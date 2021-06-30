OBITUARIES

Wayne L. Haines, 82, Of Libby

Wayne L. Haines, 82, passed peacefully at his home in Libby surrounded by family. He was born November 22, 1939, to Orville and Bernice Haines in Libby. He was the second born of six children, oldest brother Charles, Wayne, James, William, twins Betty Ann and boy deceased at birth.

Wayne attended both Troy and Libby Schools, excelling in basketball. He graduated from Libby High School in 1958. He started his banking career in August 1958 at First State Bank of Libby in the bookkeeping department, later the name was changed to First National Bank. He became the Bank’s President in 1984 and a member of the Board of Directors. Wayne retired from the banking world in December 1999 but served on the Board of Directors for First Montana Bank until he retired in December 2016 to enjoy his life of leisure.

Some of his many accomplishments throughout his lifetime include helping a group of hunters from Troy, Mont. create the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He played Town Team basketball and was referee for many years. He was a founding member of the Libby Volunteer Ambulance; member of Rotary; member of Montana Bankers Association; Cabinet View Country Club Board member; and held numerous positions in the Christ Lutheran Church. He played chess in his younger years and was an active member of the chess club. He and his family were very involved with skiing, and he became part of the Turner Mountain Ski Patrol with his sons. He was very involved with the local archery group and a very successful hunter in general. He had a love for horses, joining the Backcountry Horseman, creating fond memories, endearing friendships, many campfire stories. He loved to hunt, whether archery or rifle and was very successful with numerous elk, deer, bear and a sheep to his credit. He would become obsessed with whatever new activity he began and had to be the best at it. His one true passion was GOLF, and he was a PRO. He loved to help others with their game. He learned to play tennis and was a master.

Wayne married his school sweetheart, Sharon D. Halvorson in June 1959, with whom he had two children, David and Steven. He later married Janice K. Rexroad. The last twelve years of his life he was in a loving relationship with Patricia Neils.

He was preceded in death by his parents Orville and Bernice Haines, youngest brother who died at birth (twin of sister), nephew William Jr.

He is survived by Patricia Neils; son David Haines (Kathy); grandchildren, Christopher and Jenna, great-grandchildren, Matthew, Wyatt and Jackson; son Steven Haines (Franchelle); grandchildren, Makenna and Connor; a brother Charles (Charlene); nephew Mark (Natalie), son Colter, niece Kari and son Kavet; brother William; brother James (Cathy); niece Tanyaa Kilham, husband Troy, children Jessie and Lane, nephew James and children Dakota, Kelly and Dillan, nephew Jeremy; a sister Betty Ann, niece, Jessie Redding, and husband Pat.

A Celebration of life memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 29 at Libby Christian Church in Libby. A reception will follow at the church. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Welcome to The World

Kendra Joy Yoder

Kendra Joy Yoder was born at Family Birth Services birthing suite. Kendra weighed 9 pounds 13 ounces and was 23 inches long at time of birth.

Kendra was born to Jerry and Esther Yoder on July 18, 2022.

She was welcomed by her sisters Anita and Aleah and her brother Lucas. Delivered by Joyce Vogel, Licensed Midwife

Maleesia Cleveland

Logan and Jazmin Cleveland welcomed baby girl, Maleesia Cleveland on July 14, 2022 at 8:11 a.m.

Maleesia weighed 7 pounds, 10.9 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long at time of birth.

She was delivered by Dr. Taylor Williams at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center