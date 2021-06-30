BUSINESS NEWS

Montana Job Growth Continues

Setting Records Labor force participation rate

increases as more Montanans enter workforce

Governor Greg Gianforte today announced Montana’s economy continued its strong growth in July, reaching a new record high for the number of Montanans employed. Job creation in Montana grew in July for the 27th consecutive month.

According to data compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Montana Department of Labor & Industry, Montana’s labor force added 1,470 workers in July, while Montana’s total employment grew by 712 workers.

“With our focus on trades education and expanding opportunities for good-paying careers, more and more Montanans are getting back to work,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Montana’s record job growth is easing our workforce shortage and providing relief to employers who are hiring.”

Importantly, Montana’s labor force participation rate rose to 62.7% as more and more Montana workers reentered the workforce. Nearly 24,000 workers have been added to Montana’s labor force since Gov. Gianforte took office, and labor force levels are at historic highs. The state’s labor force participation rate is the proportion of the working-age population that is either working or actively looking for work.

Private sector payrolls had a net gain of 500 jobs in July, with health care and social assistance leading the way with 800 jobs added.

Montana’s unemployment rate was 2.7% in July, as labor force growth continued to outpace total employment. The unemployment rate for the U.S. was at 3.5% in July.

Inflation over the last 12 months ticked down slightly in July to 8.5%. In June, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) reached 9.1%, its highest level since November 1981. In July, prices for gasoline and natural gas fell while the food and shelter indexes rose.

According to BLS, between July 2021 and July 2022, gas prices increased by 44.0%, energy services prices by 18.8%, grocery prices by 13.1%, baby food prices by 15.0%, infants’ and toddlers’ apparel prices by 8.2%, airfare prices by 27.7%, and new vehicle prices by 10.4%.

Submitted by Brooke Stroyke, Office of the Governor/Jessica Nelson,

Department of Labor & Industry

