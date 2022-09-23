Family News

Daryl R. Anderson, 77, of Libby

Daryl R. Anderson, 77, of Libby, Mont. passed away at his home Sunday, February 19, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 29, 1945 in Bonners Ferry, Idaho to Garland and Belle (Cummings) Anderson. He was raised in Troy and graduated from Troy High School in 1964. Daryl played basketball in high school until his junior year when his leg was crushed by a tree at his home on Bull Lake Rd. He spent time at a Spokane hospital recovering from that injury. Following high school, he enlisted in the military but could only complete 5 weeks of boot camp before that injury caused him to be Honorably Discharged. Those events caused him to choose his career path in law enforcement. Daryl married Theresa Alness on September 22, 1984 in Libby, Mont.

Daryl served with the Libby Police Department before his career with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office. He worked his way through the ranks of the Sheriff’s office serving as a Sergeant, Lieutenant, and was elected as Lincoln County Sheriff, an office he held for 12 years. He was dedicated to law enforcement, serving over 40 years with local law enforcement; a K-9 officer with his partner, Ace; 17 years as the security officer at Rosauers; extensive law enforcement school and training; President and 2nd Vice-President for the Mont. Sheriff & Peace Officers Association; Liaison for the Mont. Operation Life Savers; and a member of the National Sheriff’s Association.

Daryl was very involved with and a huge supporter of our community. He was a founding member of the Libby/Troy Ambulance, with which he served for 7 yrs. He was big into Hands Across the Border with RCMP’s. Daryl was a founding member and was very active in the David Thompson Search and Rescue and was Liaison for the Montana State Search & Rescue. During his career in Law enforcement, Daryl was an active member in the community. He believed volunteering helped small communities thrive in helping others. Some additional organizations he was involved with and volunteered with include Special Olympics; Critical Incident Stress Management Team; Lincoln County Bicycle Safety Program; Backcountry Wild Man Triathlon; Northern Tier Interoperability Program; Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officer Association and the VFW Stand Down.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Garland and Belle and a sister, Vikki Lynn. Survivors include his wife Theresa of Libby; children Vikki Anderson (Bryan) of Anaconda, James Anderson of Helena, Stephanie Bills (Alex) of Libby, Nichole Anderson (Jason) of Stockett, MT, and Darylyn Lelm (Aaron) of Kalispell; grandchildren Zane, Marshal, Noah, Hayden, Adley, Briggs and Cassidy; siblings Ron Anderson, Allen Anderson, E.J. Anderson and Debbie Erlenbush; sister-in-law Marcy Hafferman (Dan) of Kalispell; and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services for Daryl where 11 a.m. Saturday, February 25, at Libby Christian Church, 100 Kootenai River Rd. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations to Search and Rescue, Mont. Sheriffs & Peace Officer Association or the Mont. Special Olympics. Arrangements are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby, MT. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Joyce Elaine (Teske) Manwell, 88, Of Libby

Joyce Elaine (Teske) Manwell passed away Sunday, February 5, at the age of 88, at the Libby Care Center, with her daughter by her side. Joyce was born December 19, 1934, in Havre, Montana, to Barzia and MaryAnn Teske. Joyce was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

After graduating from Libby High School, she worked at the courthouse in Libby before moving to Seattle, Washington, where she worked for Pan American Airlines for over 27 years.

After retirement, Joyce moved back to Libby to be with her brother, sisters, and many nieces and nephews.

Joyce is preceded in death by her son Bennett; half brothers Bartie and Oscar Teske; mother MaryAnn Teske; father Barzia Teske; and half sisters Jeanne and Annie.

Joyce is survived by her daughter Shirley (Don) Yamamoto; granddaughter Natalee (Adam) Lender (“her Na Na”); grandson Nathaniel Reedy; sisters Ilene Tangen and Myrt Robertson; step grandchildren Cortney (Jason), Reiko (Tony), and Dustin (Missy); 4 step great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews who she loved so much. She will be cheering all the kids on from heaven right along with her Seattle Mariners and Seahawks!

Joyce’s family would especially like to thank everyone at the Libby Care Center for the special love and care they gave Joyce for the last 2 years …she loved you all so much and thought of you all as family.

At Joyce’s request a small graveside service will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023, 11 a.m. at the Libby Cemetery in Libby, Montana. Services are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Wayne D. Akin, 58

Wayne D. Akin, 58, was born July 28, 1964, in Mountain View, Cal. and passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, due to many medical issues. Wayne attended college at U.C. in Santa Barbara and classes at various junior colleges. Most of his work was in law firms as a paralegal in California and Portland, Oregon. Wayne also worked for a private lawyer, dealing with patent law. Wayne was on the boards of the Oregon Paralegal Association and the National Federation of Paralegal Associations, writing articles for both association magazines.

Wayne was a big city person who loved attending musicals, plays, and concerts, which were things he enjoyed participating in when he was younger. He was a big Disney fan and went many times to Disneyland, went on a Disney cruise, and enjoyed collecting Disney memorabilia. Wayne had a love of cats, dogs, and sloths. He developed a love of Montana and the Akin Homestead, and was a member of the Troy Methodist Church.

In his own words, “I want to be remembered as a kind, caring individual. I tried to be a better person each day and care for people and animals.”

Wayne is survived by parents Cliff and Judy Akin; brother Jerry Akin and wife Joni; nephews James Akin and his sons William and Jeremy Akin; niece Chelsea Manning and daughter Lily.

A summer celebration of life is planned. Donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation.

Services are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Donald Richard Weatherby, 78, Of Libby

Donald Richard Weatherby was born January 23, 1945, to Alice Graves and John Weatherby of Custer, Wash. He passed away peacefully at home in Libby, Mont. on January 27, at the age of 78.

Born on January 23, 1945, his birthday was 12345 and it suited him. He had a quick wit and sense of humor that often got him in trouble and probably explains why one of his favorite sayings was, “Don’t get into any trouble you can’t get out of.”

Don loved the outdoors and the adventure and freedom it brought with it. He grew up in the country, raised pigs and helped with the family farm. He was a fisherman, truck driver and owned several fishing boats during his life. When asked what his favorite profession was, Don would tell you fishing in Alaska, without hesitation.

Don’s love of the outdoors eventually brought him to Montana, where he was right at home fishing and hunting. In his later years, you could find him watching westerns and riding around in his scooter wearing a Carhart pocket tee shirt with a can of long cut Copenhagen in his pocket. Even though Don couldn’t get around as well as he used to, his mind was always going and he was moving. He enjoyed visits from friends and family, playing suduko, cribbage, dice and puzzles. Don was loved and will be missed very much.

Don is survived his wife, Linda; his children Bruce (Joan) Weatherby, William Weatherby, David (Rob) Hamiter, Rick (Juli) Hamiter, Felisa (Steve) Hoglund, Jon’ese (Jim) Pearson; 13 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.

Arrangements were under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby, Mont. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.