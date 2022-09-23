FAMILY NEWS

Beatrice ‘Bea’

Kinney, 79.

Beatrice ‘Bea’ Kinney, 79, passed away on January 4. She was born to Nell and Ben Lefler, the second of four children, in Billings, Montana. The family relocated to Missoula, Montana where Bea grew up. From an early age, Bea (or Beatsie as she was known by close family) learned the value of hard work, independence, and integrity. Raised in a family familiar with tough times, she cared for her younger sisters and cousins even as a young girl. As she got older, she helped with the books for the family plumbing business and pulled straight A’s in school all while working at places like the Heidelhaus and the Florence Hotel. In 1962 she graduated from Missoula County High School.

After graduation she married Herb (Herbie) Schatz and the two of them had a son, Todd. Following Herb’s passing from an accident while in the Navy, she remarried Robert ‘Bob’ Kinney. The couple moved to Superior, Montana where Bob began a teaching and coaching career. Not long after, son, Scott joined the family. In Superior, she settled into a life as a homemaker, where she was a fastidious housekeeper and volunteered at the Lutheran Church and countless school groups. Courtney came along some years later, much to Bea’s delight and Bob’s cleverly disguised excitement.

As Bob’s wrestling career took off, Bea was always close by to help with chaperoning, sewing warmups and all that was involved in building a grass-roots youth wrestling program. Like an apothecary in the bleachers, she offered all manner of aid, from band-aids to pliers, retrieved from the depths of an imposing purse that sat at her feet. With roughly the same gravitational force of the sun, the power held by her purse was known far and wide. Once, when a winter storm left the Rocky Mountain Classic tournament in utter darkness, it was the warm glow of a purse-sized candle in the top row of bleachers that could be seen from the gym floor that reminded fans and wrestlers alike that she was there, waiting with provisions. Todd still talks about it today.

Her hobbies were as unique as her personality. She was handy with a metal detector, read almost anything she could get her hands on and was forever hunting for artifacts. She was a relentless fisherwoman with a tacklebox so expansive it should have been insured. From quilts to costumes there was nothing she couldn’t sew. Beautiful pieces of handmade furniture and gun stocks were the result of her meticulous attention to detail. The mention of a camping trip would send her into a frenzy, packing enough supplies for an army, all with the express purpose of everyone being able to enjoy themselves.

It was her philosophy and gift with children that endeared her to many. “Kids are what you put into them”, she’d often say. Later, as her boys went into education, she voiced her admiration for their commitment to children and their obvious talent in working with young people. In her life, when guidance on child-rearing was limited to Dr. Spock, Bea was hosting crawdad races in the front yard, warming assorted eggs in the homemade incubator on the kitchen counter, or building a tree house so wily teenagers would have a place to spend warm afternoons. On treks through Beer Can Alley, she’d teach her charges to inspect the underside of fallen branches and logs to discover the variety of life forms that would assuredly be found there. Halloween was a serious occasion, as she would launch into the production of hundreds of large popcorn balls, enough so that teenagers would be encouraged to trick-or-treat as well as elementary kids.

She believed in the lessons that can only come from spending time in mud, grass and along riverbeds where the most glorious days leave their mark in the way of a visible and palpable layer of dirt. With an approach to children that was equal parts humor and creativity, she worked to invest as much of herself as possible into the kids she knew. Listening to her recount events gave a clear indication that she often used the lens of a child to influence her perception of things. Relationships born at her kitchen table, sandbox and front yard with small kids lasted entire lifetimes. They were her people no less as adults than when she helped them with potty training.

As a mom, she was a force of nature. She wasn’t one to suffer fools or beat around the bush. Thousands of hours were logged in gymnasium bleachers where she sat, working a mound of silly putty over and over again, cheering on her wrestlers until her nose bled. For Courtney, she traversed western Montana regularly for horse shows, tennis matches and swim meets. She delighted in the grandkids Drew, Tanner, Tucker, Riley, Jillian, Harli Jo and most recently, a great-grandson, Wesley Todd. She was quick with an encouraging word, fiercely loyal and wildly protective of her family. It was, above all else, her first priority.

