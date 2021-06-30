Sunrise & Sunset Times

August 24 6:47 a.m. 8:41 p.m. August 25 6:48 a.m. 8:39 p.m. August 26 6:50 a.m. 8:37 p.m. August 27 6:51 a.m. 8:35 p.m. August 28 6:53 a.m. 8:33 p.m. August 29 6:54 a.m. 8:31 p.m. August 30 6:55 a.m. 8:29 p.m.

Simon’s Weekly Weather

Issued Sunday August 21, 2022 – 7:40 P.M. MDT



Wednesday & Thursday Aug. 24, 25

Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except lower 60s on slopes and hillsides with mid 50s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 80s to near 90 with upper 60s around 5000 feet.

Friday Aug. 26

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except near 60 on slopes and hillsides with mid 50s around 5000 feet. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s with upper 60s around 5000 feet.

Saturday & Sunday Aug. 27, 28

Cooler and locally breezy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s with near 50 around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s with lower 60s around 5000 feet.

Book of the Week

“Stay Awake” By Megan Goldin

Thirteen-year-old Annabella Ballinkay has never been normal, even by her psychic family’s standards. Every generation uses their abilities to help run the Ravenfall Inn, a sprawling, magical B&B at the crossroads of the human world and the Otherworld. But it’s hard to contribute when your only power is foreseeing death.

Movie of the Week

Day Shift

A blue collar dad has a second job hunting and killing

vampires.

Montana Gas Price Update

As of Monday, August 15—

Montana gas prices have fallen by 6.1 cents in the past week, averaging $4.21/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 53.9 cents lower than a month ago and stand $0.90/g higher than a year ago.

Courtesy of GasBuddy.com

Recipe of the Week – Bacon Hashbrown Casserole

Ingredients:

6 slices bacon, chopped

1 med. Onion, chopped

1 can (10.5 oz) cream mushroom soup

3/4 C. Sour Cream

6 TBSP. Butter, melted

6 C. frozen shredded hash browns, thawed

3 C. broccoli florets

1/3 C. sliced green onion

1 1/2 C. shredded cheddar cheese

1/3 C. panko

Directions:

1.) Heat oven to 350 F. Meanwhile, cook bacon and onion in skillet over medium. Spoon off any fat.

2.) Stir bacon mixture, soup, sour cream, 4 TBSP. butter, potatoes, broccoli, green onion, cheese in large bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Stir panko and remaining butter in small bowl. Spoon potato mixture in lightly greased 9x9x2 dish. Sprinkle with panko.

3.) Bake for 45 min.

New Positions Available:

Cashier/Barista

Class A Truck Driver for Magnetite Haul/$21-$25/M-F 10 hr days

Paraprofessional LES/$13.21/Full Time

Clerk Receptionist or Bookkeeper/$15-$30/Full Time M-F 8-5

Property Valuations Specialist 2

General Application

Medical Surgical/Acute Care

Quality Control Manager

Justice Court Clerk/$16.18/FT

LMH School Admin Secretary/$14.79/Full Time

Real Estate Sales/Management/$15-$30/FT

Senior Quality Control Manager

Food Service Worker-PRN

Future Physician/Mid Level

Sales Floor Associate

LPN-Hospice/Home Health-PRN

Road Department Operator/$22.63/Full Time

Occupational Therapist

Cardiopulmonary Assistant

Despatcher/Driver/$11.50/M-TH 8-2

Child Protection Specialist

Obtain a generic Employment Application by contacting Job Service Libby -417 Mineral Avenue, Ste 4 LibbyJSC@mt.gov. Submit completed applications to Job Service Libby using any of the above methods.

Word of the Week

AMBROSIAL

Pronunciation: am-broh-zhuh-l

Part of Speech: Adjective

Meaning: Especially pleasing to taste or smell; especially delicious or fragrant