LOCAL NEWS & HAPPENINGS

Yaak Community Celebrates the true meaning of the 4th of July…

Continued from Page 1

Yaak residents who had not been to this event before found it extremely meaningful and a very rich way to celebrate the holiday. Parents who came with kids, regardless of age, felt it was truly important for their children to understand the real meaning of the holiday and why it is celebrated in such grand fashion. The day providing them a tangible role in the festivities.

Several in attendance voiced similar thoughts as the afternoon came to a close, “I thought it would be a nice way to spend the afternoon, and it was. I just never thought I would get such a feeling of community coming here to hear the Declaration of Independence read aloud.”

“It’s meant more to me than I ever could have guessed,” said another.

“I will definitely be here for this next year – with my walking stick! The

afternoon brought the real importance of this holiday to my mind and we shouldn’t be taking this for granted.”

The Yaak community would like to give a special thanks once again to State Senator Mike Cuffe and his wife for taking the time to make a side trip before heading to Libby to see his grandchild for the first time since Covid restrictions were lifted. Thank you, Senator!

The Yaak community also looks forward to watching this tradition further grow and hopes to see you all there next year. “Huzzah!!”

by Sara Harrell

2021 Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo

NOW IS THE TIME TO REGISTER KIDS FOR FAIR EVENTS

Now is the time to register children for Mutton Bustin’ and other events included in this year’s Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo, scheduled for Aug. 18-22 at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell.

Mutton Bustin’ will take place at the opening of all three nights of the RAM PRCA Rodeo, Aug. 19-21.

This crowd pleaser features children riding sheep and trying to hang on as long as possible. Mutton Bustin’

is sponsored by Kalispell Electric and Justin Boot

Company. The winner of the competition will receive

a pair of Justin Junior boots.

To be eligible for Mutton Bustin’, children must be

ages five to seven, weigh no more than 55 pounds and submit a parental consent form. Contestants can

register for the drawing at CHS, Western Outdoor, Murdoch’s (Kalispell & Columbia Falls), and the

fairgrounds office until 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6.

Only 24 children will be selected to compete, and priority will be given to children who have not previously participated. The drawing for contestants will be held on Aug. 9, and winners will be

notified by phone.

Those wishing to enter 4-H/FFA or Open Class competitions may register online at nwmtfair.com/fairbook/ or at the fair office on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All registrations must be received by 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 1, with the following exceptions: Registrations for the Agriculture/Horticulture competitions must be received by 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 15. Registrations for the Dahlias/Gladiolus and Floriculture competitions are encouraged in advance, however, additional entries may be brought the day prior to judging.[JS1]

Registered entries should be delivered to the appropriate departments on the designated day and time, which is noted in the fair premium book at www.nwmtfair.com.