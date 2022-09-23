The Troy Trojans Track Post Early Season Bests; 4 Trojans Bring Home 1st

By Jim Dasios

The weather? Cold and windy with intermitted rain. Times and distances did suffer some. Of course there are exceptions.

The Troy Trojans kicked off their track season on Saturday April 1, traveling to Eureka to compete in the Eureka Invitational Meet. The Track Meet Invitational included four teams, the Plains Horsemen, Noxon Red Devils, Eureka Lions and of course the Troy Trojans. All whom compete in the same District B Conference excluding Noxon which is a Class C district.

Coach Newton commented, “It was nice to see the kids set new personal best marks. With this being their first time facing competition this year, and the weather the way it was, they pulled it off.”

Who are the exceptions? Four Trojans were able to battle through the elements and post personal bests in their events. Personal bests going back to their best time or distance from last year. Their personal bests also brought home 1st place finishes in that event.

Sophomore Kempton Sloans 18’ 3” Long Jump and a leap of 38’ 51/4’’ in the Triple Jump were enough to capture both events.

Junior Marcus Hermes 2:15, 97 sec. in the 800 meter time broke his previous best by two seconds which carried him to a first place finish.

Junior Jacob Gromley tossed the shotput 37’6’’, good enough for first place.

On the ladies side Sophomore Cortenie Rodgers soared 27’ 10’’ winning the Triple Jump.

Coach Newton added, “It’s about putting in the work. The weather is going to get better, it always does. With better weather comes better marks. Overall we did some really good things today.”

The Troy Trojans traveled to Big Fork Saturday April 8. The Trojans joined the field with 15 other Class A, B, and C schools in the competition at the Bigfork Invitational Meet. And if you were there. How does soothing wind coming from the lake feel?

Cabinet Peaks Medical Center Recognized as “Gold Safe Sleep Hospital”

Submitted By Paula Collins

Top: Molli Giager-Meyer, Dorothy Smith, Dawna Stenros, Briana Snyder, Katrina Stenros. Bottom: Lynn Kittleson, Kimberlee Rebo, Becky Pickthorn, Becca Orozco, Daniel Mercill

Cabinet Peaks Medical Center was recently recognized by the Cribs for Kids® National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification program as a “Gold Safe Sleep Hospital”, for their commitment to best practices and education on infant safe sleep. Cabinet Peaks Medical Center is committed to reduce the risk of Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID), Accidental Suffocation and Strangulation in Bed (ASSB), Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), and unsafe sleep injuries.

There are currently three (3) levels of certification offered through the Cribs for Kids® National Infant Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program, Bronze, Silver and Gold.

As a Nationally Certified Safe Sleep Hospital, Cabinet Peaks Medical Center is recognized for following the safe sleep guidelines recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), providing training programs for healthcare team members, and family caregivers, and assisting with providing safe sleep resources. Cabinet Peaks Medical Center joins hundreds of hospitals across the United States that are certified. “We welcome Cabinet Peaks Medical Center to this expanding group of committed hospitals. This will have a profound effect on saving babies’ lives,” Judith A. Bannon, Executive Director and Founder for Cribs for Kids®.

Cabinet Peaks Medical Center is committed to providing education and resources to every family welcoming a new baby into their household. Education is provided in several different settings, including prenatal classes, post-delivery and community outreach events. Cabinet Peaks Medical Center has been able to partner with organizations that connect families with safe sleep spaces when needed. Every newborn delivered at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center is gifted with a Halo® SleepSack to help make safe sleep easy for every newborn!

“Sleep-Related Death (SRD) results in the loss of more than 3,500 infants every year in the United States”, said Michael H. Goodstein, M.D., Neonatologist and Medical Director of research at Cribs for Kids®. “We know that modeling safe infant sleep in the hospital and providing education to families has a significant effect on infant mortality. Cribs for Kids Hospital Certification Program is designed to recognize those hospitals that are taking an active role in reducing these preventable deaths.”

Troy Senior Center Chef,

Darla Winn

Receives Award

The Troy Senior Center awarded Chef Darla Winn an award of excellence, for the amazing food that she preps for the community every week, and for her diligent efforts to bring well rounded foods to local homes.

In The Know: Sarcoidosis

By Karen Morrissette

April is National Sarcoidosis Awareness Month. Sarcoidosis is a disease that involves the development of small areas of inflammation, called granulomas, within the body. This is most common in the lungs, lymphatic system, and spleen, but can also involve the heart, skin, eyes, and other organs. The cause is uncertain, but it may be an autoimmune process – the body erroneously attacking itself – or the immune system reacting to some unknown cue, possibly an infectious agent, chemical, or particle.

The disease process may vary, at times developing quickly and at other times very slowly over several years. Symptoms may not occur until the disease has progressed and tend to vary based on what organs are involved. Generalized symptoms include weight loss, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes, while lung symptoms include dry cough, chest pain, shortness of breath, or wheezing. In the skin, it can present as rashes or discoloration. Cardiac sarcoidosis may cause chest pain, shortness of breath, abnormal heart rhythm, or fluid retention. These symptoms can obviously mimic other diseases, so it is important to see a provider or specialist for proper testing, which may include chest x-ray or CT, blood tests, heart monitoring or stress testing, pulmonary function testing, eye exam, and tissue biopsy.

Sarcoidosis often develops between the ages of 20 and 60 and is somewhat more common in women than in men. The risk of developing it is increased if there are family members with sarcoidosis. On average, there are about 200,000 cases in the U.S. each year. There is no cure, but treatments can be effective in controlling the disease as long as it is caught before permanent damage is done. At times it may even resolve spontaneously. The type of medication used to treat sarcoidosis depends on the location, but may include topical corticosteroids and oral or injectable medications to suppress the immune system. Once treated, regular monitoring is important to detect recurrence.