Pets for Patriots Welcomes Kootenai Pets for Life to its National Companion Pet Adoption Program for Military Veterans Partnership will give the gifts of fidelity, joy and love to both veterans and pets in Lincoln County through companion animal adoption

August 24, 2022

Submitted by Jeff Sharp

Kootenai Pets for Life has partnered with Pets for Patriots to support the adoption of the most overlooked shelter animals by veterans in its community. This partnership aligns with KPPFL’s values to find forever homes for the cats and dogs of Lincoln County, in addition to supporting our veterans.

Pets for Patriots recognizes KPFL’s shared passion for giving our nation’s veterans renewed purpose through companion pet adoption. By joining forces with Pets for Patriots, Kootenai Pets for Life will offer 10% discount to veterans who adopt program-eligible dogs and cats through its partnership with Pets for Patriots.

“I reached out to Pets for Patriots, because not only is it very important for us to take care of our animals, but also our veterans. This gives us the opportunity to accomplish both goals.” says Jeff Sharp, Director of KPFL.

Animals eligible for adoption through Pets for Patriots include dogs and cats who are adult, special needs, or long-term homeless, as well as larger breed dogs. The program is open to veterans from WWII to those in active duty.

“We help shelters inspire the adoption of the more overlooked animals in their care,” says Beth Zimmerman, Pets for Patriots executive director. “At the same time, veterans find a new sense of purpose through the unconditional love of a shelter pet who has been given a second, maybe even a third, chance at life.”

Veterans must first apply to Pets for Patriots online and provide relevant eligibility documents. Approval typically takes no more than two business days, after which veterans can visit Kootenai Pets for Life to find their new best friends.

For more information about Kootenai Pets for Life visit Kootenaipetsforlife.com. To learn about Pets for Patriots, visit petsforpatriots.org and join them on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Pets for Patriots: Pets for Patriots gives the gifts of fidelity, joy, and love to veterans and pets through companion animal adoption. The nationally operating nonprofit organization helps veterans and service members adopt the most overlooked dogs and cats, including adult, special needs, long-term homeless, and large breed pets, offering them a second chance at life through adoption. Pets for Patriots partners with U.S. shelter and veterinary networks, military and veteran organizations, and the public to value and honor the lives of the most vulnerable and heroic among us. For more information, visit www.petsforpatriots.org.

EPA announces cleanup activities are complete at another portion of Libby, Montana Superfund site

Submitted by Beth Archer

On August 17 the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced another portion of the Libby Asbestos Superfund site in Libby, Mt. is protective of human health and the environment and being partially deleted from EPA’s National Priorities List (NPL). EPA and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality have determined that no additional cleanup activities are needed at Operable Unit 6 (OU6) of the site, meaning it can be removed from the list. OU6 is comprised of BNSF-owned and operated railyards in the towns of Libby and Troy and approximately 41 miles of railroad right-of-way.

“This is the fourth time in four years we have removed a section of the site from the National Priorities List, since no additional EPA cleanup is needed,” said EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker. “This milestone marks half of the Operable Units being deleted from the National Priorities List and demonstrates the progress EPA and our partners have made in the cleanup and restoration of properties in Libby.”

The Libby Asbestos Superfund site was placed on EPA’s NPL in 2002 due to high levels of Libby Amphibole asbestos in and around the communities of Libby and Troy. The site is divided into eight Operable Units. The following Operable Units have already been partially deleted and include OU1 (the Former Export Plant, 2022), OU2 (the Former Screening Plant, 2019), and OU8 (30 miles of roads and right-of-way, 2021).

“The deletion of OU6 from the National Priorities List is another accomplishment for the Libby Asbestos Superfund site and for Lincoln County. It’s always a celebratory day when DEQ and the EPA can announce that a portion of a Superfund site is cleaned up and protective of human health,” said DEQ Federal Superfund and Construction Bureau Chief Matt Dorrington.

EPA is deleting OU6 from the Superfund National Priorities List based on a determination that no further remediation action is needed to protect human health and the environment in this section. The area will continue to be subject to operation and maintenance activities, including regular reviews for protectiveness. EPA, along with support from DEQ, will continue to address contamination concerns at remaining Operable Units of the Libby Asbestos site, which includes the former mine site. For more information about the Libby Superfund site.

Mark Your Calendars for the 8th

Annual Kootenai Harvest Festival

Submitted by Jule Mason

The 2022 Kootenai Harvest Festival will be held on Saturday, September 17th at the Riverfront Park Pavilion, on the banks of the Kootenai River, from noon to 6 p.m.

The Kootenai Harvest Festival offers a fun-filled day for the whole family where you can enjoy shopping from over 50 local vendors, a locally sourced Harvest Meal served by the Gracious Table, and live music all day featuring the High Tek Redneks, Chailaili Wachiwa, and a Harvest Dance performance by Karina Hancock Dance Studio. There will also be an interactive Kids Area, a locally crafted beer garden, and tons of family fun!

The Harvest Festival is sponsored by the Libby Chamber of Commerce and The Farmers Market at Libby. The mission, of both the annual Kootenai Harvest Festival and the weekly Farmers Market at Libby, is to provide a place for local farmers, artists, and craftspeople to connect directly with the local community.

Vendors can pick up a Vendor Application from the Chamber Office, Farmers Market, or download the application from our website LibbyChamber.org/KootenaiHarvestFestival. If you have any questions regarding the Kootenai Harvest Festival, please contact Jule Mason at the Chamber Office (406) 293-4167.

Local Nick Rewerts to be inducted to MT Western Athletics Hall of Fame

Montana Western Announces 2022 Bulldog Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The Montana Western Alumni Association and Athletics Department is proud to announce that five new members will be inducted into the Bulldog Athletics Hall of Fame on October 1, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. in the Lewis and Clark room on the UMW campus during a special induction ceremony and brunch. This year the Hall of Fame welcomes Dr. Janelle Handlos, Tommy Lee, Rob Hankins, Becky Kurtz (O’Neil) and Nick Rewerts.

Nick Rewerts: A standout defensive end for Bulldog Football from 2002-2004, Rewerts was a second team All Frontier Conference selection in 2003, a first team All-Conference selection in 2004, and was an Honorable Mention All-American selection in 2004. In 2004, he was ranked in the top 20 in several categories including ninth in the nation in tackles for loss with 20 on the season, 12th in the nation with nine total sacks, 13th in the nation with .8 sacks per game and 14th in the nation with 1.8 tackles per game. The Bulldogs were co-conference champions in 2002 and 2004.

The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and brunch will be held on Saturday, October 1st, 2022, starting at 9 a.m. in the Lewis and Clark room in Mathews Hall on the UMW campus. The brunch is free for ages 5 and below, $10 for ages 6-17 and $20 for adults. To purchase tickets, please contact Kelly Allen in the Montana Western Foundation office at 406-683-7306 or kelly.allen@umwestern.edu.

Courtesy of University of Montana Western (umwestern.edu)