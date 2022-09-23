FAMILY NEWS

Steven Tyler Bertelsen, 34, Of Libby

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, Steven Tyler Bertelsen.

Stevie was always a bright light for everyone he was around and always the center of fun. He could put a smile on anyone’s face and possibly even make you roll your eyes at his sometimes ridiculous dancing and antics. There wasn’t a dancefloor that he met that couldn’t be conquered.

Steve had been living in Texas and was planning a trip to Montana with his beautiful fiancé and love of his life, Briana Leos. He wanted to make her his wife in his hometown of libby.

Stevie was born in Kalispell, Montana on January 5, 1989 and left us on February 26 in Abilene, Texas. Graduating from Libby Mont. high school in 2007; eh had several high achievements as a wrestler, football, and baseball player. Running the streets and creeks with his brother and brothers from another mother, Jake and Justin, you culd always count on a good story coming out of him. It was great having Jay and Judy as an extra set of eyes for all those boys.

He was an avid dancer and loved his job as a bouncer at Guitars and Cadillacs. He also worked in the construction industry and most recently had stepped into a new role, he was always making sure to keep busy.

Anyone who knew him knew he loved his family and friends fiercely, especially his sweet girl Bri.

Stevie is proceeded in death by his grandfather Neil M. Bertelsen; grandfather K (Skip) Fagerland; and grandmother Janie Fagerland.

He is survived by his fiancé Briana Leos; his son Cohen; his father and mother Steve and Deb Bertelsen; his brother Keevin Bertelsen (Brooke, Bransen); sister Jennifer Carraher (Noah, Jack, and Arlo); grandmother Phyllis (Pete) Bertelsen: and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at the VFW in Libby on July 15 at 1 p.m. in honor of his dancing ways. Feel free to wear your best cowboy bots and hat! In lieu of flowers. Please consider making a donation to a mental health/suicide charity or foundation.

Stevie will be deeply missed by so very many that loved him.

Timothy Carl Lundstrom, 60

Timothy Carl Lundstrom, 60, passed away Monday, April 3, at Logan Health in Kalispell, Montana. He was born on March 10, 1963, in St. Paul, Minnesota. Arrangements are under the care of the Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.

Theodore T. Johnson, 69, of Libby

Theodore T. Johnson, 69, passed away Thursday, April 6, at his home in Libby, Montana. He was born on September, 27, 1953, in Anaconda, Montana. Arrangements are under the care of the Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.

“Jesus Himself stood in the midst of them, and said to them, “Peace to you.” “Why are you troubled? And why do doubts arise in your hearts? Behold My hands and My feet, that it is I Myself. These are the words which I spoke to you while I was still with you, that all things must be fulfilled which were written in the Law of Moses and the Prophets and the Psalms concerning Me.” Luke 24:36b,38-39a,44

– Submitted by Ruthanne Dolezal

Cabinet Peaks Medical Center presents “LIVING WITH CHRONIC PAIN” support group

Cabinet Peaks Medical Center ‘Living with Chronic Pain support group will be held on Thursday, April 13 from 12:00p.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Hosted at the Senior Life Solutions Office located at In the St. Johns Lutheran Building, Libby, MT

There are so many people in our community who suffer alone, and you don’t have to!

Meetings hosted by Elaine Maggi, LCSW. Anonymity is required by all participants.

The support group is Open to the public. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

Call to reserve your seat as the seating is limited. Call 406-283-6890