Turner Mountain Opening Day 2022

January 4, 2023

Turner Mountain opened on December 24th for the winter season. The newly improved parking area was filled to the brim, and the main road was lined with excited winter enthusiast. “The upper parking lot was filled by 7:30 a.m.” said a lift crew member. The one double-chair lift started running at 9:30 a.m. while skiers and snowboarders waited in line for their turn to ride the snowy slopes. Despite the lines, they moved quickly with the efficient lift crew.

The snow conditions were primarily powder, and the groomed runs were soft, and laid across the hills. The weather was a cool twenty one degrees at the summit, with light snow fall. Throughout the different runs were families, visitors, and locals enjoying the unique winter experience that Turner provides. Ski Patrol was on duty, patrolling for injuries and accidents, lending a hand where they can.

The base of Turner Mountain sits at 3,842’ with the summit reaching 5,952’ and a 2,110 vertical drop. The mountain has twenty two named runs, with fifty percent of them being groomed.

There is something for everyone to enjoy at the historic ski hill. Down hill ski and snow board rentals are available below the lodge, along with other winter gear and merchandise. There is cross country and snowshoe opportunities, along with sledding. The lodge is warmed by a wood stove, there is seating inside, and a broad menu. The mountain was developed as a ski hill in 1960, and has been open every winter since. Turner is managed by a volunteer-run non-profit organization called Kootenai Winter Sports Ski Education Foundation, Inc. This organization keeps Turner Mountain maintained and running.

Turner is open throughout the winter months on Friday’s through Sunday’s from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Turner will be holding events through the next few months, you can find updates on their Facebook page and website skiturner.com

Libby Friends of the Library Book Sale, January 6

Submitted by Susan Horelick

The Libby Friends of the Library will have its next Book Sale on Friday, January 6th from

10 am to 5:00 pm in the Book Sale Room downstairs at the Library. Come and check out all our new additions in both children’s and adult books, and audiobooks. We will have some special features as well to start off the New Year! Purchase of items is by donation, with all money received going to support programs for the Library.

City of Libby Growth Policy Update, January 3

Submitted by Joel Nelson

The City of Libby is at the last steps of adopting the Growth Policy Updates. The Libby City Council held public meetings on December 5 & 19, 2022 to receive and address public comments on the proposed updates, and on December 19, passed a Resolution of Intention to adopt the draft document subject to changes.

The City Council changes have been incorporated into a final version of the Libby 2022 Growth Policy dated December 2022.

On Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall at 952 East Spruce Street in Libby, the Council may pass a Resolution adopting the Libby 2022 Growth Policy dated December 2022.

Per the draft Resolution, if adopted, the new Growth Policy would have an effective date of February 2, 2023.

Please see www.imaginelibbymt.com and https://cityoflibby.com/category/city-council-agendas/ for additional information.

Gas Prices in 2023 to Fall Nearly 50 Cents Per Gallon; $4 Remains Possible National average price of gas in 2023 projected to drop, though high levels of uncertainty remain

After a tumultuous year for gas prices, some relief may be on the way in 2023. The yearly national average price of gas in 2023 is forecast to drop nearly 50 cents per gallon from that of 2022 to $3.49, according to GasBuddy’s 2023 Fuel Outlook released December 28.

Continuing improvement in refinery capacity will help alleviate gasoline and diesel prices, though high levels of uncertainty remain amidst Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine and continuing economic concerns.

A $4 national average remains possible ahead of and during the summer driving season. Highlights from GasBuddy’s 2023 Fuel Outlook:

The national average price of gas could cool early in the year as demand remains seasonally weak, followed by a rise that starts in late winter, bringing prices to the $4 per gallon range in time for summer.

Barring unexpected challenges, prices in 2023 should return to normal seasonal fluctuations, rising in the spring, and dropping after Labor Day into the fall.

Though most major U.S. cities will see prices top around $4 per gallon, areas of California like San Francisco and Los Angeles could again experience near $7 gas prices again in the summer of 2023 if refineries struggle under mandates of unique formulations of gasoline.

Americans will spend an estimated $470.8 billion on gasoline in 2023, down $55 billion from 2022.

The estimated yearly household spend on gasoline will also fall $277 to $2,471.

“2023 is not going to be a cakewalk for motorists. It could be expensive,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“The national average could breach $4 per gallon as early as May – and that’s something that could last through much of the summer driving season. Basically, curveballs are coming from every direction. Extreme amounts of volatility remain possible, but should become slightly more muted in the year ahead. I don’t think we’ve ever seen such an amount of volatility as we saw this year, and that will be a trend that likely continues to lead to wider uncertainty over fuel prices going into 2023.”

The highest gasoline prices are forecast to be seen in June, with an estimated peak of up to $4.19 per gallon on average.

Diesel prices are forecast to average $4.12 in 2023, beginning the year at their highest level and then rebounding as high as $4.30 per gallon in June.

Submitted by GasBuddy

Rotary Wine Tasting Event, ‘For the Love of Wine’ Feb. 10

The Rotary Wine Tasting Event ‘ For the Love of Wine’ a fundraising event which will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023. Come enjoy a night of amazing food paired with the perfect wine. A night full of fun, complete with:

Door Prizes

Silent Auctions

Live Auctions

Raffles and Much More!

Tickets will be available soon.

Troy’s Annual Seed Exchange

The Troy Farmer’s Market will hold their annual Seed Exchange at the Silver Troy in Troy in the John Wayne Room.

The Seed Exchange will be held on Saturday, January 21 from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

All gardeners from novice to master are welcome to join.

Feel free to bring the following items to share:

Seeds

Seed Catalogs, Magazine, Books

Houseplant Starts

Your Gardening Knowledge

Small Containers

There will also be kids table, door prizes and eats for silver spur menu.

If you’re willing to answer questions, share tips about your favorite gardening topic or give a demo on grafting, propagating from cuttings or ???? Let us know and we’ll arrange a treat for you!

If you have any questions please leave a message 206-858-2116 or 406-291-5630.