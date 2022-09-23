LOCAL JAIL ROSTER & JOB UPDATES

Inmate Offense Roster

Monday, February 20,

All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released.

Bell, Jerry L.

Charged with two counts all other offenses. LCJC.

Caughey, Joseph A Jr.

Charged not classified.

Chartier, Casey J.

Charged with felony all other offenses and intimidation. LCJC.

Corpman, Daniel E.

Charged with felony aggravated assault, simple assault, and all other offenses. LCJC.

Currier, Tommy L.

Felony charge not classified. LCDC.

Deloach, James W.

Charged with two counts felony drug/narcotic violations and two counts drug equipment violations. LCJC.

Deloach, Tonya L.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations. LCJC.

Doubek, Janelle R.

Charged with all other offenses. LCJC.

Edwards, Matthew A.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and six counts traffic offense. LCJC.

Geidl, Merwin D.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCDC.

Gile, Robert W.

Charged with felony intimidation. LCJC.

Glaese, Joshua M.

Charged with felony all other offenses and felony driving under the influence. LCJC.

Herzog, Halie M.

Charged not classified.

Hostetter, Rebecca S.

Charged with partner family member assault reasonable apprehension. LCJC.

Knudsen, Corey L.

Charged with felony embezzlement and felony drug/narcotic violations. LCJC.

Lefell, David D.

Charged with all other offenses. LCJC.

McLaughlin, Michael R.

Charged with all other offenses. LCJC.

Meyers, Cody A.

Charged with felony driving under the influence. LCJC.

Miller, Jason A.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCJC.

Miller, Luke A.

Charged with simple assault.

Priebe, Matthew M.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations. LCJC.

Redl, Joseph A.

Charged with all other offenses, felony drug/narcotic violations, drug equipment violations and traffic offense. LCJC.

Rensmon, Angela L.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCDC.

Sauls, Joshua J.

Charged with felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter. LCJC.

Seaman Garry D.

Charged with two counts of felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter. LCJC.

Simmons, Kevin J.

Charged with felony all other offenses and all other offenses. LCDC.

Smith, Angela D.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations and all other offenses. LCJC.

Waldron, Guy E.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations, felony all other offenses, drug equipment violations, and driving under the influence. LCJC. LCDC.

Watters, Vernon V.

Charged with felony aggravated assault, felony drug/narcotic violations, drug equipment violations, destruction/damage/vandalism, and disorderly conduct. LCJC.

Williams, Cameron P.

Charged with five counts all other offenses.

Williams, Cody A.

Charged with felony all other offenses.

Williams, Elizabeth

K.

Charged with felony burglary/breaking and entering, pocket-picking, and two counts all other offenses. LCJC. LCDC.

New Positions Available:

Teller /Full-Time

Teller / Part-Time

Store Overnight Clerk

Child Care Substitute Teacher

Franchise – Tax Professional

Woodworker-Carpenter /Full-TimeT/$16-$24

Assistant Store Manager

Housing Navigator I

Seasonal J Neils Maintenance Worker /Part-Time/ $13.96

Future Physician/Mid-Level/Provider

AIS Watercraft Inspector – Troy (93849)

Construction Controller

Medical Records Clerk/Full-Time

Certified Nurses Assistant / Full-Time

GNA Forester – 65134

Cardiac Rehabilitation Nurse (RN) / Full-Time

RN-Medical Surgical/Acute Care

Physical Therapist Assistant

These and many other jobs can be seen montanaworks.gov You may contact Job Service Libby with any questions. 417 Mineral Avenue, Ste 4 406-293-6282 Fax 406-293-5134