LOCAL NEWS

Loggers Roadside Clean Up on 406 Day

Happy 406 Day from Libby Middle High School where we spent the afternoon doing roadside clean up….making citizens of the world!

Libby Dam April WY2023 Water Supply Forecast

This year’s most probable April–August inflow volume is 4.69 MAF (77% of average). This forecast sets the end of April elevation target at 2426.2 ft. Below-average precipitation for the month of March produced a below average runoff forecast. Libby Dam is currently at minimum flows as we are below our end of month reservoir elevation target.