OBITUARIES

Joe Collogan, 85, Post Falls, Idaho (former long-time resident of Libby, Mont.) died peacefully on July 15, surrounded by family.

Joe was born in Troy, Mont. on December 30, 1936 to Joseph Patrick Collogan and Clara Cripe Collogan. He grew up in Troy and, after a stint in the Navy, graduated from the University of Montana.

Joe was married to Kay Maddux in Troy on December 17, 1961. He and Kay welcomed two daughters in the years to come.

Joe worked for many years for the Forest Service as a contracting officer and retired in 1992. After retirement, he volunteered on the Lincoln County Credit Union board as well as the Em Kayan water board where he helped to upgrade their water system.

Joe loved to bowl, camp and boat at Lake Koocanusa, and “putter” around the house. He and Kay were inseparable and enjoyed attending local concerts, cheering on high school sports teams, playing bunco with friends, and spending lots of time with family.

Joe is survived by his wife, Kay, daughters Vicki (Loberg) and Brenda (Wilbur), and four grandchildren (Anna, J.D., Kenneth and Kaylynne).

A graveside memorial will be held at 1:00 pm at the Troy Cemetery. A reception at the Osprey Pavilion at Roosevelt Park in Troy will follow. Please bring your own chairs. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to CurePSP at psp.org.

Robert B. Green Sr., 86, of Libby

Robert B. “Bob” Green Sr., 86, passed away Saturday, July 9, at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby of natural causes. He was born August 14, 1935 in Washington, Iowa to George Henry and Leona L. (Machmaer) Green.

Bob married Bonnie McQuinney on March 23, 1968 at Palmer Lake, CO. They then spent 2 years in Colorado Springs, CO prior to moving to Libby in 1971. Bob went to work for the Libby Public School District as Maintenance Supervisor and worked there until his retirement in 1997.

Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling, but his passion was traveling and camping with his family and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Robert B. Green, JR; and his daughter, Linda Rae Garrison from his former marriage.

Bob is survived by his wife, Bonnie of 54 years; older brother, Leeroy Green of Amana, IA; 2 stepchildren Deseri A. McNabb and Kelly L. Green; 2 sons, Robin B. Green (Tina) and Derek D Green (Alicia) all of Libby. Bob was a proud Grandpa of 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Bob will be loved and remembered in our hearts always and forever.

Please join the family at the home Bob built for them on what would have been his 87th birthday for a Celebration of Life at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 38361 Highway 2 in Libby (at mile marker 38-turn left). Cake and a potluck dinner will follow after the celebration of life with nephew, Ray Brossman officiating. Arrangements were under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Patricia Warrington, 92, of Libby

After 92 years of living in the shadowlands, Pat breathed her last breath on July 19, 2022 and in the ‘twinkling of an eye’ was guided into the Land of the Life by Jesus.

Born and raised in Billings/Laurel, the third of four sisters, she moved to Libby after the class of ’48 graduated. There she met Marshall Warrington, Jr. who owned the local disposal business. He would pick her up for dates in the garbage truck. They married in 1950 and stayed that way for 72 years.

After raising 3 boys (Ken, Rob, Dave) – poor mom, and being part of the Libby community for 26+ years, they built a house on Bull Lake and enjoyed each other, family and friends there for 40 years.

Please join Marshall and their 3 sons, 2 daughters-in-law, 6 grandchildren and their families and 7 great-grandchildren in remembering “Princess Pat” of Angel Island.

No service is planned. A private family gathering will occur at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.

Daniel Ray Snyder, 67, of Libby

Daniel Ray Snyder went to be with the lord on Sunday, July 24, while surrounded by his family. Dan was born Oct. 25, 1954 in Spokane Wash. He was born to Daniel M. Snyder and Adeline White. He was raised by his Aunt and Uncle in Libby, Mont. He grew up and graduated from Libby High School in 1974. He was in wrestling, boxing and had a band; he played in with Bruce Vincent and Rod Snyder.

Dan married Colleen V. Cassidy in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on Feb 25, 1982. Dan worked many jobs. From 1973-1976 he worked for Champion Sawmill. In 1974 he worked for David Price, hauling equipment. He also worked for Morris Knudsen in 1974. In 1975; he worked for Edward Lewis, tearing down buildings; in 1975-1976 for Canyon Logging. In 1976 he built water towers in Laurel, Mont. for TBM Construction. In 1976 for Urco Inc. – he was a powderman; 1977 SJ Orr – Garbage Truck Driver; 1978 Marion Orr – Dump Truck Driver; 1978 Ervin Hall – Radiator Repair. He worked for numerous Logging Companies – Rayson Logging, Cooper Logging, Whitmarsh Logging, Obrien Logging, and Halsey Logging & McNulty Trucking. In 2001 he worked for Marcor Remediation; in 2002 he started working out of town for Envirocon World-Wide Machinery was Dan’s last Employer as he got sick and was disabled, his boss wrote this about him yesterday:

Padder Dan, thats what all the contractors called him. When he started years ago in Raton, N.M he had run a dozer, and after a while running a padder he told me he just cannot get it down. I told him to give it a while and you are doing fine. Soon he became padder Dan who everyone wanted on their job. He cared not only about the job he did, but also about the people he worked with and on top of all that his family was first. What a great guy and God has a good one. We all have our time and it was Dan’s. I will miss him as I know so many will. May God keep Dan’s whole family in his hands as he has carried so many of us during our life.

