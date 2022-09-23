BUSINESS NEWS

Simulation In Motion Montana

Partners With Cabinet Peaks Medical Center to Host Healthcare Simulation Training on Team Performance

Simulation in Motion Montana (SIM-MT) is excited to announce its partnership with Cabinet Peaks Medical Center to host a healthcare simulation training on TEAM Performance. The training will take place on April 18th, 2023, and will be open to local doctors, nurses, EMTs, paramedics, and administrators.

The healthcare simulation training on TEAM Performance will provide local healthcare professionals with evidence-based tools and training to successfully integrate communication and teamwork principles into any healthcare system. The training will be delivered by SIM-MT specialists through realistic, immersive simulations that mimic real-life scenarios.

“We are thrilled to partner with Cabinet Peaks Medical Center to offer this critical training to our community,” said the Executive Director of SIM-MT, Sara Kaull. “Teamwork and communication are critical components of providing high-quality healthcare, and this training will help local healthcare professionals to build their skills and confidence in this area.”

The training will benefit not only healthcare professionals but also the wider community, as it will help to improve the quality of healthcare services offered in Libby and the surrounding areas. By providing evidence-based training on TEAM Performance, the training will help to improve patient outcomes and increase patient satisfaction.

About Simulation in Motion Montana: Simulation in Motion Montana (SIM-MT) is a leading provider of healthcare simulation training in Montana. The organization provides realistic, immersive simulations that allow healthcare professionals to practice their skills in a safe and controlled environment.

About Cabinet Peaks Medical Center: Cabinet Peaks Medical Center is a leading healthcare provider in Libby, Montana, offering a wide range of healthcare services to its patients. The hospital is committed to providing high-quality healthcare services to its community.

For more information or to attend the event please contact Lee Roberts – lee@simmt.org (406)-579-6580

Co-op’s Annual Meeting is April 22

Election Paper and E-Ballots Available

Members of Flathead Electric Cooperative democratically control their Co-op and conduct its business via their annual Members’ Meeting. This year, the meeting takes place on April 22 at Canvas Church. If you pay an electric bill to Flathead Electric Co-op, you are a member. Co-op staff and Trustees look forward to visiting with members and to recognizing the Co-op’s 86 years of service in the community.

Members will learn about the Co-op’s commitment to continued resilience in the rapidly evolving electric utility space. General Manager Mark Johnson will present his yearly report, and Chris Christensen, Director at NorVal Electric Cooperative in Glasgow, Montana, will also address the membership. Christensen is the first Montanan elected as an officer of the National Rural Electric Cooperatives Association (NRECA) Board of Directors and recently ended his term as President of the NRECA Board of Directors. In addition, those running for Trustee positions will speak.

Registration and breakfast begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by entertainment with local 1950’s rock’n’roll band the Fabulous Bel Aires. The business meeting commences at 9:45 a.m. and will adjourn around 11:30 a.m. Childcare is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

There will be prize drawings for those in attendance, including the grand prize, a $500 energy bill credit. Four $500 scholarships will be awarded to area high school seniors planning to enroll at an accredited Montana university or college. To be eligible, the student’s parent or guardian must be a Flathead Electric Co-op member, and the student must be present at the meeting. There is no application process; names will be drawn from those high school seniors in attendance.

Meeting registration cards will go out via e-mail to members on April 10 and via postcard to members without email addresses on file on March 29. Members will be asked to show their e-mail or postcard as they enter the meeting to expedite the registration process and enter the prize drawings, but replacements can be issued at the meeting if cards are lost or forgotten.

At the meeting, members will hear from candidates seeking to fill the Trustee seats up for election:

District #6 (West Valley, Marion)

District #8 (Bigfork)

District #9 (Libby)

There are no bylaw amendments on this year’s ballot.

For members who vote electronically, the online election opens April 24 at 8 a.m. Those members can vote via an e-mailed link sent directly from Survey & Ballot Systems (the Co-op’s independent election vendor); their online account; or their My Co-op app. Members who have not opted-in to receiving an e-ballot will receive a paper ballot in the mail the week of April 24.

Although members have multiple options to cast their ballot, each member can vote only once. Survey & Ballot Systems has controls in place such that if a member submits multiple votes, no vote will be counted. The Flathead Electric Cooperative election closes on Friday, May 19. Paper ballots must be received by the election vendor by this date and electronic voting closes at 11 a.m. on that day.

Flathead Electric Cooperative’s 86th Annual Meeting is Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Canvas Church, 255 Summit Ridge Drive, Kalispell, 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. All members are invited and encouraged to attend.

For more information, visit www.flatheadelectric.com/annualmeeting

Daines Statement on Passing of Montana Hero Charlie Dowd

Senator Daines today released the following statement in response to the passing of Pearl Harbor veteran Charlie Dowd.

“I’m saddened to hear about the passing of Montana hero Charlie Dowd, the last survivor of Pearl Harbor in our state. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and all who loved him today. Charlie’s story is a solemn reminder that freedom is never free and the price paid by the greatest generation is a debt that we will never be able to repay.

“I am proud that Montana is home to almost 100,000 veterans of nearly every conflict since Teddy Roosevelt’s Rough Riders took San Juan Hill — each one has a unique story of service and sacrifice. Heroes like Charlie Dowd are who make Montana the last best place. He will be missed greatly.”

Background:

In 2018, Senator Daines honored Charlie Dowd with a tribute in the Congressional Record.

Courtesy of Blake Kernen