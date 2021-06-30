Hunting and Fishing License Year Began March 1

Submitted by Keith Meyers

The Pitiful Players proudly present “The Fairy Trap”, Friday March 4 at the K.W. Maki Theatre in Libby, and Saturday March 5 at the Lincoln Theatre in Troy. Both shows are at 7p.m. This fun filled forty minute family friendly frolic is free, so don’t miss it! For more information contact Keith Meyers at 293-9277, or find us on Facebook.

Submitted by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

The 2022 license year opened March 1, which means that is the day you can buy new hunting and fishing licenses and begin applying for permits and special licenses. The deadline to apply for deer and elk permits is April 1.

Applications for most species – deer, elk, antelope, deer B, elk B, antelope B, moose, sheep, goat, bison, bear, turkey – can be made beginning March 1.

This spring Fish, Wildlife & Parks will be launching the new MyFWP mobile app that will store and display licenses, permits, and digital carcass tags, known as E-Tags, which can be used in the field without cellular service. The new app will be released soon with more information on how to download and use it. To use the app, hunters and anglers will need a MyFWP account, which is a secure and convenient digital profile that stores licenses, permits and related information.

To create a new account, visit fwp.mt.gov. Users need to make sure to link their ALS number to the MyFWP account to ensure their hunting and fishing licenses are attached to their MyFWP account.

Hunters will also still have the option to print copies of licenses they purchase online or at FWP offices.

Also new for the 2022 license year:

Hunters have the option to donate their drawing refund to the block management program.

Bonus points can now only be purchased by applicants that are eligible to apply for licenses (bonus points can no longer be purchased by youth less than the age of 12).

Preference points fee for nonresidents is now $100 instead of $50.

A nonresident planning to hunt with an outfitter can purchase a second preference point for the Nonresident Combo drawing. Remember to have your outfitter information with you at the time you apply.

Applicants purchasing a conservation license can now opt out of donating 25 cents of that fee to Search and Rescue.

Hunters and anglers can buy licenses and apply for permits on the FWP website beginning at 5 a.m. on March 1; simply click on “Buy and Apply.” Most FWP offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

If people have questions, the FWP licensing call center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from March 1 through April 1; after April 1, the hours will return to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The call center can be reached at 406-444-2950.

Remember, if you’re applying for a special license or permit, you will need to have a valid email address.

Turner Mountain Customer Appreciation Day

By Ashley South

Turner Mountain Appreciation Day was held on Feb. 1.

Photo by Ashley South, The Montanian.

Turner Mountain Ski Area held their Customer Appreciation Day on February 21. A high of sixteen degrees and a low of negative eight with wind gusts of twenty five miles per hour, did not deter a fun filled day. The mountain has 48 inches of snowpack, and fresh powder coated the mountain for the Monday event.

Turner Mountain partnered with local businesses in Troy and Libby to handout free vouchers for reduced ticket prices on President’s Day.

Twenty-six businesses in Libby and four businesses in Troy helped sponsor this community event. Children under eighteen years of age with a voucher were free, and Adults with a voucher only paid thirty-five dollars for a full day of winter fun.

Over seventy participants from near and far enjoyed skiing and snowboarding at Turner Mountain.

The frigid weather did not affect the winter fun across the groomed and powder landscape, according to the hoots and hollers heard from across the mountain.

The lift started running from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a constant line of excited customers from all ages.

The lodge was an escape from the cold with a blazing wood stove and tasty food and drinks. The lodge offers a full menu and now offers a vegetarian burger option. The parking lot was stuffed full of vehicles, groups of people visiting, eating, and enjoying the winter fun. Young kids were having a great time running and sliding up and down the hill behind the lodge all day, which added an extra layer of family fun.

Turner Mountain Ski Patrol crew were diligently monitoring the twenty-two named runs for any emergency that might arise during the day. These devoted volunteers are a vital part of mountain safety.

The rental shop was very busy throughout the day with all sizes of rental gear headed up the mountain. The ski shop is equipped with merchandise, ski and snowboard rentals, and a great crew that will find what fit’s best for any size. All proceeds from the purchase of Turner Mountain Ski Area merchandise are put towards vital equipment maintenance, upgrades, and purchases.

As a volunteer-based non-profit organization, Turner Mountain depends on donations and purchases to assist in its efforts to keep the mountain running and continue to provide excellent winter recreation opportunities in Northwest Montana.

Turner also offers ski and snowboard lessons every Saturday and Sunday between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. only costing twenty dollars for two hours.

Turner Mountain Customer Appreciation Day was a successful day, and a welcoming appreciation to the local communities and guests from near and far.

The mountain continues to sustain operations each year by the continued support of winter recreation.

Libby Friends of the Library Book Sale, March 4

Submitted by Susan Horelick

The Libby Friends of the Library will have its next Book Sale on Friday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Book Sale Room downstairs at the Library. Come and check out all our new additions in both children’s and adult books, and audiobooks. We also have some special features for Women’s History Month and St. Patrick’s Day! Purchase of items is by donation, with all money received going to support programs for the Library.