God Bless all He had a love for the Lord and attended Libby Christian Church where he volunteered and enjoyed playing games like Hidy-Go-Seeky was one of his favorite. He volunteered in activities was helping out with the Annual Easter Egg Hunt. He was a big kid himself, so it was perfect for him.

He loved spending time with his wife, family and grandkids, fishing and camping at Howard Lake. Dan had a special unique relationship with each of his grandchildren. He loved watching Khonnor fish, and eating popsicles together, he was very proud of Easton and his wrestling skills, he told Easton to Sniderize them. Hailey spent a lot of time with him on the road, he had a snack drawer for her, and she would tell papa she was going to throw him under the bus. He would laugh.

He was always cracking jokes, eating pies, POPSICLES, playing guitar, tinkering and welding in his shop.

Dan is survived by his wife of 40 years Colleen Snyder; children, Tai Marie, (Eric) Peterson, Libby; Camron Ray Snyder (Amber);grandchildren; Khonnor Peterson, Easton Peterson & Hailey Snyder; sisters Star Williams, Libby; Cindy Jackson (Russ), Oregon; and Tammy Hovland, Wash.

He was preceded in death by a daughter Joann M Dillard-Snyder; father Daniel M Snyder; Uncle & Aunt

John & Geneva Lybyer; and step-brother Rick Curtis.

Services will be at 1 p.m., on Monday, August 1, at the Libby Christian Church. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com

Ray M. Hammons, 86, of Libby

Ray M. Hammons, 86 passed away from complications due to a fractured hip at Logan Medical Center in Kalispell, MT on July 25, 2022. He was born in Eureka, MT on July 10, 1936 to Hedge and Anna Hammons. He was raised in Ural, MT and Warland, MT graduating from Libby Sr. High School in 1954.

In 1957 he met and married Darlene Fairchild and they stayed that way for over 64 years. Together they had three daughters, Donna (1958), Debbie (1960), and Dianna (1970).

After graduating high school, he briefly work at his brothers mill, and then for the Railroad. In his 36 years of service with the US Forest Service he performed many jobs. Some of these jobs included road and bridge building, working forest fires, and prior to retirement in 1989 as fleet manager for the Kootenai National Forest.

Ray had many hobbies and interests in his life. One of his first endeavors was to build a Chris- Craft boat in the living room of their home. Through the years he had owned many boats for fishing and water sports, pulling every kid who wanted to be pulled.

Ray was very much a family man, doing everything for his family. Being the biggest kid of all, he loved ice skating, camping, hunting, cutting fire wood, family vacations. Once the kids were grown, Ray and Darlene traveled every state and province. He was an avid skier, serving on ski patrol. He was a lift operator for the old “T” bar. Plowed the road into Turner, and was president of Kootenai Winter Sports for many years. His other great sport passion was sledding. There was no hill unattainable. Weeks prior to a sledding party, Dad would help prepare the two mile route by plowing and misting road. He would ready the sleds for competition by sanding and waxing the runners. Speed and comfort were given a high priority.

When his grandsons started wrestling in AAU, and Little Guy, so began the road trips. While in the car prior to leaving, he would always say, “On the road again”, in the familiar Willie Nelson way. Throughout the years, he spent countless hours on the bleachers watching the mighty Greenchain. For 30 years they followed the Logger Greenchain to the State Wrestling tournament in Billings, MT, and all matches in between.

Ray is survived by his wife Darlene, daughters Donna Fiscus (Bob), Debbie Mickelson (Marvin), Dianna Green, and Terri Comer (Charlie); grandchildren, Brady, Christopher, Lee, Mitch, Keeli and Kaide; great grandchildren, Jaydin, Brendin, and Camryn; and nieces Sharon Osler, and LaVerna Munro.

He was preceded in death by his parents Hedge and Anna Hammons, brothers Delbert and Freddy, and nephew Dick.

He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and by all who knew him.

Service will be at Schnackenberg Funeral Home Friday July 29th at 11:00 A.M. with burial to follow at the City of Libby Cemetery. Online condolences & memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.