overall great time,” Teske said in closing conversation this past weekend.

“And we also want to thank from the bottom of our hearts all of the wonderful sponsors who have supported us in the past and stepped up again this year to bring the SAAA judges and Official Highland Events to our community!”