Her life has left a mark for many. She gave little credence to vocalized affirmation and cared nothing for gossip. Instead, she committed to the lives of the people around her, offering the best of her gifts to them over decades. She was grateful to the community of teachers in Superior, alongside whom she and Bob raised their family. Her integrity, grit and humor will never be replaced, but her investment in her family and the kids she helped raise will carry on in their lives.

Beatrice is survived by sons Todd Schatz, Scott Kinney (Ann), Courtney Kinney, Drew Kinney, Emma LaPierre, Tanner Schatz, Tucker Schatz, Riley Kinney, Jillian Kinney, Harli Jo Kinney and Wesley Schatz. The family plans to hold a memorial in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends contact their local school district to inquire about making a donation to their school lunch program for children with unpaid balances. Arrangements are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com

Ronald R. Hamel, 77, of Troy

Ronald R. Hamel passed away after a valiant fight with cancer, on December 19, at his home in Troy, Montana. He was born to Adlard and Auroa Hamel in Libby, Montana, on February 3, 1945. Ron worked for St. Regis and Champion International in the Libby sawmill for thirty years before starting with the BNSF Railway, for the last fourteen years of his career. On August 21, 1971, he married Rita Tyler of Noxon, Montana. They had a son, Lance and a daughter, Draya. Ron loved his family, extended camping trips at Spar Lake, and the Koocanusa Marina. He loved being in the woods whenever possible, hiking and hunting as much as he could with his son, and fishing with his daughter and dogs whenever there was an opportunity.

Ron is survived by his wife Rita; son Lance (Teresa Johnston) of Libby, Montana; and daughter Draya (Paul Garcia) of Billings, Montana. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Armand; and sister Yvonne.

We loved Ron very much and he will forever be missed. Graveside services will be held at Milnor Lake Cemetery at a later date. Services are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.

James W. Long, 55, Of Libby

On Wednesday, January 4. James W. Long, 55, beloved father, brother, and friend passed away. Jim was a painter by profession, but was active in all types of construction throughout his life. He had a love for all people. When you walked into a room where Jim was, he would be among the first to greet you, and strike up a conversation. His distinct laugh was infectious and filled any room. In recent years, Jim moved back to Libby, Montana, to be closer to his son and grandchildren, Chris Goucher, and his family. He enjoyed their company and watching his grandchildren play. He loved the simple life, living in a trailer on his son’s property. Later in life, Jim struggled to get around, and especially looked forward to drives with his best friend, Jerry Johnson. Jim would always say “I don’t need much”, and was happiest just hanging out by the campfire, having a few drinks with friends, telling jokes, and playing games (of course cribbage was his favorite).

Jim is survived by his son Chris Goucher and Chris’s wife, Jennifer; and their children Alexia, Leanna, Christina, and Dale; his mother, Linda Garrett; his brothers, Dan Long, Ken Long, and Gary Fenton.

Jim left us too soon, but with a treasure of fond memories and an abundance of love in our hearts. Jimbo we will all miss you dearly!

A celebration of life service for Jim will be held Saturday, February 4, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Libby V.F.W. 114 West 2nd Street, Libby, Montana. All friends and family are welcome. Please bear with us as we navigate through this difficult time. Services are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Death Notice: Larry Winston Watt, 79, Of Libby

Larry Winston Watt, 79, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, at Libby Care Center, in Libby. He was born on July 21, 1943, in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are made by Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.

“…I was formerly a blasphemer, a persecutor, and an insolent man; but I obtained mercy because I did it ignorantly in unbelief. And the grace of our Lord was exceedingly abundant, with faith and love which are in Christ Jesus…I obtained mercy, that in me first Jesus Christ might show all longsuffering, as a pattern to those who are going to believe on Him for everlasting life. Now to the King eternal, immortal, invisible, to God who alone is wise, be honor and glory forever and ever. Amen.” I Timothy 1: 13-14, 16-17

– Submitted by Ruthanne Dolezal